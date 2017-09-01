Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – Technical Bulletin

BATAVIA, OH (September 1, 2017) – The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will soon converge on the prestigious Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA to tackle one of the most highly anticipated events of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season. The 14th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – Presented by Casey’s General Store will take place Thursday-Saturday, September 14th-16th.

The grand, half-mile speed-plant provides some the finest high-speed, door-to-door racing action in the country. The size and speed of Knoxville Raceway, coupled with today’s LOLMDS racecar holding approximately 30 gallons of fuel, along with new safety measures requiring all dirt late model fuel cells to be filled with safety foam on the inside, reduces the volume of fuel in each LOLMDS racecar.

After carefully evaluating the entire fuel situation, officials of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Knoxville Raceway have agreed to shorten the $40,000-to-win finale to 80-laps. “The Knoxville Late Model Nationals is such a prestigious event,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “Rather than allowing a lack of fuel decide the outcome of the race, we wanted to give every race fan the opportunity to witness their favorite driver battle all the way to the checkered flag.”

“The premise of the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals weekend has always been for drivers to race hard every time they are on track,” said John McCoy, Knoxville Raceway Promoter. “We wanted the fans to enjoy that same excitement during Saturday night’s main event.”

The 2016 Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Champion, Mike Marlar will return to defend his title. “In a race of this magnitude, it’s great to know that fuel will not be a factor in the outcome. Now we can race hard all the way to the end.”

For tickets and more information on the 14th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – Presented by Casey’s General Store, visit:www.knoxvilleraceway.com.