Logan Martin notches first MLRA win at Lakeside Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas (September 1, 2017) – Logan Martin was the last driver to roll into the pit area Friday afternoon, at Lakeside Speedway, in Kansas City, Kansas. However, he was set on go from the minute he unloaded. Martin was the top qualifier in Lucas Oil Racing TV Time Trials, won his heat race, and when it was all over he parked his Rocket XR1 in Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane.

The win for Martin is his first ever with the series and eighth of the year. He slid Jesse Stovall in turns one and two on lap 10 and never looked back.

“I threw that slider on him down there in one and two and I kind of found a little line over there in three and four,” commented Martin on his race winning move. “These Rocket XR1’s, they keep them so sealed up that we were having overheating issues in that heat race. I’ve got to give a hats off to Jack Cornett he builds a heck of an engine. I really gotta say thanks to Bill Frye and Mark Richards. They’ve really been helping us a lot lately and been like an open notebook for us. I absolutely love this place. Lakeside is one of my top five favorite tracks.”

Once out front in the feature Martin had no trouble stretching his lead. He also fired right off on three mid race restarts.

Behind Martin four different drivers were in the runner up position at one time or another. Stovall held the second spot for seven laps before dropping to third and then eventually out of the race.

Rodney Sanders, who just won a $10,000 Modified race race at Lakeside two weeks earlier, was the night’s runner up. Terry Phillips completed the top three and continues to lead the points with just three races left. He sits 40 markers ahead of Sanders following Friday’s event.

Randy Timms finished fourth and Austin Rettig was fifth.

Chad Simpson started on the pole of the evening’s first heat race and easily won. Scheduled to roll off third in the main event, he was a scratch with engine trouble.

Saturday night wraps up Lucas Oil MLRA action for the weekend with the running of the Larry Phillips Memorial, paying $5,075 to win. Held at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, Lake Lucas will also be busy with the running of the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals during the day. Fans and competitors are welcome to come early and enjoy the entire day for one ticket price.

I-80 Speedway Contingencies 9/1/17

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Chad Simpson

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Kyle Berck

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Chad Simpson

GRT Race Cars – Andrew Kosiski

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” – Al Purkey

KRC “Hard Luck Award” – Jeremy Grady

Landrum Springs “Landrum Springs Performer of the Race” – JC Wyman

Malvern Bank & Trust “Most Laps Led” – Chad Simpson

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Terry Phillips

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Rocky Miller

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Chad Simpson

Real Racing Wheels – Randy Timms

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

Wehrs Machine – Chase Junghans

Lakeside Speedway Contingencies 9/2/17

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Logan Martin

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Austin Rettig

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Logan Martin

GRT Race Cars – Jeremy Grady

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” – Shannon Scott

KRC “Hard Luck Award” – Chad Simpson

Landrum Springs “Landrum Springs Performer of the Race” – Randy Timms

Malvern Bank & Trust “Most Laps Led” – Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Terry Phillips

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Brent Martin

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Logan Martin

Real Racing Wheels – Tony Jackson Jr

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

Wehrs Machine – JC Wyman

Lucas Cattle Company A Feature (30 Laps): 1. Logan Martin 2. Rodney Sanders 3. Terry Phillips 4. Randy Timms 5. Austin Rettig 6. Chase Junghans 7. Austin Siebert 8. Al Purkey 9. Bob King 10. Dave Eckrich 11. Shannon Scott 12. Tony Jackson Jr 13. Jesse Stovall 14. JC Wyman 15. Jeremy Grady 16. John Anderson 17. Dean Moore 18. Lance Town

Swift Springs Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. Chad Simpson 2. Randy Timms 3. Terry Phillips 4. Jeremy Grady 5. Austin Siebert 6. Austin Rettig 7. Dave Eckrich

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. Jesse Stovall 2. JC Wyman 3. John Anderson 4. Al Purkey 5. Dean Moore 6. Lance Town

Chix Gear Racewear Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. Logan Martin 2. Rodney Sanders 3. Tony Jackson Jr 4. Chase Junghans 5. Shannon Scott 6. Bob King

