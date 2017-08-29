Schrader, Stewart, Shaw Headline Stout Modified Field at DuQuoin



By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises Staff

August 29, 2017-Du Quoin, IL-The surprise announcement this week that Tony Stewart would be returning to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Labor Day weekend added even more talent and excitement to a stout field of UMP Modified cars that is expected Sunday September 3 and Monday September 4 for the 24th Bill Oldani Memorial event on the Magic Mile. As of today three former winners are entered including the only five-time winner of the Oldani Memorial.

Stewart has one start at Du Quoin in modified race cars, coming in 2011. He was unable to run the heat races on Sunday night so ARCA regular Joe Cooksey shook the car down for the two-time NASCAR champ. Stewart then came in Monday, started 24th and finished 2nd after a heated battle with Matt Mevert. Stewart made his Du Quoin debut in the Ben Leyba-Jack Steck Silver Cown machine in 1992 finishing 4th and in 1993 famously barrel-rolled the car in turn 3. He then reeled of a string of top 6 runs with a 3rd in his last start in 1997 driving for George Snider. “Smoke” returned to Du Quoin in 2001 driving the in ARCA series and finished 2nd to Frank Kimmel 2 consecutive years before winning in 2003.

Ken Schrader has won 4 of the last 5 modified races held at Du Quoin leading all 5 events and completing every lap. Ken made big news himself this past week when he entered the Ted Horn 100 Silver Crown event for the first time in 32 years meaning Schrader will pull ‘double duty’ over the weekend. The only five-time winner, Brian Shaw of Robinson, made his first start in 2000 and entered victory lane in 2002-04-06-09-15. His 91 laps led make him the all-time leader at Du Quoin. Marion’s Jeff Parks is a two-time (2005-07) winner of the Oldani. His 18 starts place him atop the leader board in that category at Du Quoin.

Jesse Snyder of Robinson ran a strong second to Schrader last year while Josh Sissom of Cape Girardeau, Missouri ran third. Local drivers Blake Cook, Mitchell Baker, Chris Winters and Joe Giesler are also on the pre-entry list.

Modified heat races take place Sunday night in conjunction with the USAC Ted Horn 100, with the finale slated prior to the ARCA General Tire Grabber 100 on Labor Day.

Pit gates are scheduled to open on Sunday, September 3 at 1:00 PM, with the grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing at 7:00 with Modified heats followed by the Ted Horn 100. The ARCA Racing Series, presented by Menards comes to town on the following day for the General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Car Care.

Monday pits will open at 6:30 AM, with grandstands opening at 9:00. ARCA practice will be on track at 10:45 with Modifieds trackside for hotlaps at 12:00 noon. General Tire pole qualifying will take place at 12:30 with the Modified feature to follow at 1:30. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Car Care at 3:00 PM.

Advance discount tickets are available, reserved and general, for $25 each day through the Du Quoin State Fair box office or through the Track Enterprises office. Tickets for children 11 and under are $10. Day of race purchases at the gate are $5 more at $30 per person. The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds ticket office can be reached by calling 618-542-1535, while the Track Enterprises number is 217-764-3200.

About Track Enterprises:

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more. The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track.

For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrackEnterprises, or call the office at 217-764-3200.