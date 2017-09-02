Harrison Kicks Off Summit Racing Equipment AMS Labor Day Weekend with Farmer City Win

Farmer City, IL – September 1, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would kick off a three-race Labor Day weekend of racing action in the state of Illinois at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL on Friday evening and Mike Harrison of Highland, IL would pick up his series leading third win of the season and his thirty-first UMP Dirt Car feature victory of the season and score the $3,000 payday.

Nick Hoffman would jump to the early race lead at the start of the event and would survive a pair of lap three cautions to maintain an early advantage in the contest. Hoffman would still hold the race lead by lap ten when the next caution would slow the action for Preston Seratt’s flat right-rear tire. Only two more laps would be completed when caution waved again for a K.C. Burdette spin in turn two and the restart would see trouble for Hoffman as his mount would slow on the lap twelve restart and he would be done for the night. This would turn the race lead over to Dave Wietholder and Wietholder would hold the top spot until lap fifteen when Mike Harrison would charge past Wietholder and take the race lead. The only thing that would slow Harrison for the remainder of the contest would be a caution for debris on lap thirty-six, however, Harrison would keep the top spot on the final restart and see the checkered flag to take the win. Wietholder would claim runner-up honors, while Kenny Wallace would claim the final podium position with a third place finish. Danny Schwartz would start 22nd and would finish fourth, while David Stremme finished fifth.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Farmer City Raceway A-Main would be Devin Gilpin, Jeffrey Ledford, Trent Young, series points leader Josh Harris, and twentieth starting Ray Bollinger.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Saturday September 2 at Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, IL ($10,000 to win) and Sunday September 3 at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL ($5,000 to win).

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Race Summary: Farmer City Raceway-Farmer City, IL-September 1, 2017 (www.americanmodifiedseries.com)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Top Qualifier- Jeffrey Ledford 13.940

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 (top 4 transfer)- Nick Hoffman, Jeffrey Ledford, Devin Gilpin, Trent Young, Tyler Nicely, Shannon Babb, John Clippinger, Cole Parker, Keith Smith, David Mitchell, Danny Schwartz

Fast Shafts Heat #2 (top 4 transfer)- David Stremme, K.C. Burdette, Preston Seratt, Taylor Cook, Dean Hoffman, Ashley Newman, Brent Mullins, John DeMoss, Mike Spatola, Gabe Menser

Hypercoils Heat #3 (top 4 transfer)- Mike Harrison, Kenny Wallace, Steven Brooks, Josh Harris, Ray Bollinger, Jeff Leka, Lucas Lee, Kyle Byerline, Kasey Schrock, Clark Robertson, Troy Dodson

Frankland Racing Equipment Heat #4 (top 4 transfer)- Dave Wietholder, Allen Weisser, Chris Arnold, Michael Long, Mike McKinney, Tait Davenport, Brian Shaw, Peyton Harlow, Zane Oedewaldt, Michael Thayer

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (top 2 transfer)- Dean Hoffman, Ashley Newman, Brent Mullins, David Mitchell, Tyler Nicely, Danny Schwartz, Keith Smith, John Clippinger, Cole Parker, Mike Spatola, John DeMoss, Gabe Menser, Shannon Babb

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (top 2 transfer)- Mike McKinney, Ray Bollinger, Lucas Lee, Tait Davenport, Brian Shaw, Kyle Byerline, Kasey Schrock, Zane Oedewaldt, Peyton Harlow, Jeff Leka, Michael Thayer, Troy Dodson, Clark Robertson

Farmer City Raceway A-Main– Mike Harrison, Dave Wietholder, Kenny Wallace, Danny Schwartz, David Stremme, Devin Gilpin, Jeffrey Ledford, Trent Young, Josh Harris, Ray Bollinger, Steven Brooks, Ashley Newman, Mike McKinney, Michael Long, Zane Oedewaldt, Taylor Cook, Tait Davenport, Allen Weisser, Nick Hoffman, K.C. Burdette, Preston Seratt, Dean Hoffman, Chris Arnold

Race Statistics

*Entries- 42

*Race Leaders- Nick Hoffman (1-11), Dave Wietholder (12-14), Mike Harrison (15-40)

*Cautions- 6 (lap 3, 3 restart, 10, 12, 12 restart, 36)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters- Tait Davenport, Danny Schwartz

*Track Provisional Starters- Zane Oedewaldt

*Time of Race- N/A

*Margin of Victory- N/A

*Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Jeffrey Ledford

*ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Danny Schwartz (started 22nd-finished 4th-advanced eighteen positions) *FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Danny Schwartz

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- David Stremme

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Jeffrey Ledford

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Nick Hoffman

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- David Stremme

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- Mike Harrison

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- Dave Wietholder

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 gift certificate)- Dean Hoffman, Mike McKinney

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 9/1/17)

1. Josh Harris- 2,000

2. Tait Davenport- 1,800

3. Brian Shaw- 1,790

4. Gabe Menser- 1,725

5. Danny Schwartz- 1,575

6. John Clippinger- 1,425

7. Trent Young- 1,055

8. Mike Harrison- 930

9. Tyler Nicely- 625

10. Will Krup- 610

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Schedule/Results April 28 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial- Postponed (Make-Up Date August 25) April 29 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced) May 20 (Saturday)- Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced) May 21 (Sunday)- Kickapoo Motor Speedway (Danville, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced) May 26 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Rain Out May 27 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Memorial Day Weekend Roundup- Mike McKinney-Plainfield, IL May 28 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- Mike Harrison-Highland, IL June 23 (Friday)- Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, OH)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Rain Out June 24 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Josh Rice-Verona, KY June 30 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$300 to start-Rain Out (rescheduled for September 15) July 1 (Saturday)- Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Devin Gilpin-Columbus, IN July 2 (Sunday)- Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Will Krup-Mount Carmel, IN July 4 (Tuesday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- $1,500 to win/$200 to start-Mike Harrison-Highland, IL July 14 (Friday)- Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Summer Shootout-Victor Lee-Danville, KY July 15 (Saturday)- Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)- $2,000 to win/$200 to start- Hope for Harlie Benefit-Tait Davenport-Paducah, KY August 25 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start-4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial-Danny Schwartz-Ashmore, IL September 1 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- Mike Harrison-Highland, IL September 2 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$500 to start- 5th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals September 3 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start September 15 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 100 laps/$3,000 to win/$300 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100 September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

