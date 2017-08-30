$5 Admission For Ladies At Macon Speedway This Saturday Night

Bud Light Ladies Night Features 7 Divisions Of Action & Kids Gold Rush

(Macon, IL) If you are looking for a great ladies night out activity this weekend, look nowhere else than Macon Speedway on Saturday night, September 2. As part of Bud Light Ladies Night, women will receive general admission tickets for just $5 each and get to see a great program of racing, featuring seven divisions. At intermission, kids 11 and under will head onto the track for the kids gold rush, with a chance to pick up as much change as they can.

The night’s action will be headlined by the Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds. Last week, Taylorville, IL driver Curt Rhodes drove to victory in dominating fashion, surprising some with a strong field that included Decatur, IL’s Dave Crawley, Jr. Joining the Macon regulars this weekend will be retired NASCAR driver, Ken Schrader, who will race Macon as part of a four race in four day trip to Illinois. Rhodes leads Austin Lynn in this year’s standings by 40, entering the night.

The UMP Pro Late Models will be back in action this weekend, after having the week off last Saturday for the Super Late Model show. Several drivers decided to go ahead and compete with the Supers and had a decent showing, led by veteran Jeff Ray, of Springfield, IL. Ray was the top finishing Pro Late Model competitor, netting him an additional cash bonus. New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard leads the points at Macon by 58 over Jeff Reed, Jr., from Blue Mound, IL.

A strong field of UMP B-Mods have been on hand for much of the season, including last week when 15 took the green flag. Tim Hancock grabbed the point lead after last week’s win but his lead is just two points over Cody Stillwell. The two drivers have five nights left to determine this year’s champion.

Monticello, IL driver, Timmy Dick, leads the UMP Sportsman points at Macon but it’s by only six markers over Danny Smith. The Sportsman will also be in action at Lincoln Speedway on Friday night as part of a rare doubleheader weekend for the class.

The UMP Street Stock class has a somewhat tight point battle between a couple of Macon County drivers. Brian Dasenbrock, of Decatur, IL and Shawn Ziemer, of Boody, IL are first and second in the standings, with only 38 points separating the two. Both are looking for their first career championships in the division.

Decatur, IL’s Dustin Reed leads the UMP Hornet standings at Macon by a convincing margin of 102. Reed has driven a couple of different cars this season to garner the points and has found victory lane. Cook Crawford, from Lincoln, IL, is second in points, just as he is at his home track. The last couple of Macon races have seen strong fields of Hornets.

Rounding out the classes will be the 600cc Beach House Outlaw Micros. While the division does not compete on an every night basis, when it does, the count is normally strong, with fields in upwards of 20 cars. The speeds are very high for this quick and nimble class.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end around 5:50 when the drivers meeting begins, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand is $12 for men, but $5 for women for Bud Light Ladies Night. Kids 11 and under are free.

Those unable to attend the races can tune into “Macon Speedway Live”, a pay-per-view video stream of all of the night’s events. The stream goes live shortly before the races start at 7:00 and will broadcast until the last checkered flag falls. This week’s price is $12, the cost of a general admission ticket. The event automatically goes into an on-demand section and is available for $10 after the races end.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 778 0

2 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 720 58

3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 702 76

4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 662 116

5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 646 132

6 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 460 318

7 24 Matt Taylor Springfield IL 370 408

8 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 318 460

9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 290 488

10 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 282 496

Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 834 0

2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 794 40

3 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 598 236

4 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 578 256

5 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 480 354

6 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 412 422

7 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 396 438

8 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 368 466

9 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 350 484

10 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 338 496

UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 760 0

2 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 758 2

3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 648 112

4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 622 138

5 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 604 156

6 11 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 520 240

7 66 Roy Magee Springfield IL 402 358

8 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 372 388

9 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 356 404

10 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 318 442

UMP Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 328 0

2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 322 6

3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 290 38

4 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 290 38

5 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 254 74

6 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 212 116

7 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 190 138

8 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 166 162

9 25 Dennis Vandermeersch Arlington IL 150 178

10 56 Brandon Pralle Ashkum IL 146 182

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 878 0

2 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 840 38

3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 760 118

4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 680 198

5 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 618 260

6 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 516 362

7 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 476 402

8 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 404 474

9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 388 490

10 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 316 562

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 1R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 792 0

2 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 690 102

3 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 562 230

4 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 510 282

5 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 434 358

6 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 418 374

7 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 384 408

8 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 358 434

9 13 Brady Reed Decatur IL 250 542

10 87 Ryan Cantrell Decatur IL 244 548