Simpson goes wire-to-wire at I-80 Speedway

By Trenton Berry – Greenwood, Nebraska (August 31, 2017) – Thursday’s Lucas Oil MLRA stop at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska brought the Labor Day weekend to life. When the checkers flew it was DirtOnDirt.com polesitter Chad Simpson who collected his first series win of the year.

“We had a fast race track tonight,” said Simpson in Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane. “We had to make sure we had to keep it out front. It was all I could do there at the end to keep it in front of him (Chase Junghans). Three is so big. If you are gonna run the top, you gotta run the top and you gotta be on the fuel. You gotta run it hard up there.”

While Simpson was out front knocking down laps, Both Chase Junghans and Terry Phillips were busy picking up positions. Junghans started ninth and Phillips rolled of in 11th. They finished second and third respectively. Junghans made it interesting late by closing in on Simpson and attempting to slide him a few times, but he was never able to assume the top spot.

“We took a couple weeks off and went through this thing with a fine tooth comb,” stated Junghans. “Hopefully we can keep on getting podium finishes. I was watching the lap counter. I decided to go. I was just hoping he (Simpson) would make a little mistake. I knew he was there every time. I didn’t want to wreck both of us.”

Chris Spieker, in only his second start of the season finished fourth, and Sunoco Rookie Points leader Rodney Sanders wound up fifth.

There was a little bit of a throwback feel Thursday, with both Al Purkey and John Anderson competing. Purkey drove Al and Lori Humphrey’s Orange Victory Circle, and Anderson was behind the wheel of a Dream Technologies Longhorn.

It was Purkey’s first Late Model race, since he left the division, following the conclusion of the 2011 season. Anderson was at Junction Motor Speedway for the opening night of the King of the Hill three weeks ago. However, he retired from the event before the feature began. Between the two, they are responsible for 10 Lucas Oil MLRA titles.

Friday racing moves to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for the Clyde Ellis Memorial. $3,000 is up for grabs. The weekend concludes Saturday, at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri with $5,075 ear-marked for the winner of the Larry Phillips Memorial.

Lucas Oil Racing TV A Feature (40 Laps): 1. Chad Simpson 2. Chase Junghans 3. Terry Phillips 4. Chris Spieker 5. Rodney Sanders 6. Kyle Berck 7. Randy Timms 8. JC Wyman 9. Matt Buller 10. Dave Eckrich 11. Al Purkey 12. Andrew Kosiski 13. Bob King 14. Allan Hopp 15. Jason O’Brien 16. Jesse Stovall 17. Dean Moore 18. Corey Zeitner 19. Mike Collins 20. John Anderson 21. Jeremy Grady

Swift Springs Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. Rodney Sanders 2. Dave Eckrich 3. Chase Junghans 4. Terry Phillips 5. Jesse Stovall 6. Al Purkey 7. Allan Hopp 8. Andrew Kosiski

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. Chris Spieker 2. Mike Collins 3. Matt Buller 4. Randy Timms 5. Corey Zeitner 6. Bob King 7. Cale Osborn

Chix Gear Racewear Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. Chad Simpson 2. John Anderson 3. JC Wyman 4. Jason O’Brien 5. Dean Moore 6. Jeremy Grady 7. Kyle Berck

