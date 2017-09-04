Davenport Edges McCreadie for Hillbilly Hundred Victory

MIDDLEBOURNE, WV (September 3, 2017) Jonathan Davenport held off Tim McCreadie at the finish line to win the 49th Annual Hillbilly Hundred on Sunday night at the Tyler County Speedway. Davenport took the lead from race-long leader, Jimmy Owens on lap 83 and then held off a hard-charging McCreadie to claim his first-career win in the historic event. After starting 17th, McCreadie went to the outside of Davenport coming off turn four, but Davenport held him off by one-car length to secure the $25,000 victory.

The 2015 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion; Davenport; became the 16th different winner this year in series competition. McCreadie moved to second in the points behind Josh Richards with his second-place finish. Jimmy Owens took third. Completing the top five were Don O’Neal and Richards.

“I passed for second like three times there then there would be another caution. I want to apologize to Jimmy Owens, I went in hot and locked up the brakes. I want to first thank G.R. Smith, for someone to step out of their own car and to let someone else drive it, says a lot about him. I have to thank Josh Richards, he helped me out before the start of the race. The right rear shock wasn’t where I wanted it to be and he tuned on it. ”

“These Rocket cars are great. I thought I had this win last year. I really like this place,” said the 33-year-old racer in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time this season. The winners Rocket Chassis car is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Victory Circle Auto Sales, B&A Pallet, Victory Circle Auto Mall, FK Rod Ends, Behrent’s, and Northern Lights Windows and Door.

McCreadie started alongside Scott Bloomquist in row nine and charged through the field to take the runner-up spot at the finish. “It was so tough to come up through there in this field of cars. It was just a little narrow out there tonight. The outside restarts were good. Yes, we are happy with this finish,” said the driver of the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn entry.

Owens was in control of the race until he relinquished the lead to Davenport. “We had a really good car tonight. There were a lot of restarts. I don’t know how that played into the end. But we were slipping up. We moved down there and it seemed to help,” said Owens about his podium finish.

Completing the top ten were Chris Ferguson, Austin Hubbard, Darrell Lanigan, Jared Hawkins, and Mason Zeigler.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, September 3rd, 2017

49th Annual Hillbilly Hundred

Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 12.377 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Earl Pearson Jr. / 12.425 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards ,Don O’Neal, Mason Zeigler, Zack Dohm, Tyler Carpenter, Jared Hawkins, RJ Conley, Cody Rogers, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Kyle Thomas, Steve Weigle, Byron Meeks

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Chris Ferguson, Austin Hubbard, Gregg Satterlee, Hudson O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Brian Baumberger, Corey Conley , Mike Benedum, Colton Flinner, Anthony Kinkade, Ronnie Whitt-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shane Hitt, Derek Doll, Michael Lake, Steve Francis, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jackie Boggs, Sonny Conley, Kenney Newhouse, Travis Brown, Brandon Francis

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Tim Dohm , Robbie Scott, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Bloomquist, Freddie Carpenter, Boom Briggs, Travis Brookover, Paul Wilmoth, Jr., James Williamson, Kirk Phillips

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Tyler Carpenter, RJ Conley, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Brian Baumberger, Corey Conley , Colton Flinner, Cody Rogers, Steve Weigle, Mike Benedum, Ronnie Whitt, Byron Meeks, Jared Hawkins, Anthony Kinkade, Kyle Thomas

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Michael Lake, Freddie Carpenter, Steve Francis, Dennis Erb, Jr., Boom Briggs, Sonny Conley, Paul Wilmoth, Jr., Travis Brookover, Kenney Newhouse, James Williamson, Kirk Phillips, Jackie Boggs-DNS, Travis Brown-DNS, Brandon Francis-DNS

Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamston, SC $25,000 2 17 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $12,200 3 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $8,400 4 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $5,800 5 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,400 6 3 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $2,750 7 7 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $2,250 8 16 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,450 9 27 1H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,500 10 9 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,400 11 10 5* Shane Hitt Buckhannon, WV $1,300 12 23 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,950 13 11 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $2,025 14 18 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,200 15 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,975 16 24 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,850 17 22 0k Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $1,125 18 20 27 Michael Lake Uniontown, PA $1,100 19 15 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $1,775 20 13 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,050 21 12 18S Robbie Scott Shinnston, WV $1,025 22 14 87 Derek Doll Greenwood, WV $1,000 23 8 6T Tim Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,000 24 19 28 Tyler Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $1,000 25 21 71c RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,000 26 25 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $800 27 26 4B Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 46

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 82); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 83 – 100)

Cautions: Boom Briggs (Lap 19); Mason Zeigler (Lap 21); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 35); Mason Zeigler, Darrell Lanigan, Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Carpenter, RJ Conley, Steve Francis, Zack Dohm (Lap 35); Tim Dohm (Lap 37); RJ Conley (Lap 38); Tyler Carpenter (Lap 39); Derek Doll (Lap 43); Gregg Satterlee, Robbie Scott (Lap 51); Freddie Carpenter (Lap 62); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 65); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 86)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr., Steve Francis

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Boom Briggs

Tyler County Speedway Track Provisionals: Jackie Boggs, Jared Hawkins

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jared Hawkins (Started: 27th; Finished: 9th; Advanced 18 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Phillip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #23 – 12.9689 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (82 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 72 minutes 15 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7060 $192,500 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6930 $259,425 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6880 $232,725 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6330 $136,725 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6325 $120,725 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6190 $119,675 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 6170 $103,650 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5940 $92,925 9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 5715 $109,700 10 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 5655 $81,200 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 5525 $70,525 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 4985 $54,725

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*