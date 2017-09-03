Little Scores Another Victory at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Jake Little continues to become a force in the Pro Late Model division. After claiming the 2017 Lincoln Speedway track championship, Little would lead Myles Moos and Jeff Ray to the finish line and take the victory. Dakota Ewing looked strong in the early goings as he raced along with Moos but Little closed the gap and took over the lead and would not look back.

17-year-old Brandon Pralle from Ashkum took home his first Macon Speedway feature win and second in 2017 in the Sportsman division. Pralle, a high school senior, battled with Wes O’Dell midway through the feature until contact led to O’Dell getting caught into the backstretch wall. Pralle would stay in first place and fend off former multi-time track champion Dennis Vandermeersch and current points leader Timmy Dick for the checkered flag.

Timmy Dick also raced in the Street Stock division Saturday night in an effort to get the racecar prepared for next Saturday’s $2,000-to-win John Osman Memorial race. Starting front row outside, Dick got ahead of Jason Scrimpsher, the pole sitter, and led all 15 laps as Bobby Beiler would pass Terry Reed in the closing lap. Feature winner last Saturday Gene Reed would take fourth.

The Billingsley Elite Wash Modified feature was filled with excitement as drivers raced through rough driving, slide jobs and a photo finish. At the conclusion of the evening, track officials agreed to review the video footage before declaring the feature winner. Austin Lynn and Tim Hancock, Jr. were side-by-side coming to the finish line.

Jeremy Camp entered the Beach House Micro Sprint feature as one of the fastest cars on the track and he showed it during the 20-lap A-Main as he blasted past Britt Pemberton en route to the win. Pemberton would try to hold off Evan Weyant but a late caution and restart led to Weyant getting the strong move and taking of second place.

Tim Hancock is on a roll as he won the B-Modified feature race. The checkered flag was his fifth-straight feature and it extended his points lead over Cody Stillwell.

Jeremy Reed made it three-in-a-row in the 4-cylinder Hornets division. Starting in the 12th position, Reed flew through the field and crossed the finish line well ahead of the second place finisher.

Macon Speedway will feature six racing divisions next Saturday night in the John Osman Memorial on 98.1 GRIZ-FM Night. The Street Stocks will race in a special $2,000-to-win race and be on the schedule with the Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Sportsman, B-Modifieds and Hornets.

Bud Light sponsored Ladies Night at Macon Speedway Saturday night where ladies were admitted into the gates for just $5. The youngsters got to come down onto the track at intermission and participate in the Kids Gold Rush where four heavy bank bags were dropped onto the frontstretch side of the track with plenty of coins for the little hands to pick up.

Pro Late Models–1. Jake Little (Springfield), 2. Myles Moos (Lincoln), 3. Jeff Ray (Springfield), 4. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 5. Dennis Woodworth (Mendon), 6. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 7. Chase Osterhoff (Kankakee), 8. Braden Johnson (Taylorville), 9. Matt Beadles (Clinton), 10. Roben Huffman (Midland City)

Sportsman–1. Brandon Pralle (Ashkum), 2. Dennis Vandermeersch (Arlington), 3. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 4. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville), 5. Danny Smith (Argenta), 6. Scott Landers (Taylorville), 7. Steven Mattingly (Chenoa), 8. Ethan Schnapp (Springfield), 9. Bill Berghaus (Chapin), 10. Stefan Bedinger (Springfield)

Street Stocks–1. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 2. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 3. Terry Reed (Decatur), 4. Gene Reed (Hammond), 5. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur), 6. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 7. Jason Scrimpsher (Decatur), 8. Garrett Lewis (Decatur), 9. Jerit Murphy (Lodge), 10. Greg Roberts (Varna)

Beach House Micro Sprints–1. Jeremy Camp (Sullivan), 2. Evan Weyant (Sherman), 3. Britt Pemberton (Mattoon), 4. Aiden Purdue (Clinton), 5. Garrett Duff (Weldon), 6. Gabe Verardi (Taylorville), 7. Tyler Robbins (Collinsville), 8. Jason Harms (Riverton), 9. Tyler Duff (Weldon), 10. Molly Day (Atwood)

Hornets–1. Jeremy Reed (Decatur), 2. Brady Reed (Decatur), 3. Dustin Reed (Decatur), 4. Fred Reed (Decatur), 5. Carter Dart (Springfield), 6. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 7. Matt Reed (Decatur), 8. Paul Peters (Pana), 9. Tristin Quinlan (Decatur), 10. Jamie Riech (Riverton)

Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds–No official results

B-Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Richie Gabriel (Godrey), 3. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 4. Ricky Smith (Alton), 5. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 6. John Seets III (Brighton), 7. Jerry Thompson (Troy), 8. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 9. Dante Brown (Morrisonville), 10. Amanda Adams (Shelbyville)