NASCAR Veteran Schrader Preparing For Busiest Of Race Weekends Four Races In Four Days At Lincoln, Macon, & Du Quoin

(Macon, IL) It’s not a secret that retired NASCAR driver, Ken Schrader, still loves to drive race cars. The Fenton, MO driver ran his last NASCAR Cup event in 2013 but has continued racing dirt Modifieds on a regular basis, competing in well over 50 events per year. This weekend, the 62-year old will have a real busy stretch, competing in four feature events, over the course of four days at three different race tracks.

It all begins on Friday, September 1 at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL when the Federated Car Care #9 Modified competes in the season finale at the track. It will be Brandt FIVE BUCK Night at the track, giving fans a chance to see a six division race program for just $5. In addition to the highly talented group of Modified drivers at the track, Big Ten Pro Late Models, Big Ten Street Stocks, Sportsman, Hornets, and POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets will be in action.

Schrader and his team then travel to Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL for Saturday night’s events. Macon, a 1/5-mile, high banked bull-ring is one of three tracks that Schrader is a co-owner of. Schrader will compete in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modified division, where he had won an event earlier this season, fending off fellow NASCAR personality, Kenny Wallace. Macon’s Saturday event has Pro Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman, B-Mods, Hornets, and Beach House Micros in addition to the Modifieds.

From the two Central Illinois races, the attention turns about 2.5 hours south at the Du Quoin State Fair for a big Sunday/Monday racing doubleheader. Schrader will be looking to defend his title in the Bill Oldani Memorial Modified division, after a dominant effort one season ago. While Schrader has won four out of the last five Du Quoin Modified events, no doubt, he’ll have to step it up a little more as the entry list is filled up with some stout competition including 3-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, who will be driving a team car to Schrader. A total of 30 Modified pre-entries have come into the Track Enterprises office for the Modified show.

“I have a special place in my heart for Du Quoin, as I went there for the first time in 1963 with my dad and slept in the wagon overnight.” Schrader added, “This year it’s really exciting, getting a chance to race the Modified, the Silver Crown car, and having Tony in one of my Modifieds. Should be fun.”

The event that may just bring the biggest excitement out of Schrader will be his USAC Silver Crown start in Sunday’s Ted Horn 100 in Du Quoin. It has been 32 years since Schrader has run a Silver Crown car at the Magic Mile track. The Silver Crown event has 36 cars on the pre-entry list, with Schrader’s being the McQuinn Motorsports #14. Schrader’s Sunday will be extremely busy, having to hotlap and qualify the Modified and Silver Crown car, plus run a heat race in the Modified, and finish off with the 100 lapper for the Silver Crown cars.

Schrader is looking forward to wearing the car owner hat as well. “I’m really looking forward to Monday too, as we’ll have two cars in the ARCA race with Austin Theriault, who’s leading the points and Brandon Grosso, a dirt mod driver from the Northeast. Austin was really close at Springfield so hopes are high for Du Quoin.”

All four events are promoted by Track Enterprises, based in Macon, IL. For info on Lincoln Speedway’s Friday event, visit lincolnspeedwayil.com. For Macon Speedway’s info on Saturday, visit www.maconracing.com. Du Quoin State Fair race info can be found at www.trackenterprises.com.

About Track Enterprises:

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more. The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track.

For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrackEnterprises, or call the office at 217-764-3200.