Harrison Scores Summit Racing Equipment AMS Casey’s Modified Nationals Victory at FALS

Fairbury, IL – September 2, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would roll into Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, IL on Saturday evening for the Casey’s Modified Nationals and the result would be the same as the night before as Mike Harrison of Highland, IL would pick up his fourth win with the tour in 2017 and record his thirty-second UMP Dirt Car feature victory of the season with the victory and bag the $10,000 first place prize money.

Mike Harrison would take the lead at the start of the 50 lap, $10,000 to win event and would maintain his spot on the point until lap nine when Ray Bollinger would drive past Harrison for the race lead. Bollinger and Harrison would battle for the lead until Harrison reclaimed the top spot on lap fourteen. Allen Weisser would get in the mix at this point and Harrison’s second stint as the race leader would be short-lived as Weisser took the race lead on lap sixteen. The first caution of the event would wave on lap twenty-three when Bollinger, who was running second at the time, would slow in turn two with broken rear suspension. Weisser would maintain the lead on the restart until the caution waved again on lap twenty-eight for a brief rain shower that passed over the track. When racing resumed, Harrison would take the lead for the third time in the event, taking it away from Weisser until Dylan Woodling spun on lap thirty-four to draw the caution. On the restart, Weisser would retake the race lead from Harrison, but action would be slowed again on lap thirty-six for a three-car tangle on the frontchute involving Brian Shaw, David Stremme, and Jay Ledford. This restart would see Weisser maintain the lead until lap thirty-nine when Harrison would take the lead in the contest for the fourth and final time. One final caution on lap forty-three for debris in turn one would slow the action, but Harrison would not relinquish the top spot again on his way to the $10,000 victory. Brent Mullins finish in the runner-up slot, with Super Late Model ace Ryan Unzicker driving to a third place finish. Devin Gilpin would charge from the 19th starting position to finish fourth and 18th place starting Levi Kissinger would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Casey’s Modified Nationals A-Main would be Mike McKinney, 23rd place starter and hard charger award winner Jeff Curl, 17th place starting Michael Long, 15th place starter David Stremme, and Danny Schwartz.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Sunday September 3 at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL paying $5,000 to win.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Race Summary: Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway-Fairbury, IL-September 2, 2017 (www.americanmodifiedseries.com)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Top Qualifier- Jeff Leka 13.646

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 (top 2 transfer)- Ray Bollinger, Josh Harris, Dean Hoffman, David Stremme, Tait Davenport, Chris Arnold, Travis Kohler, Logan Rogers, Jeff Leka, Nick Hoffman, Tyler Nicely, Jason Perry

Fast Shafts Heat #2 (top 2 transfer)- Mike McKinney, Brent Mullins, Devin Gilpin, Michael Long, Jeff Curl, Trent Young, Chris Smith, Michael Thayer, Jimmy Dehm, Blake Thompson, Billy Puckett

Hypercoils Heat #3 (top 2 transfer)- Mike Harrison, Steven Brooks, Josh Rice, Preston Seratt, Curt Spalding, Scott Heeren, K.C. Burdette, Zane Oedewaldt, Ryan Unzicker, Roger Cavness, Taylor Cook

Frankland Racing Equipment Heat #4 (top 2 transfer)- Brian Shaw, Allen Weisser, Matt Cooper, Tommie Seets, Ashley Newman, Bob Pohlman, Bradley Jameson, Lucas Lee, Hunter Wilbanks, Chad Combs, Dawson Cook

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #5 (top 2 transfer)- Danny Schwartz, Kenny Wallace, Peyton Harlow, Tyler Deibert, John Clippinger, Nick Clubb, Zach Hoffman, David Mitchell, Shawn Hortsmann, Mike Spatola, Brian Kidder

Fast Shafts Heat #6 (top 2 transfer)- Dylan Woodling, Jeffrey Ledford, Levi Kissinger, Dave Wietholder, Frank Marshall, Jay Ledford, Jason Hastings, Keith Smith, Garrett Jameson, Darren Christansen, Gabe Menser

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (top 2 transfer)- Ryan Unzicker, Michael Long, Travis Kohler, Michael Thayer, Trent Young, Jeff Leka, Blake Thompson, Dean Hoffman, Curt Spalding, Tait Davenport, K.C. Burdette, Josh Rice, Tyler Nicely, Taylor Cook

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (top 2 transfer)- David Stremme, Devin Gilpin, Preston Seratt, Chris Arnold, Jeff Curl, Chris Smith, Scott Heeren, Jimmy Dehm, Jason Perry, Billy Puckett, Roger Cavness, Zane Oedewaldt, Logan Rogers, Nick Hoffman

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #3 (top 2 transfer)- Tyler Deibert, Levi Kissinger, Jason Hastings, Ashley Newman, Dawson Cook, Bradley Jameson, Matt Cooper, David Mitchell, Garrett Jameson, Nick Clubb, Frank Marshall, Mike Spatola, Hunter Wilbanks, Gabe Menser

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #4 (top 2 transfer)- Zach Hoffman, Dave Wietholder, John Clippinger, Bob Pohlman, Chad Combs, Tommie Seets, Jay Ledford, Lucas Lee, Shawn Hortsmann, Darren Christansen, Brian Kidder, Peyton Harlow, Keith Smith

Casey’s Modified Nationals A-Main– Mike Harrison, Brent Mullins, Ryan Unzicker, Devin Gilpin, Levi Kissinger, Mike McKinney, Jeff Curl, Michael Long, David Stremme, Danny Schwartz, Dave Weitholder, Tyler Deibert, Josh Harris, Jay Ledford, Tait Davenport, Steven Brooks, Kenny Wallace, Dylan Woodling, Brian Shaw, Allen Weisser, Jeffrey Ledford, Ray Bollinger, Zach Hoffman, Gabe Menser

Race Statistics

*Entries- 67

*Race Leaders- Mike Harrison (1-8, 14-15, 29-34, 39-50), Ray Bollinge (9-13), Allen Weisser (16-28, 35-38)

*Cautions- 5 (lap 23, 28, 34, 36, 43)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters- Tait Davenport, Gabe Menser *Track Provisional Starters- Jeff Curl, Jay Ledford *Time of Race- 42 minutes, 11 seconds *Margin of Victory- 0.954 seconds

*Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Jeff Leka

*ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Jeff Curl (started 23rd-finished 7th-advanced sixteen positions) *FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Devin Gilpin

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- Levi Kissinger

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Jeff Curl

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Ray Bollinger

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- Mike McKinney

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- Mike Harrison

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- Brian Shaw *Summit Racing Equipment Heat Five Winner ($50 certificate)- Danny Schwartz *Fast Shafts Heat Six Winner ($75 certificate)- Dylan Woodling

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 gift certificate)- Travis Kohler, Jason Hastings

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 9/2/17)

1. Josh Harris- 2,165

2. Tait Davenport- 1,955

3. Brian Shaw- 1,925

4. Gabe Menser- 1,850

5. Danny Schwartz- 1,755

6. John Clippinger- 1,475

7. Mike Harrison- 1,180

8. Trent Young- 1,155

9. Tyler Nicely- 725

10. Steven Brooks- 725

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2017 Schedule of Events September 3 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start September 15 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 100 laps/$3,000 to win/$300 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100 September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Official Sponsors *Summit Racing Equipment- “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

*ALLSTAR Performance- “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology- “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series *KBC Graphics- “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series *Maxima Racing Oil- “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor *Quick Car Racing Products- “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *VP Racing Fuels- “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Wilwood- “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Marketing Partners Bad Fast Race Chassis, Bandit Race Cars, Bob Poynter GM, Boknecht Trucking, Dale Meers Race Engines, DASCO Racing Supply, Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”), Fox Shocks, Frankland Racing Equipment (“Sponsor of Heat Race #4”), Hooker Harness, Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”), Impressive Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Maximum Energy Development, Mullins Race Engines, Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor), Print Worx (Official Merchandise Provider for the Series), RACEceiver, Reaper Race Cars, UMP Dirt Car, Wick Oil Company