St. Francois County Raceway Results 8/26/17

Hello to all the race fans out there! This is your August 26th Race Recap for St. Francois County Raceway. This recap is brought to you by Coca-Cola. The night’s event was names in honor and memory of Wall of Fame driver Dean Adams Sr. The 2017 Dean Adams Classic was a very eventful one to say the least. The special events for the night were our weekly giveaways as usual as well as the Heartland Vintage Cars being in attendance. 20 Vintage Car came out to put on a good show for the racing fans as well as to support the Adams family. Now it is time to get to the action packed night of racing.

Up first for the night was the Super Street Class. There were 14 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Chuck Adams finishing out front in the 99 car. Second place went to the 71 car of Joe Merritt with Travis Goodman finishing third in the 76 car from the fifth starting position.

Heat race number two also had seven cars take the green flag. Finishing out front, from the fifth starting spot, was Jason Neel in the 94n car. Brad Callahan crossed the finish line in second place in the 21w car with Ricky McCullough finishing in third in the 44r car.

The main event was a 15 lap race to the finish with Chuck Adams pulling off the win in the 99 car and Jason Neel finishing in second place in the 94n car. Third place went to Travis Goodman in the 76 car with the 21w of Brad Callahan finishing fourth. Fifth place went to the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award winner for the Super Street class, Andy Johnston in the 91b car after passing nine cars from the 14th starting position.

Up next for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 23 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first had eight cars take the green flag with Kyle Jarrett taking the win in the 10 car and Dylan Driemeier finishing in second place in the 13d car. Third place went to Doug Brewster in the 63 car.

Heat race number two also had eight cars take the green flag with Kyle Stolzer finishing out front in the 147 car. Second place went to the 74 car with Jeff Whitter behind the wheel and Darryll Dickerson finished in third place in the 44 car.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Shane Blair finishing out front in the 10s car. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 21 of Chasten Boen with Josh Gibson finishing in third place in the 8g1 car.

The main event was a 15 lap run with Shane Blair finishing in first place in the 10s car. It was a race for the 10s because Kyle Jarrett finished in second place in his number 10 car. Third place went to Kyle Stolzer in the 147 car with Jeff Whitter finishing in fourth place in the 74 car. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 3d car with Lou Driemeier behind the wheel. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award winner for the B-Modified class passed seven cars from the 16th starting position to finish ninth. That driver was Allen Meyer in the 88s car.

Running third for the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 23 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first had eight cars take the green flag with Jason Keith finishing out front in the 28 car with Kent Buckley finishing in second place in the 87 car. Third place went to the 7c car with Tommy Worley Jr. behind the wheel.

Heat race number two also had eight cars take the green flag. Taking the win was the 35 car with Joey Montgomery behind the wheel. Second place went to Dustin Adams in the 3 car on his Grandfather’s memorial night. Crossing the finish line in third place was Joey Boyd in the 67 car.

The third heat race was scheduled to start seven cars but only six of them took the green flag. Robbie Standridge claimed the win in the 17* car with Jeff Wurst finishing in second place in the 88 car. Third place went to the 15 car with AJ Bruns behind the wheel.

The Sprint Car dash was a six car six lap race with Kent Buckley finishing out front and earning the inside of the front row for the main event in the 87 car. Second place went to Joey Montgomery in the 35 car with Robbie Standridge finishing in third place in the 17* car.

The main event was a 25 lap race with the 12x of Brad Loyet finishing out front to win the Dean Adams Sr. Classic. Loyet started 17th, passing 16 cars which is enough to award him the Hard Charger Award. Second place went to the 35 car of Joey Montgomery and Robbie Standridge finished third place in the 17* car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was Kent Buckley in the 87 car with Tommy Worley Jr. finishing in fifth place in the 7c car.

Running last for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 17 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first had had six cars take the green flag. Finishing out front was the 37 car with Brian Wolfmeier behind the wheel. Second place went to Billy Smith in the 14 car with Jeremy Greenwalt finishing third in the 18x car.

Heat race number two also had six cars take the green flag. Brian Worley finished out front in the 32c car. Tommy Worley finished in second place in the im56 car after starting in the sixth position. Crossing the line in third place was the 4m car with Scott Jarrett behind the wheel.

Heat race number two had five cars take the green flag with Tim Nash claiming victory in his number 7 car. Second place went to the r7 car with Randy Forster behind the wheel and Kodi Savage finished in third place in the 25s car.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Brian Wolfmeier taking the win in the 37 car. Second place went to Tim Nash in the number 7 car with Billy Smith hot on his tail in third place in the 14 car. The 25s car with Kodi Savage behind the wheel finished in fourth place. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 26j car of Jeff Frohwitter. Frohwitter also earned the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for the A-Modifieds. He passed six cars from the eleventh starting position to finish fifth.