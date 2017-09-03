Schneiderman, LaVeine, Oliver Jr., Becerra, Taylor, Masengarb, and Lambert Crowned Champions at 34 Raceway

by Brian Neal

West Burlington, IA (Saturday, September 2, 2017) – It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year, as 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa held it’s final points night of the 2017 season on Saturday night. At the end of the nights action seven track champions would be crowned on Pepsi Season Championship Night, along with five drivers winning for the multiple times at the track. While one picked up their first win of the season, and another scoring his first career win.

The 15 lap Casebine Credit Union IMCA SportMod feature was the first to take to the track, with Austen Becerra and Sean Wyett making up the front row. Becerra would take advantage of his starting spot to jump out front on lap 1 over Wyett and Kyle Hill. The action up front was slowed on lap 2, when Jake Morris spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra moved back out front, with Hill over taking Wyett for second. Just after another lap, lap 3, was scored complete the second caution of the race appeared, as Adam Birck spun in turn 4 from contact from Dean Kratzer to bring out the yellow. Once again Becerra jumped back out front, with Hill and Wyett close behind. While Becerra worked to hold off Hill for the lead, Brandon Lennox, who started 6th, worked past Wyett for third on lap 5 and then went to work on the battle for the lead. A third caution slowed the action on lap 8, when fluids were dropped from Jeff Frana’s car in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. Becerra grabbed the lead on the restart, with Lennox over taking Hill for the runner up spot. Lennox would try to work under Becerra over the next three laps, when the fourth and final caution slowed the action on lap 12. Morris slowed to a stop down the front stretch to bring out the yellow. Once again Becerra grabbed the lead on the restart, with Lennox and Hill close behind. Despite a few challenges from Lennox over the final laps, Becerra was able to hold claim his third win in a row and eighth of the season at 34 Raceway. The win also helped Becerra score his first SportMod track championship. Finishing a close second was Lennox, Hill was 3rd, Randy LaMar was 4th, with Wyett coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 12 lap Sunoco Fuels Mod Lite feature, with Jason Masengarb and Devon Rouse leading the field to green. Masengrab used his front row starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Mike Morrill and Rouse. Morrill would follow in Masengarb’s tire tracks over the next several laps, as the duo pulled away from the rest of the field. With about three laps to go Morrill then started to look under Masengarb for the lead. But Masengarb was able to hold him off to score his seventh win of the season at the track. The win also helped Masengarb secure the track championship. Morrill was 2nd, Rouse was 3rd, Erin Turner started 7th and finished 4th, with R.J. Gonzales coming from 11th to finish in 5th.

Adam Taylor and Dillon Morley led the field to green in the 12 lap Deery Brothers IMRA Midget feature. But it was Tyson Hart, who started 4th, who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Morley and Taylor. The action was slowed for the first time on lap 3, when Jacob Sollenberger spun off the track in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Hart moved back out front, with Morley and Jeff Mallonee close behind. Hart then held the top spot until lap 9 when he drifted high in turn 4, which allowed Morley to drive under him for the lead. Then just after the lap was scored complete the second and final caution of the race came out, as Blake Haynes spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Morley jumped back out front on the restart, with Hart and Taylor close behind. Hart tried to work the top of the track to get past Morley for the lead over the final laps. But Morley was able to hold him off to claim his third win of the season at 34 Raceway. Hart settled for 2nd, Taylor was 3rd and clinched the track championship, Mallonee was 4th, with Kurt Mueller rounding out the top 5.

The 20 lap Pepsi IMCA Stock Car feature was up next, with John Oliver Jr. and Tom Bowling Jr. leading the field to green. Bowling Jr. used his front row starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Oliver Jr. and Chad Krogmeier. Oliver Jr. would follow in Bowling Jr.’s tire tracks over the next 5 laps, when the first and only caution of the race slowed the action on lap 6. Mark Bowman would spin in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Bowling Jr. moved back out front, with Oliver Jr., and Dane Fenton, who started 7th, close behind. Oliver Jr. tried to work under Bowling Jr. over the final laps, but Bowling Jr. held him off to claim his fifth win of the season at the track. Oliver Jr. would finish 2nd and secured the track championship, which was also his second of the year after winning the title in Donnellson, Iowa. Fenton was 3rd, Abe Huls came from 9th to finish in 4th, with Ray Raker coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 20 lap WT Gabeline & Sons Trucking 305 Sprint feature, with Jarrod Schneiderman and Ben Wagoner making up the front row. But just as the green flag was waved the caution light came on, as Rob Kubli spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Wyatt Wilkerson spun down the front stretch to bring the yellow light back on. The third attempt of a start saw Wagoner jump out front to lead lap 1 over Schneiderman and Nick Guernsey. Schneiderman would follow Wagoner over the next 5 laps, when they started to enter lap traffic, that’s when Schneiderman looked under him for the lead. But the action was slowed for the first time on lap 9, when Guernsey, who was running 4th, spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Wagoner moved back out front, with Schneiderman and Ryan Jamison, who started 8th, following. Again Schneiderman would follow Wagoner, until they started to enter lapped traffic on lap 17. Schneiderman tried to work under Wagoner for the lead, when the second and final caution of the race appeared on lap 18. This time Jamison, who was running 3rd, lost a motor in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Wagoner jumped back out front and then held off Schneiderman to claim his first win of the season at 34 Raceway. Schneiderman’s second place finish was enough to claim his second track championship in a row at the track. Kubli, who started 14th, recovered from his spin on the start to climb back up to finish 3rd, Daniel Bergquist was 4th, with Colton Fisher finishing in 5th.

Dennis LaVeine and Dugan Thye led the field to green in the 20 lap Victory Lane Suspensions IMCA Modified feature, with LaVeine grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Bill Roberts Jr. and Thye. Roberts Jr. would try to work under LaVeine over the next 5 laps, when the first caution of the race slowed the action up front. James Raleigh would spin in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dean McGee, who was running 6th, spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw LaVeine move back out front, with Roberts Jr. and Dustin Smith close behind. Just after another lap was scored complete, the third caution of the race came out on lap 7. This time Creston Williams spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. LaVeine once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Roberts Jr. in second, and Brandon Rothzen, who started 7th, Steve Stewart, who started 15th, and Dustin Smith going three wide for third. Two laps later, lap 9, Stewart, who was running 4th, went off the top of turn 2 with a broken left front to bring out the caution. Once again LaVeine jumped out front on the restart, with Roberts Jr. and Rich Smith, who started 9th, close behind. Roberts Jr. would look under LaVeine for the top spot over the next seven laps, when Darrow Lillie spun in turn 4 on lap 17 to bring out the yellow and slow the battle out front. LaVeine jumped back out front on the restart, with Roberts Jr. and McGee, who recovered from his spin on lap 5, following. Another lap scored complete produced the sixth and final caution of the race, as Raleigh spun in turn 1 for his second solo caution to end his night. LaVeine grabbed the lead on the restart and then held off Roberts Jr. to pick up his third win of the season at the track. LaVeine had already secured the track championship a week ago to go with his title in Donnellson, Iowa, so the win just helped to top of the season at the track. Roberts Jr. was 2nd, McGee was 3rd, Jason Bahrs passed 13 cars from his 17th place starting spot to come home in 4th, with Rich Smith rounding out the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track was the 12 lap Sonny’s Market 4-Cylinders, with Brandon Lambert and Larry Miller making up the front row. Miller took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Lambert and Kimberly Abbott. The lead for Miller lasted until lap 4 when Lambert used the top of the track to grab the top spot away from him. Two laps later, lap 6, disaster would strike Lambert, as he slowed in turn 4 with a broken rear end to end his run up front. On the restart Miller moved back out front, with Abbott and Eric Eye, who started 5th, close behind. The three car battle for the lead was slowed for the second and final time on lap 8, when Cody Bowman lost a right rear tire in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Abbott would use the bottom of the track to grab the top spot on the restart, with Eye and Miller close behind. Eye tried to look under Abbott over the next two laps, but Abbott was able to hold him off at the line on each lap. But coming off turn 4 to get the checkered flag Abbott drifted high, which allowed Eye to go by for his first career 4-Cylinder win. Abbott settled for 2nd, Miller was 3rd, Ashton Blain started 7th and finished 4th, with David Prim coming home in 5th. Lambert’s 12th place finish was enough for him to win the track championship.

34 Raceway will sit idol until Saturday, September 23rd, as it will be the Shottenkirk.com Sprint Invaders Season Championship Night being presented by Mepo Truck & Trailer Repair out of Mediapolis, Iowa. The 2017 Sprint Invaders champions will be crowned. Also joining the action will be the Pepsi Stock Cars, Casebine Credit Union SportMods, Sunoco Fuels Mod Lites nationals event, and the Crazy Coyote Mini Hauler Trucks. This will be the season championship race for the Crazy Coyote Mini Hauler Trucks.

Pit gates will open at 3 PM, the grandstands at 5 PM, hot laps at 6:30 PM, and racing at 7 PM. Grandstand admission will be just $18 for adults and seniors (60+), students will be $12, with kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $35.

For more information about 34 Raceway you can visit the tracks website at www.34raceway.com

OFFICIAL RESULTS

34 Raceway, West Burlington, Iowa

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – Pepsi Season Championship Night

WT Gabeline & Sons Trucking 305 Sprints

A-Feature: 1. Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL; 2. Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 3. Rob Kubli, Milo, IA; 4. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 5. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA; 6. Dave Getchell, Sperry, IA; 7. Nick Guernsey, Burlington, IA; 8. Bailey Goldesberry, Springfield, IL; 9. Travis Porter, Rock Island, IL; 10. Daniel Keltner, Grandview, IA; 11. Gary Bonar, Burlington, IA; 12. Damian Getchell, Sperry, IA; 13. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA; 14. Casey Greubel, Chariton, IA; 15. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA

Heat 1: 1. Wyatt Wilkerson; 2. Jarrod Schneiderman; 3. Damian Getchell; 4. Ryan Jamison; 5. Dave Getchell; 6. Bailey Goldesberry; 7. Daniel Keltner; 8. Rob Kubli

Heat 2: 1. Nick Guernsey; 2. Daniel Bergquist; 3. Ben Wagoner; 4. Travis Porter; 5. Casey Greubel; 6. Colton Fisher; 7. Gary Bonar (DNS)

Victory Lane Suspensions IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 2. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 3. Dean McGee, Galesburg, IL; 4. Jason Bahrs, Colona, IL; 5. Rich Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 6. Mitch Morris, Long Grove, IA; 7. Joey Gower, Quincy, IL; 8. Creston Williams, Newhall, IA; 9. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 10. Chadwick Giberson, Richland, IA; 11. Darrow Lillie, Burlington, IA; 12. James Raleigh, Colchester, IL; 13. Brandon Rothzen, Gladstone, IL; 14. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 15. Steve Stewart, Burlington, IA; 16. Dustin Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 17. George Spence III, Orion, IL

Heat 1: 1. Joey Gower; 2. Bill Roberts Jr.; 3. George Spence III; 4. Steve Stewart; 5. Jason Bahrs; 6. Chadwick Giberson; 7. Darrow Lillie; 8. Brandon Rothzen; 9. Dugan Thye

Heat 2: 1. Mitch Boles; 2. Dustin Smith; 3. Rich Smith; 4. Dean McGee; 5. Mitch Morris; 6. Creston Williams; 7. James Raleigh; 8. Dennis LaVeine

Pepsi IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 2. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 3. Dane Fenton, Burlington, IA; 4. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 5. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 6. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 7. Blaine Dopler, Wapello, IA; 8. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA; 9. Ethan Allen, Ft. Madison, IA; 10. Brad Egbert, Bloomfield, IA; 11. Derek Schwandt, Burlington, IA; 12. Mark Bowman, Burlington, IA

Heat 1: 1. Mark Bowman; 2. Ray Raker; 3. Blaine Dopler; 4. Chad Krogmeier; 5. Ethan Allen; 6. John Oliver Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Abe Huls; 2. Les Blakley; 3. Brad Egbert; 4. Dane Fenton; 5. Derek Schwandt; 6. Tom Bowling Jr.

Casebine Credit Union IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 2. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 3. Kyle Hill, New London, IA; 4. Randy LaMar, Buffalo, IA; 5. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 6. Kevin Goben, Sherrard, IL; 7. Ryan Miller, Gladstone, IL; 8. Mike Goben, Milan, IL; 9. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 10. Cody Layman, Ainsworth, IA; 11. Brandon Setser, Davenport, IA; 12. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 13. Andrew Burk, Donahue, IA; 14. Joe Nemitz, Davenport, IA; 15. Max Nimrick, Buffalo, IA; 16. Jacob Whittington, Davenport, IA; 17. Jason Delzell, Wapello, IA; 18. Jake Morris, Eldridge, IA; 19. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA

Heat 1: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Kyle Hill; 3. Randy LaMar; 4. Dean Kratzer; 5. Ryan Miller; 6. Max Nimrick; 7. Joe Nemitz

Heat 2: 1. Sean Wyett; 2. Cody Layman; 3. Adam Birck; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Jake Morris; 6. Jacob Whittington

Heat 3: 1. Brandon Lennox; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Andrew Burk; 5. Jason Delzell; 6. Jeff Frana

Deery Brothers IMRA Midgets

A-Feature: 1. Dillon Morley, Moline, IL; 2. Tyson Hart, Monmouth, IL; 3. Adam Taylor, Dwight, IL; 4. Jeff Mallonee, Bettendorf, IA; 5. Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL; 6. Blake Haynes, Adel, IA; 7. Chris Bolander, Burlington, IA; 8. Jacob Sollenberger, Canton, IL; 9. Jeremy Hull, Monmouth, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Adam Taylor; 2. Tyson Hart; 3. Dillon Morley; 4. Jeff Mallonee; 5. Jacob Sollenberger; 6. Kurt Mueller; 7. Blake Haynes; 8. Jeremy Hull (DNS); 9. Chris Bolander (DNS)

Sunoco Fuels Mod Lites

A-Feature: 1. Jason Masengarb, Colona, IL; 2. Mike Morrill, Pleasant Hill, IA; 3. Devon Rouse, Burlington, IA; 4. Erin Turner, Van Meter, IA; 5. R.J. Gonzales, Colona, IL; 6. Michael Dominguez, Lone Tree, IA; 7. Andrew Smith, Kirkwood, IL; 8. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 9. Guy Morse, Colona, IL; 10. Dave Nelson, Silvis, IL; 11. Mike Morrow, East Moline, IL; 12. Mitch Strayer, Davenport, IA; 13. Scott Sappington Jr., Moline, IL; 14. Brian Tipps, Wapello, IA; 15. Jon Padilla, Silvis, IL

Heat 1: 1. Jason Masengarb; 2. R.J. Gonzales; 3. Devon Rouse; 4. Dave Nelson; 5. Mitch Strayer; 6. Scott Sappington Jr.; 7. Brian Tipps; 8. Mike Morrow

Heat 2: 1. Mike Morrill; 2. Michael Dominguez; 3. Erin Turner; 4. Andrew Smith; 5. Tom Bowling Jr.; 6. Jon Padilla; 7. Guy Morse

Sonny’s Market 4-Cylinders

A-Feature: 1. Eric Eye, Danville, IA; 2. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 3. Larry Miller, Burlington, IA; 4. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 5. David Prim, Hamilton, IL; 6. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 7. Jerrod Nichols, Stronghurst, IL; 8. Wesley Talley, Monmouth, IL; 9. David Judd, Burlington, IA; 10. Matthew Milligan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 11. Billy Carter, Ft. Madison, IA; 12. Cody Bowman, Washington, IA; 13. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 14. Wayne Chamblee, Biggsville, IL; 15. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA

Heat 1: 1. Eric Eye; 2. Ashton Blain; 3. David Prim; 4. Wayne Chamblee; 5. Kimberly Abbott; 6. Jerrod Nichols; 7. David Judd; 8. Mike Hornung Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Brandon Lambert; 2. Larry Miller; 3. Jason Ash; 4. Matthew Milligan; 5. Wesley Talley; 6. Billy Carter; 7. Cody Bowman