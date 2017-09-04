Fuqua, Wille, Fennewald, and Mercer Claim Labor Day Weekend Victories at Central Missouri Speedway!

CMS Public Relations

September 3, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) The final night of a heart-pounding weekend of championship and special-events racing produced a memorable evening of competition at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) as Labor Day weekend finished up with a talent-rich field of 85 drivers from as far away as Texas for racing in four classes.

Darron Fuqua from Mayetta, Kansas was determined to pick up his second big-money event of the year and nailed it with the $3,000 to-win Modified feature. In the USRA B-Mod $1,500 to-win track special event it was Dean Wille of Warrensburg who fought hard for his second victory of the year. In ULMA Late Model action, Johnny Fennewald from Appleton City worked the slick and smooth surface and crossed the finish line in front for his first-ever CMS victory. In the E- Modified feature, Chris Mercer from Excelsior Springs worked his way into victory lane and celebrated the win with both his Father and Father-in-Law, Randy Ainsworth, to capture the inaugural E-Mod event.

The night prior on Saturday evening the USRA Modified inside row starting positions were determined through heats and a 20-lap Scramble when Jim Moody staked his claim to win the poll position with a strong run ahead of Kevin Blackburn in second. The remaining drivers who qualified included Robbie Test, Dean Wille, Gunner Martin, Dalton Kirk, Lewis Jackson, Chad Lyle, Tim Karrick, Jimmy Dowell, Brain Johnson, and John Allen. Terry Schultz from Sedalia had qualified but chose to turn back his eleventh-place starting spot as he attempted to improve his starting position for the outside row qualifying on Sunday evening, which resulted in Schultz relinquishing his starting spot allowing John Allen to earn the final starting positon for the Sunday finale.

E-Mod drivers had 9 teams registered for competition for the night as they started off the evening with their heat racing to set up the feature line-up. Chris Mercer grabbed the heat win after he outdueled Zach Mason with Jeremy Curless in third.

In the E-Mod main, Mercer quickly established the lead up front and led the opening laps as Zack Mason applied some early race pressure. Mercer ultimately controlled the field for the entire race distance and grabbed his first-ever CMS feature and his sixth overall E-Mod victory of the year. Mason ran a strong race and finished second with Jeremy Curless in third. Leroy Morrison and Bobby Lopez passed each other several times but Morrison eventually grabbed the fourth spot as Lopez settled for fifth.

USRA B-Mod drivers competed against a determined field of 31 teams registered for a night of racing for the $1,500-to-win special payout. During the four qualifying heat races, Jim Moody easily grabbed the opening heat race win. Jeremy Lile barely held off Jake Richards and charged to the second heat race checkers. Then, in heat three, John Allen hung on just ahead of Brad Smith and Cole Campbell and earned his first CMS B-Mod heat win of the year while heat four was a barn burner as Ryan Edde edged Dean Wille for the victory.

A final last-chance B-main was action-packed as 8 additional drivers made their way onto the B-Mod a-main starting grid. Ethan Issacs led early and stayed up front the entire race to claim the win. Doug Wetzel, Bill Smalls, Kameron Grindstaff, Cody Frazon, Rod Cordon, Bobby Russell, and Chris Kitch also raced their way into the main event.

The B-Mod feature later commenced with Jim Moody in command out front with Dean Wille using the high-side and Jake Richards the low side in a close battle behind the leader. Moody was the car to beat after several early race restarts. Wille started to apply pressure using the high side and middle in turn one. Wille used the middle and low side out of turn four to grab the lead from Moody. After establishing himself out front, Wille used the entire race surface to maintain his slight lead. Brad Smith then entered the mix and slipped by Moody to grab second. Smith applied all the pressure he could but Wille never wavered and hung on for the $1,500 pay day. Smith, who started in tenth was close in second as Moody settled for third. Jake Richards had a good run in fourth with John Allen, fifth and Jacob Ebert advanced from eleventh to sixth.

The 18 Lucas Cattle Company ULMA late model drivers produced some solid heat racing action with Johnny Fennewald, Todd McCoin and Aaron Marrant earning the preliminary wins. For the 20-lap late model feature event, Fennewald started on poll and began his pursuit for the victory. Marrant and McCoin jockeyed for second and third but Chris Cox took advantage later in the race as he moved past Marrant for second. Tommy Cordray showed his veteran skills and charged into fourth as McCoin started to develop a handling problem and faded back a few spots. In the end, Fennewald hung on for the win, his first at CMS, as he crossed the line ahead of Cox, who looked strong in second with Marrant, Cordray, and Cody Holtkamp rounding out the top five finishers. The ULMA championship is coming down to the wire between Holtkamp, Aaron Marrant, and Fennewald with a handful of races remaining.

Throughout the weekend fans enjoyed some electrifying action during the USRA ‘Mighty’ Modified heat races as 27 drivers competed to lay claim to the outside row feature starting spots. During night two of modified heat race competition, Nic Bidinger commanded the first heat as Shad Badder was determined to rebound from night one and grabbed the victory in heat two.

The night two 20-lap scramble was a true scramble event with drivers fighting for their feature starting spots on the outside row. Shad Badder and Logan Robertson had some close-quarters racing down low in turn two late in the race with Badder coming out ahead in the event to grab the outside row starting position next to Jim Moody. Behind Badder were Darron Fuqua, Logan Robertson, Ronnie Woods, Nic Bidinger, Colson Kirk, Ryan Middaugh, Jason Pursley, Terry Schultz, Nathan Vaughn, Ryan Phillips, and Street Stock driver Clayton Campbell in his first-ever modified main.

The USRA Modified feature was another CMS classic event with Jim Moody on the poll and Shad Badder to his outside. Moody looked like the driver to beat early as he started in front of the field of 24 drivers. After lap five, Moody started to pull away but Badder and others started using the high-side to reel in Moody. Fuqua also closed in on the top two and had the fastest car later in the race. After a lap 20 restart, Fuqua slipped by Moody on the low side of turn four and established himself at the top of the order.

After a series of late-race cautions, Fuqua was then challenged by Badder and Kevin Blackburn as Moody slipped back a few positions. Fuqua ultimately drove away from the field and claimed his second CMS summer holiday modified special of the year, after taking the checkers in the Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl in July. Badder topped a strong night two performance in second as Blackburn appeared to finish third but unfortunately for his race program was later disqualified during a post-race technical inspection. Moody was then marked in third to cap off a strong weekend performance. Dean Wille had a good night in both modifieds and crossed the line in fourth. Some hard chargers included Chad Lyle, who started fifteenth and climbed into fifth. Terry Schultz also searched for a line after starting eighteenth and finished sixth. The remaining top ten included a strong run by Ronnie Woods, followed by Dalton Kirk and Nic Bidinger.

Although the regular race season at CMS has concluded, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Admission prices for Saturday and Sunday are as follows: Adults $15, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $12, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Senior Citizens 80 and older may receive free pit admission. Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $35. Pit gates open at 3:30, grandstands at 4. Driver pill draw closes at 5:15; late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 5:30, hot laps roll out at 6, and racing begins at 6:30.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste. The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

Main event results, for full results, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

E-Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER START

1. Chris Mercer (13) Excelsior Springs, Mo 2

2. Zach Mason (96) Blue Springs, Mo 1

3. Jeremy Curless (33) Grain Valley, Mo 3

4. Leroy Morrison (50) Raymore, Mo 5

5. Bobby Lopez (1L) Kansas City, Mo 4

6. Dakota Earls (15E) Independence, Mo 9

7. Jeff Duncan (87d) Holden, Mo 6

8. Chris Spies (27s) Raymore, Mo 7

9. Gary Akers (31) Independence, Mo 8

ULMA Late Models A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER START

1. Johnny Fennewald (21) 1

2. Christopher Cox (1T) Jefferson City, Mo 3

3. Aaron Marrant (1X) Richmond, Mo 4

4. Tom Cordray (5) Browning, Mo 6

5. Cody Holtkamp (23) Holts Summit, Mo 5

6. Todd McCoin (7X) 2

7. Dustin Hodges (22H) Hallsville, Mo 12

8. Lane Ehlert (42L) Republic, Mo 7

9. Dylan Hoover (6H) Mexico, Mo 11

10. Jon Binning (65) Warrensburg, Mo 8

11. Troy Reasoner (25Jr) 10

12. Bobby Penney (16) Lawson, Mo 9

13. Clint Nimmo (29C) Sibley, Mo 13

14. Jared Riddle (40) Warrenton, Mo 16

15. Bob Cummings (6) Sedalia, Mo 15

16. Phil Edmondson (7E) Marionville, Mo 14

17. Johnny Willard (10) 17

DNS. Dale Dickinson (8) Basehor, Ks 18

USRA B-Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER START

1. Dean Wille (68) Warrensburg, Mo 4

2. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo 10

3. Jim Moody (00) Odessa, Mo 1

4. Jake Richards (17J) Lansing, Ks 2

5. John Allen (98) Chanute, Ks 5

6. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo 11

7. Steve Clancy Jr (12C) Odessa, Mo 15

8. Michael Bixby (20) Harrisonville, Mo 14

9. Ryan Edde (15) Cross Timbers, Mo 6

10. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo 3

11. Rex Harris (30) Urbana, Mo 9

12. Cole Campbell (22C) Mexico, Mo 8

13. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo 21

14. Rod Cordon (17c) Independence, Mo 23

15. Dean Bachner (91) Olathe, Ks 12

16. Bobby Russell (7B) Smithville, Mo 24

17. Chase Galvan (0) Bonner Springs, Ks 16

18. Bill Small (28s) Holden, Mo 20

19. Doug Wetzel (10w) Leeton, Mo 19

20. Chris Kitch (13k) Columbia, Mo 17

21. Ethan Isaacs (66) Bonner Springs, Ks 18

22. Cody Brill (96) Harrisonville, Mo 7

23. Monty Mitchell (53) Windsor, Mo 13

24. Cody Frazon (73) LaMonte, Mo 22

USRA Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START

1. Darron Fuqua (87) Mayetta, Ks 100 4

2. Shad Badder (173) Bates City, Mo 95 2

3. Jim Moody (00) Odessa, Mo 91 1

4. Dean Wille (68) Warrensburg, Mo 87 7

5. Chad Lyle (16s) Oak Grove, Mo 84 15

6. Terry Schultz (90) Sedalia, Mo 81 18

7. Ronnie Woods (53) Mexico, Mo 78 8

8. Dalton Kirk (30) Edgerton, Ks 76 11

9. Nic Bidinger (3B) Perry, Ks 74 10

10. Lewis Jackson (3J) Wellsville, Ks 72 13

11. Jimmy Dowell (48) Booneville, Mo 70 19

12. Logan Robertson (123) Shamrock, Tx 68 6

13. Gunner Martin (75) Sugar Creek, Mo 66 9

14. Nathan Vaughn (12v) Sedalia, Mo 64 20

15. Clayton Campbell (23) Otterville, Mo 62 24

16. Ryan Phillips (69) Osage City, Ks 60 22

17. Brian Johnson (97K) Independence, Mo 58 21

18. John Allen (03) Chanute, Ks 56 23

19. Robbie Test (27T) Kaiser, Mo 55 5

20. Tim Karrick (1K) Basehor, Ks 54 17

21. Jason Pursley (38c) Hermitage, Mo 53 16

22. Colson Kirk (5) Urbana, Mo 52 12

23. Ryan Middaugh (21) Fulton, Mo 51 14

DQ. Kevin Blackburn (26K) Fulton, Mo 0 3