LARGEST Du QUOIN CAR COUNT IN OVER A DECADE EXPECTED FOR SUNDAY’S TED HORN 100!

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

The largest “Ted Horn 100” car count in over a decade is expected this Sunday, September 3, for the return of the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series presented by TRAXXAS racing to the “Magic Mile” at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Thirty-eight cars have entered, making it the most expected entrants for the event since 2004.

The list is highlighted by eight past Du Quoin victors leading off with defending race winner Chris Windom. The St. Louis resident engaged a spirited duel with 1990 race winner Jeff Swindell down the stretch, taking the lead from Swindell with just three laps remaining to score his first win on a dirt mile. Windom used that victory as a springboard to a Silver Crown title in 2016, but he hasn’t won in the series since the season-opening “Sumar Classic” at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track in April.

Germantown, Tennessee’s Swindell, meanwhile, has made his last two Silver Crown appearances memorable. He led a race-high 55 laps at Du Quoin on his way to a second-place run last September. Just two weeks ago, Swindell blitzed from 28th to 2nd at Springfield before Kody Swanson got back by coming to the white flag to drop him to a memorable 3rd place run to earn KSE Hard Charger of the Race honors.

Swanson, of Kingsburg, Calif., has won on all the dirt miles occupying the Silver Crown schedule, but Du Quoin has a special place in his heart as it was the venue that hosted his first series win back in 2010. The two-time Silver Crown champ and current point leader has since reeled off 17 more, but none in southern Illinois since that day.

Shane Cockrum of nearby Benton, Illinois, is the only two-time winner of the “Ted Horn 100” entered for this Sunday’s race. Back in 2015, he became just the tenth driver to win the race in back-to-back years, joining Tony & Gary Bettenhausen, Sam Hanks, Jimmy Bryan, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Mario Andretti, Jack Hewitt and Tracy Hines. This weekend, he can join the ranks of drivers who’ve won at Du Quoin at least three times in their champ car careers alongside Tony & Gary Bettenhausen, A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Tom Bigelow, Jack Hewitt and Chuck Gurney.

Additionally, four drivers aim on Sunday to repeat their past Du Quoin glory: Russ Gamester (1997 winner), Shane Cottle (2007), Brian Tyler (2008) and Chris Urish (2013).

Just as impressive of a list includes drivers still seeking their first Silver Crown triumph at Du Quoin, including USAC Triple Crown Champions Dave Darland and Jerry Coons, Jr. as well as longtime NASCAR star and past USAC Silver Crown and National Sprint Car titlist Ken Schrader, plus 2015 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Robert Ballou.

Lincoln, Indiana’s Darland makes his debut appearance in Hans Lein’s No. 97 Sunday. The pair raced together on the USAC National Midget scene as recently as 2013. Similarly, Ballou of Rocklin, Calif., will take the reins of the Klatt Enterprises No. 6 for the initial time as he makes his first trip back to Du Quoin since dominating the 2013 race before running out of fuel while leading late in the race.

Four years between starts is hardly a blip compared to Schrader’s 32-year absence from action in a USAC Silver Crown car on a dirt surface. Though his last appearance in a dirt car at Du Quoin came in 1985, Schrader has been no stranger to Du Quoin’s victory lane. Not only has he won in an ARCA Stock Car on three occasions, he’s also won in a modified at Du Quoin in four of his last five appearances.

Tucson, Arizona’s Jerry Coons, Jr. set ProSource quick time in the series’ most recent event at the Springfield Mile and sits second in points behind Swanson. A Du Quoin victory not only would be his first there, it would also be his first victory in the series in three seasons.

The “Ted Horn 100” begins this Sunday with pits opening at 1pm and grandstands opening at 4pm. Silver Crown practice runs from 5-6:10pm with ProSource Qualifying scheduled for 6:30pm. Pre-race ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm with the 100-mile race ready to fire at 8pm.

Advance adult tickets are $25. Advance tickets for children 11 and under are $10. On the day of the race, adult tickets are $30 and children 11 and under are $10. An adult pit pass is $35 while children 11 and under are $20.

Watch the full race a day after the event, on-demand, at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.

2017 “TED HORN 100” ENTRY LIST AT THE Du QUOIN STATE FAIRGROUNDS

CAR # DRIVER / HOMETOWN / ENTRANT / SPONSOR / CHASSIS / ENGINE

07 JACOB WILSON/Crawfordsville, IN

Wilson Brothers Racing/Wilson’s Towing – D.D. Eyes/Beast/Claxton Toyota

08 ®JOHNNY PETROZELLE/Denton, NC

Cornell-Petrozelle Racing/Oak Leaf Properties – JNT Ltd./Beast/Stanton Toyota

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL

Patrick Lawson/Mittler Brothers – Rebel Smokers/DRC/Chevy

5 ®J.C. BLAND/Springfield, IL

Bland Brothers Enterprises/Stevenson’s Drive Pawn Shop – Sam’s Speed Shop/Drinan/BBE Chevy

6 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA

Klatt Enterprises/Beast – Klatt Enterprises/Beast/Ford

7 ®DAVID SHAIN/Sullivan, IL

Hardy Boys Motorsports/Financial Transportation Services – Central Roofing/Maxim/Brown Chevy

12 BRIAN TYLER/Mount Pleasant, NC

Galas Motorsports/Magnum Rotating & Pumps/Beast/Galas Chevy

14 KEN SCHRADER/Fenton, MO

Dennis & Dave McQuinn/McQuinn Motorsports – Cashless Racing/JR-1/McQuinn Chevy

16 AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH

Bob Lesko/Wayne Subaru – Bell Helmets/Beast/Chevy

18 KENNY GENTRY/Henderson, KY

Kenny Gentry/Engler Machine & Tool – KVKK Racing/Beast/Chevy

20 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ

Gene Nolen/KECO – Indy Race Parts/Maxim/Tranter Chevy

21 JEFF SWINDELL/Germantown, TN

Swanson Racing/Jet Star – Rosewood Machine & Tool – Jeff Freel/Maxim/Toyota

24 ®KEITH BURCH/Farmington, MO

Keith Burch/Drain Buster Plumbing Service – Boen’s Signs/Beast/Kistler

26 AARON PIERCE/Muncie, IN

Sam Pierce/Tom Cherry Mufflers – Midwest Matt/Beast/Chevy

29 JOEY MOUGHAN/Springfield, IL

Joey Moughan/Moughan Electric – Conaway Handyman Service/Maxim/Claxton Mopar

30 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN

Chuck & Tammi Leary/Leary Construction – Gray Auto/DRC/1-Way Toyota

32 ®JOSS MOFFATT/Columbus, IN

Williams & Wright Racing/E3 Sparkplugs – Lucas Oil/Maxim/Williams

39 ®MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN

Goodnight Racing/Lumber & Things – Benic Enterprises/Maxim/Claxton

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI

Byrne Racing/Stoops Freightliner Truck Country- Bytec Resource Management/Maxim/J & D Chevy

42 TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL

Terry Babb/Illini Aerofab – APT Powder Coating/Beast/Babb Chevy

44 DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO

Danny Long/Farmington Auto Plaza – Alky Diggers/Beast/Z-Man Chevy

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN

Gamester Racing/Gamester’s Green Gable Village/GRP/Toyota

53 STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA

SET Racing/Heroes West Sports Grill/Beast/Brown Chevy

54 ®MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA

Mal Lane/Lane’s Yamaha – Fastener Specialties/Maxim/Williams Chevy

55 CASEY SHUMAN/Tempe, AZ

Patty Bateman/Chance’s Chassis Repair/Beast/Foxco Chevy

63 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA

DePalma Motorsports/Radio Hospital – Hampshire Racing Engines/Maxim/Hampshire Chevy

71 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL

Hardy Boys Motorsports/Financial Transportation Services – Infinity Shocks/Maxim/Brown Chevy

75 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN

Bill Rose Racing/Reliable Laser Screeding/Beast/Chevy

77 CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL

Chris Urish/Pacesetter Solutions/Conaway Handyman Service/Beast/Foxco Chevy

81 SHANE COTTLE/Kokomo, IN

Curtis Williams/Jack’s Auto Body – Roger Williams Precision Engines/Maxim/Williams Chevy

88 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO

Chris Fetter/Fetter Tile – F & S Collision/Beast/Foxco

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA

Carli-Hemelgarn Racing/Carli Motorsports – Hemelgarn Enterprises/DRC/Speedway Ford

92 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL

Gene Kazmark/Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing – Remin Kart-A-Bag/Maxim/Wallace Mopar

95 PATRICK BRUNS/Champaign, IL

Full Throttle Racing/Mobil 1 – Cain’s Marine Welding/Beast/Speedway Toyota

97 DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN

Hans Lein/Lein Acres/DRC/Stanton Mopar

99 ®KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL

Scott Weyant/Weebles Bar & Grill – Ealey Transportation/Beast/Automotive Machine

120 ®HUNTER SCHUERENBERG/Sikeston, MO

Gene Nolen/Roof Bolt Xpress – Wesco Trailers/Maxim/Tranter Chevy

201 ®DAKOTA JACKSON/Elizabethtown, IN

Gene Nolen Racing/The Cure Starts Now Foundation – KECO Coatings/Twister/Tranter

—————————————————————————-

UPCOMING USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR SERIES EVENT

DATE: Sunday, September 3, 2017

SERIES: USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series presented by TRAXXAS

TRACK: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds (Du Quoin, Illinois) – 1-mile dirt oval

EVENT: “Ted Horn 100” featuring the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series presented by TRAXXAS and DIRTcar UMP Modified Prelims

STARTING TIMES:

1:00 PM Pits & Registration

4:00 PM Ticket Office & Grandstands

5:00-6:10 PM Silver Crown Practice

6:10 PM Modified Hotlaps

6:30 PM Silver Crown ProSource Qualifying

7:00 PM Modified Heats/USAC Semi

7:30 PM Pre-Race Ceremonies

8:00 PM Silver Crown Ted Horn 100

TICKETS:

Advance Adult Tickets: $25

Advanced Children 11 and Under Tickets: $10

Day of Race Adult Tickets: $30

Day of Race Children 11 and Under Tickets: $10

Adult Pit Pass: $35

Children 11 and Under Pit Pass: $20

TRACK ADDRESS: 655 Executive Dr., Du Quoin, IL 62832

TRACK PHONE: (618) 542-1515 or (217) 764-3200.

TRACK WEBSITE: http://trackenterprises.com/

MEDIA COVERAGE: Watch the race one day later on demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/. Live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation/, plus available on the Race Monitor app on your phone.

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME CHAMP CAR WINNERS AT THE Du QUOIN STATE FAIRGROUNDS:

1948: Lee Wallard & Johnnie Parsons, 1949: Tony Bettenhausen, 1951: Tony Bettenhausen & Tony Bettenhausen, 1952: Chuck Stevenson, 1953: Sam Hanks, 1954: Sam Hanks, 1955: Jimmy Bryan, 1956: Jimmy Bryan, 1957: Jud Larson, 1958: Johnny Thomson, 1959: Rodger Ward, 1960: A.J. Foyt, 1961: A.J. Foyt, 1963: A.J. Foyt, 1964: A.J. Foyt, 1965: Don Branson, 1966: Bud Tingelstad, 1967: A.J. Foyt, 1968: Mario Andretti, 1969: Al Unser, 1970: Al Unser, 1971: George Snider, 1972: Tom Bigelow & A.J. Foyt, 1973: Mario Andretti, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Tom Bigelow, 1976: Bubby Jones, 1977: Tom Bigelow, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bill Vukovich, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen & Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Rich Vogler, 1982: Gary Bettenhausen, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Joe Saldana, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Gary Bettenhausen, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jeff Swindell, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Johnny Parsons, 1993: Jack Hewitt, 1994: Chuck Gurney, 1995: Johnny Parsons, 1996: Chuck Gurney, 1997: Russ Gamester, 1998: Jimmy Sills, 1999: Tony Elliott, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: Rich Tobias, Jr., 2004: Tyler Walker, 2005: Tracy Hines, 2006: Tracy Hines, 2007: Shane Cottle, 2008: Brian Tyler, 2010: Kody Swanson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2013: Chris Urish, 2014: Shane Cockrum, 2015: Shane Cockrum, 2016: Chris Windom

—————————————————————————-

2017 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Apr 2: Terre Haute, IN – Terre Haute Action Track

WINNER: Chris Windom (Gene Kazmark #92)

Apr 29: Avondale, AZ – Phoenix International Raceway

WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #22)

May 25: Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fairgrounds

WINNER: Rained Out

May 26: Brownsburg, IN – Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

WINNER: Kody Swanson (DePalma Motorsports #63)

Jun 16: Mechanicsburg, PA – Williams Grove Speedway

WINNER: Kody Swanson (DePalma Motorsports #63)

Jul 20: Brownsburg, IN – Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #22)

Jul 28: Toledo, OH – Toledo Speedway

WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #22)

Aug 12: Salem, IN – Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery

WINNER: Kody Swanson (DePalma Motorsports #63)

Aug 19: Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fairgrounds

WINNER: Justin Grant (Carli/Hemelgarn Racing #91)

Sep 3: Du Quoin, IL – Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

Sep 23: Rossburg, OH – Eldora Speedway

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

# represents a daytime event

—————————————————————————-

2017 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

(554) Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, CA) (458) Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ) (439) Chris Windom (Canton, IL) (372) David Byrne (Shullsburg, WI) (360) Justin Grant (Ione, CA) (350) Bobby Santos (Franklin, MA) (349) Aaron Pierce (Muncie, IN) (258) Joe Liguori (Tampa, FL) (248) ®Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) (242) ®Joss Moffatt (Columbus, IN)

**(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie Driver

—————————————————————————-

2017 USAC SILVER CROWN OWNER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

(554) DePalma Motorsports #63 (458) Gene Nolen Racing #20 (412) Gene Kazmark #92 (372) Byrne Racing #40 (360) Carli/Hemelgarn Racing #91 (350) DJ Racing #22 (349) Sam Pierce #26 (288) Gene Nolen Racing #120 (248) Klatt Enterprises #6 (242) Williams & Wright Racing #32

—————————————————————————-

2017 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

(248) Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) (242) Joss Moffatt (Columbus, IN) (188) Joe Axsom (Franklin, IN) (168) Davey Hamilton, Jr. (Boise, ID) (144) Matt Goodnight (Winchester, IN) (101) Shane Butler (Bushnell, FL) (100) Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO) (95) A.J. Russell (Clovis, CA) (93) Kevin Studley (Plainfield, IN) (92) Dakota Jackson (Elizabethtown, IN)

—————————————————————————-

RACE WINS:

(3) Bobby Santos(Apr. 29 at Phoenix Raceway, Jul. 20 at Lucas Oil Raceway & Jul. 28 at Toledo Speedway)

(3) Kody Swanson (May 26 at Lucas Oil Raceway, Jun. 16 at Williams Grove Speedway & Aug. 12 at Salem Speedway)

(1) Justin Grant(Aug. 19 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds)

(1) Chris Windom (Apr. 2 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

—————————————————————————-

LAPS LED:

(230) Kody Swanson (186) Bobby Santos (83) Damion Gardner (79) Justin Grant (69) David Byrne (51) Chris Windom (30) Aaron Pierce (21) Brian Tyler (18) Shane Cockrum (7) C.J. Leary (1) Tanner Swanson

—————————————————————————-

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

(8) Kody Swanson (6) Chris Windom (5) Jerry Coons, Jr. & Bobby Santos (3) Aaron Pierce (2) Tanner Swanson (1) Brady Bacon, David Byrne, Dave Darland, Damion Gardner, Justin Grant, Davey Hamilton, Davey Hamilton, Jr., C.J. Leary, Joe Liguori, Hunter Schuerenberg & Jeff Swindell

—————————————————————————-

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

(8) Jerry Coons, Jr. & Kody Swanson (6) Chris Windom (5) David Byrne, Justin Grant, Aaron Pierce & Bobby Santos (3) Davey Hamilton & Joe Liguori (2) Brady Bacon, Annie Briedinger, Shane Butler, Dave Darland, Damion Gardner, Davey Hamilton, Jr., Joss Moffatt, A.J. Russell & Tanner Swanson (1) Joe Axsom, Toni Breidinger, Patrick Bruns, Steve Buckwalter, Henry Clarke, Shane Cockrum, Shane Cottle, Dakota Jackson, Patrick Lawson, C.J. Leary, Austin Nemire, Hunter Schuerenberg, Kevin Studley & Jeff Swindell

—————————————————————————-

RACE STARTS:

(8) David Byrne, Jerry Coons, Jr., Justin Grant, Kody Swanson & Chris Windom (7) Aaron Pierce (6) Damion Gardner, Joe Liguori & Joss Moffatt (5) Joe Axsom, Matt Goodnight & Bobby Santos (4) Davey Hamilton, Jr. (3) J.C. Bland, Patrick Bruns, Steve Buckwalter, Shane Cottle, Dave Darland, Davey Hamilton, Dakota Jackson, Patrick Lawson, C.J. Leary, Austin Nemire, Bill Rose & Tanner Swanson (2) Brady Bacon, Annie Breidinger, Toni Breidinger, Shane Butler, Shane Cockrum, Tyler Courtney, Johnny Petrozelle, A.J. Russell, Hunter Schuerenberg, Casey Shuman Mark Smith, Kevin Studley, Troy Thompson & Jacob Wilson (1) Terry Babb, Dave Berkheimer, Keith Burch, Henry Clarke, Cody Gerhardt, Zach Daum, Chris Fetter, Russ Gamester, Danny Long, Joey Moughan, Ryan Newman, David Shain, Jeff Swindell, Brian Tyler, Chris Urish & Korey Weyant.

—————————————————————————-

TOP “ROOKIE” FINISHER OF THE RACE:

Apr. 2: Terre Haute Action Track – Hunter Schuerenberg (4th)

Apr. 29: Phoenix Raceway – Shane Butler (6th)

May 26: Lucas Oil Raceway – Kevin Studley (7th)

Jun. 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Damion Gardner (2nd)

Jul. 20: Lucas Oil Raceway – Davey Hamilton, Jr. (9th)

Jul. 28: Toledo Speedway – Joe Axsom (7th)

Aug. 12: Salem Speedway – Davey Hamilton, Jr. (5th)

Aug. 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – David Shain (13th)

—————————————————————————-

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

Apr 2: Terre Haute Action Track – Dave Darland (20th to 7th)

Apr 29: Phoenix Raceway – Jerry Coons, Jr. (15th to 5th)

May 26: Lucas Oil Raceway – Kevin Studley (15th to 7th)

Jun. 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Austin Nemire (15th to 7th)

Jul. 20: Lucas Oil Raceway – Annie Breidinger (18th to 10th)

Jul. 28: Toledo Speedway – Joe Axsom (11th to 7th)

Aug. 12: Salem Speedway – Joss Moffatt (14th to 10th)

Aug. 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Jeff Swindell (28th to 3rd)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER:

Apr 2: Terre Haute Action Track – Patrick Bruns

Apr 29: Phoenix Raceway – Chris Windom

May 26: Lucas Oil Raceway – Troy Thompson

Jun. 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Steve Buckwalter

Jul. 20: Lucas Oil Raceway – Joss Moffatt

Jul. 28: Toledo Speedway – Joss Moffatt

Aug. 12: Salem Speedway – David Byrne

Aug. 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – David Shain

—————————————————————————-

PROSOURCE FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

(4) Kody Swanson (1) Jerry Coons, Jr., Damion Gardner, Bobby Santos & Tanner Swanson

—————————————————————————-

QUALIFYING RACE WINS:

(1) Mark Smith

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

[23 wins]Jack Hewitt [18 wins]Kody Swanson [17 wins]Brian Tyler [16 wins]Dave Steele [15 wins]J.J. Yeley [14 wins]Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney [12 wins]Jimmy Sills [11 wins]Bobby East [10 wins]Gary Bettenhausen & Mike Bliss [9 wins]Tracy Hines & Bobby Santos [7 wins]Jerry Coons, Jr., Rick Hood, George Snider & Tanner Swanson [6 wins]Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin, Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader, Al Unser & Chris Windom [5 wins]Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser, Larry Rice [4 wins]Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler [3 wins]Steve Butler, Shane Cockrum, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker, Paul White [2 wins]Pat Abold, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Larry Dickson, Bill Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang [1 win]Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Shane Cottle, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Justin Grant, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, C.J. Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish & Billy Vukovich

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider; 1972: A.J. Foyt; 1973: Al Unser; 1974: Mario Andretti; 1975:Jimmy Caruthers; 1976: Billy Cassella; 1977: Larry Rice; 1978: Pancho Carter; 1979:Bobby Olivero; 1980: Gary Bettenhausen; 1981: Larry Rice; 1982: Ken Schrader; 1983:Gary Bettenhausen; 1984: Dave Blaney; 1985: Rick Hood; 1986: Jack Hewitt; 1987:Jack Hewitt; 1988: Steve Butler; 1989: Chuck Gurney; 1990: Jimmy Sills; 1991: Jeff Gordon; 1992: Steve Butler; 1993: Mike Bliss; 1994: Jimmy Sills; 1995: Tony Stewart; 1996: Jimmy Sills; 1997: Dave Darland; 1998: Jason Leffler; 1999: Ryan Newman; 2000: Tracy Hines; 2001: Paul White; 2002: J.J. Yeley; 2003: J.J. Yeley; 2004: Dave Steele; 2005: Dave Steele; 2006: Bud Kaeding; 2007: Bud Kaeding; 2008: Jerry Coons Jr.; 2009: Bud Kaeding; 2010: Levi Jones; 2011: Levi Jones; 2012: Bobby East; 2013:Bobby East; 2014: Kody Swanson; 2015: Kody Swanson; 2016: Chris Windom