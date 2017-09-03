Saturday Victories at Central Missouri Speedway go to Jason Ryun, Jim Moody, Cody Miller, and Aaron Poe!

CMS Public Relations

September 2, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) The 2017 regular race season is nearly in the review mirror for Central Missouri Speedway drivers, fans, and staff; however, the final weekend of competition marks two straight nights of action over the Labor Day weekend. The weekend special events began with 98 cars filing in for competition, including 23 USRA Modifieds, 20 Street Stocks, 15 Midwest Mod-Lites, 29 USRA B-Mods, and 11 Pure Stocks.

Pure Stocks began the night with a pair of preliminary heat races as Darrin Christy edged out Jeremiah Wilson at the finish line to take the heat-one victory while Jason Ryun won a close one in heat two as he grabbed the win over Byron Glotzbach.

Next up for their preliminary events were the USRA Modifieds for their night one heats. Shad Badder controlled the first race ahead of Jim Moody and Dalton Kirk. Dean Wille outpaced Nathan Vaughn and Lewis Jackson for heat number two while Brian Johnson won a barn-burner in heat three ahead of Gunner Martin and Robbie Test.

Midwest Mod-Lites were next in the lineup for a pair of heat races. David Raffurty bested a hard-charging Cody Miller to take the opening heat race with point’s leader and multiple-time feature winner Dillon Raffurty advancing forward to claim heat two ahead of Justin Raffurty.

USRA B-Mods were out in full force on Saturday with four heat race events. Dean Bachner drove a strong race to capture heat one ahead of Cody Brill. Bill Small took the checkers for heat two over Michael Bixby while Jacob Ebert finished ahead of Kevin Skaggs for heat three. In the final B-Mod heat, John Allen bested Jim Moody for the victory.

Last up in the heat race order was a strong field of Street Stocks competing in three heat races. Daryl Dooling took heat one from fourth on the grid over Jimmy Meyers who started just behind in fifth. Heat two went to Michael Mullins just inches in front of Bobby Ruff. Aaron Poe captured the final heat over Dalton Imhoff, who was making his first-ever CMS appearance.

During the intermission break, the top 12 passing points earners from the heat races redrew for their scramble starting positions with Shad Badder drawing the number one starting spot. He was followed by Jim Moody, Lewis Jackson, Kevin Blackburn, Gunner Martin, Robbie Test, Jimmy Dowell, Nathan Vaughn, Tim Karrick, Dean Wille, Brian Johnson, and Dalton Kirk in that order for the scramble starting spots.

Shortly after intermission, the B-Mods returned to the track for their B-main event to determine the final starters for the main event as Jeremy Lile bested Doug Wetzel for the win.

Pure Stocks then returned for their 12-lap main event as Jason Ryun and Darrin Christy led the field to the initial green flag. Ryun commanded the race early as Christy was one of several strong runners who encountered problems in the initial stages of the race as Gale Harper, Joey Harper, Jeremiah Wilson, and Rodger Detherage, all retired before lap five.

Several cautions waved over the field in the early stages of the race, which was cut from the original 15 laps to 12 laps. Ryun led the field back to green as Dakkota Brisbin and Spencer Reiff raced close behind. Meanwhile, Byron Glotzbach recovered from an earlier spin and made his way to second by lap seven. However, on this night it was Ryun who grabbed the headlines for his third main event victory of the season. Glotzbach was second, followed by Brisbin, Scott Martin and Reiff, driving in his second main event ever, at the finish.

The B-Mods were up next in the program with their 20-lap main event as John Allen and Jim Moody led the field to green. Several multiple car tangles slowed the race in the early stages as drivers seemed to struggle getting into a race rhythm.

Veteran drivers Jim Moody and John Allen ran both USRA B-Mod and USRA Modified divisions throughout the night and started on row one for the 20-lap B-Mod main event. Early on, Moody took command with Allen, Jacob Ebert and Dean Bachner near the front. The first caution appeared by lap three with Moody continuing to lead on the restart. Another caution flew a couple laps later, but each time Moody stayed out front keeping his 00 machine ahead of Allen’s number 98.

Two laps later a third caution flew and it was on the next restart when Ebert began putting heavy pressure on Allen near the front for second. Meanwhile, eighth-starting Cody Brill advanced to fourth while Cole Campbell ran strong inside the top five in fifth. Allen and Ebert’s battle was as close as you can get but both level-headed drivers ran clean yet hard trying to get the advantage, often swapping the position back and forth.

Later in the event a final restart reset the field for the final few laps as Moody led Allen, Ebert, Brill, and Campbell back to green-flag action. Although Ebert and Allen were both strong, they just could not muster enough to close in on Moody to challenge for the win. In the end, Moody captured his third B-Mod victory of the season. Allen eventually claimed second with Ebert, Brill, and Campbell finishing out the top five. Other strong runs were posted by Kameron Grindstaff, who advanced from 16th to 6th at the finish, along with Dallas Heuser from 18th to 11th, Doug Wetzel from 21st to 12thh and Jason Reeves from 24th to 13th.

Up next were the Mod-Lites as Dillon Raffurty led the field to the green flag in search of his eighth win of the year. Early on, it looked as though Raffurty would find his way to victory lane as he and Cody Miller were racing hard for the win. Kyle Guy and then Anthony Lane’s night came to an early end with contact with the wall in turn four and just after the restart, Dillon Raffurty uncharacteristically contacted one of the turn four utility tires, causing damage to the left front, which forced him to retire from the race.

With Raffurty out, Cody Miller took command of the event by lap for as Donnie Dannar began to make his way forward to challenge. A third yellow flag flew over the field on lap number 12 as Miller led Dannar, Justin Raffurty, Kevin White and Jeff Raffurty. On the restart, Joshua Guy’s car came to a stall in turn two as the fourth yellow flag of the night flew over the field. Miller again led Dannar and Justin Raffurty on the restart. Miller ran the hub on the low side and did his best get to victory lane. Dannar and Justin Raffurty raced hard to move forward but Miller was just too strong and claimed his second main-event win of the season. Dannar, Justin Raffurty, Kevin White, and David Raffurty rounded out the top five.

Street Stocks then took to the track on the slick conditions for a 20-lap A-main with Daryl Dooling of Ashland and Aaron Poe of Warrensburg showing the way at the green flag. The lead duo battled close for the lead but Poe edged out to lead early before a caution flew for Danny Fitzpatrick, followed by another quick caution on the next circuit as the restart was called back.

Poe led the way on the restart with Dooling, Michael Mullins and Dalton Imhoff close behind. Poe quickly began to distance himself from the rest of the field as Dooling and Mullins were locked in a fierce battle for second. Meanwhile, Brett Wood started to make his presence knows as he made his way into the top five just behind Jimmy Meyers by lap five. Fitzpatrick was forced to retire from the event after being involved in his second caution shortly thereafter.

Poe again led Dooling, Mullins, Meyers, and Wood as green-flag racing resumed. A close-quarters four-way battle for third then ensued with Meyers gaining third from Mullins as Wood, Dalton Imhoff, and Bobby Ruff fought hard to move forward. Poe then began to check out in the Marc Carter-owned number 10 machine as he pulled away from Dooling and Meyers in second and third. Caution flew on lap eight for Ruff as he had a spin down the front stretch heading into turn one, ultimately retiring from the race.

On the next restart, it was Poe, Dooling, Meyers, Mullins, Wood, Imhoff, Larry Winn, Chad Eickleberry, Brian Inlow, and Jay Prevete inside the top ten with 12 laps remaining. Brett Wood had a strong restart and grabbed third and then resumed the close battle for second as Meyers, Wood, and Dooling raced for a spot inside the top three. Wood prevailed on lap 13 as he moved into second place. Dalton Imhoff was then the man to watch as he took to the high side late in the race to race his way back into the top five. Imhoff then went to third by lap 15 as Poe ran comfortably out front.

A late-caution flew on lap 17 for a two-car spin in turns one and the field was once again lined up for a restart with Poe ahead Wood, Imhoff, Dooling and Meyers. The drivers again had a short period of green before Mullins and Ted Welschmeyer drew a caution in turn four. This setup a green, white, and checkered flag run to the finish as Poe brought the field to green. Comfortably leading the final circuits, Poe was the man to beat on this night as he captured his second Street Stock win of the year ahead of Wood, Imhoff, Meyers, and Winn.

The final event of the night was the USRA Modified 20-lap scramble. Racing friends Shad Badder and Jim Moody redrew for starting positions one and two and led the field down the front stretch for flagman Hershel Thompson’s initial green flag. Badder ran low while Moody took the high road to lead Badder, Kevin Blackburn, Lewis Jackson and Robbie Test during the opening circuits.

Moody quickly tried to distance himself using two different cornering techniques on the fast but trick conditions as he would enter low in turn three and let the car float up to the cushion on the high side in turn four. Badder had his hands full in a close battle with Blackburn who eventually found his way around Badder to take second.

A caution flew at the halfway point for Kaleb Bray and as the field went back to green, Moody led Blackburn, Badder, Test, and Dean Wille, who advanced from tenth to fifth by midway. Darren Phillips and Clint Lyle were early retirees from the event by lap 15, when Robbie Test and Shad Badder got together entering turn one while running hard for third. Badder’s car spun after the contact in between turns one and two, which unfortunately dropped him from the top three to then end of the field and ultimately forcing him to have to qualify in on Sunday to make the finale.

As Moody brought the field to the green to finish the event, Blackburn, Test, Wille, and Lewis Jackson filled out the top five. Although Blackburn ran a similar line, Moody kept his car out front as Blackburn and the rest of the field were unable to figure out a way to reel in Moody, who eventually went on to collect the $500-to-win Scramble. Blackburn finished a strong second in his first time out in a few weeks while Test held on for third. Dean Wille’s recent string of strong finishes continued as he crossed the line fourth just ahead of Gunner Martin in fifth. Completing the top 12 finishers were, Jackson, Chad Lyle, Tim Karrick, Jimmy Dowell, Terry Schultz and Brian Johnson.

Shortly after the checkers fell, CMS officials learned that Terry Schultz forfeited his starting spot for Sunday night’s main event and was going to try to re-qualify on Sunday evening for an outside row starting position. This allowed John Allen to accept the final spot of the night, which he did, completing the 12 drivers who will make up the inside row for Sunday.

Sunday night marks an all-new night of racing for USRA Modifieds featuring heat races, b-mains as needed, and a 20-lap scramble event to determine the 12 drivers who will make up the outside row for Sunday’s $3,000-to-win, 35-lap finale.

Joining in on the night two Sunday night special-events are the USRA B-Mods, who return for a night of racing for national USRA points and a $1,500 payday for the win in the track’s annual B-Mod special! Drivers will compete in heat races, b-mains as needed, and a 25-lap main event for the B-Mod program.

ULMA Late Models will bring their tight battle for their championship to CMS on Sunday night for the association’s final appearance at the track this year. Currently, Cody Holtkamp is holding on to a narrow lead over former CMS Modified Champion Aaron Marrant of Richmond for the overall ULMA title.

E-Mods will make their first-ever CMS appearance on Sunday night for a night of action in heat racing and preliminary events as needed and a main event. Area E-Mod drivers may bring their track rules to compete from various surrounding tracks who run the class. There will be no mixing and matching of the various track rules and E-mod drivers, in fact all drivers are HIGHLY ENCOURAGED to read and familiarize themselves with the track’s general race rules located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net underneath the drivers link.

Admission prices for Sunday are as follows: Adults $15, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $12, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Senior Citizens 80 and older may receive free pit admission. Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $35. Pit gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5. Driver pill draw closes at 6:15; late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7, and racing begins at 7:30.

All Labor Day weekend events and race information is readily available on the CMS website. Be sure to visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net and click on the tab from the main page titled Labor Day Weekend at CMS. If you are on a mobile device, give time for the main menu to scroll through and click the Labor Day tab. Included on the Frequently Asked Questions document is car class information, complete payouts, race program and flow, general information, and much, much more.

In a partnership with RISE (Respecting Individuals’ Skills and Efforts) Community Services, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) in Warrensburg, Missouri will take donations this Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd during our Labor Day weekend special events for the disaster relief effort put together by RISE to aid the many Hurricane Harvey victims.

RISE has partnered with Ditzfeld Transfer Inc. of Sedalia for donated items to be transported directly to Hurricane Harvey victims. We know many of you, like us, have seen the devastation and despair and have wondered how you could help … here and now is your chance!

The items as described below are the only items we will accept for this donation drive. We will have drop-off points on both the front-side and pit-side of the speedway this weekend. Please only bring and donate items as listed on the accepted items list. To help jump-start the donations, CMS will donate all the leftover school supplies from the recent kid’s night activities.

CMS will accept the following relief donations: school supplies for all ages; towels; cleaning supplies (mops, buckets, mildew killer, gloves); personal toiletries (shampoos, deodorants, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, etc.); extension cords; box fans; consumer batteries (not car batteries); laundry detergent; nonperishable grab-and-go food and drink products (unopened and with original label); new bedding items (blankets, sheets, pillows); disposable diapers and baby wipes; over-the counter medication and supplies (ex. Tylenol, Motrin, Tums, Imodium, Pepto-Bismol, Neosporin, Band-Aids, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, gloves, gauze, medical tape); contact cases and contact solution; and children’s liquid over-the-counter medications (Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Claritin, Zyrtec).

Pure Stocks A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Jason Ryun (27) Kansas City, Mo 100 1

2. Byron Glotzbach (59) Topeka, Ks 95 4

3. Dakkota Brisbin (42) Richmond, Mo 91 6

4. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo 87 7

5. Spencer Reiff (03x) Kansas City, Mo 84 10

6. Darrin Christy (3b) Kansas City, Ks 81 2

7. Rodger Detherage (25x) Calhoun, Mo 78 5

8. Jeremiah Wilson (58) Concordia, Mo 76 3

9. Joey Harper (21) Buckner, Mo 74 9

10. Gale Harper (28jr) Warrensburg, Mo 72 8

DNS. Aaron45s Stevens (45s) Rayville, Mo 45 11

USRA B-Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Jim Moody (00) Odessa, Mo 100 2

2. John Allen (98) Chanute, Ks 95 1

3. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo 91 5

4. Cody Brill (96) Harrisonville, Mo 87 8

5. Cole Campbell (22C) Mexico, Mo 84 14

6. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo 81 16

7. Cody Frazon (73) LaMonte, Mo 78 6

8. Dean Bachner (91) Olathe, Ks 76 3

9. Michael Bixby (20) Harrisonville, Mo 74 10

10. Bill Small (28s) Holden, Mo 72 4

11. Dallas Heuser (17k) Corder, Mo 70 18

12. Doug Wetzel (10w) Leeton, Mo 68 21

13. Jason Reeves (5R) Lawson, Mo 66 24

14. Derek Williams (3w) Higginsville, Mo 64 15

15. Blake Davidson (B) Mokane, Mo 62 17

16. Jacob Callahan (27) Warrensburg, Mo 60 23

17. Jonathan Lucas (76L) Fayette, Mo 58 7

18. Jonathan Knotts (92JK) Independence, Mo 56 22

19. Monty Mitchell (53) Windsor, Mo 55 20

20. Eddie Bray Jr. (19K) Archie, Mo 54 12

21. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo 53 19

22. Steve Clancy Jr (12C) Odessa, Mo 52 13

23. Kevin Skaggs (15K) Kirkville, Mo 51 9

24. Chad Staus (c3) Otterville, Mo 50 11

Mod Lites A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Cody Miller (7M) Kansas City, Mo 100 2

2. Donnie Dannar (171) Oak Grove, Mo 95 6

3. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo 91 5

4. Kevin White (33) Desoto, Ks 87 12

5. David Raffurty (76) Kansas City, Mo 84 3

6. Michael Raffurty (7) Kansas City, Mo 81 4

7. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo 78 8

8. Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee’s Summit, Mo 76 10

9. John Sharp (2j) Topeka, Ks 74 7

10. Robert Baslee (4R) Holden, Mo 72 11

11. Mark Lane (33L) Grain Valley, Mo 70 13

12. Joshua Guy (09) Knob Noster, Mo 68 14

13. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Mo 66 1

14. Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo 64 9

15. Kyle Guy (x14) Leeton, Mo 62 15

Street Stock A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Aaron Poe (10) Warrensburg, Mo 100 2

2. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo 95 7

3. Dalton Imhoff (96) Jamestown, Mo 91 6

4. Jimmy Meyers (007) Laddonia, Mo 87 4

5. Larry Winn (11k) Hallsville, Mo 84 11

6. Brian Inlow (43) Concordia, Mo 81 12

7. Jay Prevete (25xxx) Windsor, Mo 78 8

8. Danny McKenzie (77) Warrensburg, Mo 76 16

9. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo 74 3

10. Daryl Dooling (88d) Ashland, Mo 72 1

11. Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo 70 13

12. Rob Hardwick (61) Sedalia, Mo 68 18

13. Steve Dieckman (24D) Centralia, Mo 66 9

14. Ted Welschmeyer (21w) Tibbets, Mo 64 10

15. Bobby Ruff (x15) Belton, Mo 62 5

16. Denny Fitzpatrick (77F) Warrensburg, Mo 60 17

17. Krystal Guy (7x) Warrensburg, Mo 58 19

18. Zack Smith (12z) Centertown, Mo 56 15

19. Larry Ferris Ii (14) Kansas City, Ks 55 14

DNS. Stewart Burton (7B) Centralia, Mo 45 20

USRA Modifieds Night One Scramble

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Jim Moody (00) Odessa, Mo 0 2

2. Kevin Blackburn (26K) Fulton, Mo 0 4

3. Robbie Test (27T) Kaiser, Mo 0 6

4. Dean Wille (68) Warrensburg, Mo 0 10

5. Gunner Martin (75) Sugar Creek, Mo 0 5

6. Dalton Kirk (30) Edgerton, Ks 0 12

7. Lewis Jackson (3J) Wellsville, Ks 0 3

8. Chad Lyle (16s) Oak Grove, Mo 0 15

9. Tim Karrick (1K) Basehor, Ks 0 9

10. Jimmy Dowell (48) Booneville, Mo 0 7

11. Brian Johnson (97K) Independence, Mo 0 11

12. John Allen (03) Chanute, Ks 0 17

13. Danny Scrogham (92) Peculiar, Mo 0 20

14. Jason Pursley (38c) Hermitage, Mo 0 16

15. Nathan Vaughn (12v) Sedalia, Mo 0 8

16. Kaleb Bray (19B) Archie, Mo 0 14

17. Shad Badder (173) Bates City, Mo 0 1

18. Clint Lyle (33) Raymore, Mo 0 19

19. Darren Phillips (21p) Clinton, Mo 0 18

20. Terry Schultz (90) Sedalia, Mo 0 13

DNS. Clayton Campbell (23) Otterville, Mo 0 22

DNS. Doug Wetzel (10w) Leeton, Mo 0 21