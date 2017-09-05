Nick Hoffman Nabs Summit Racing Equipment AMS Win at Fayette County Speedway  

Brownstown, IL – September 3, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would conclude its 2017 Labor Day weekend of racing action at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL on Sunday evening and Nick Hoffman of Mooresville, NC would lead all forty laps of the contest on his way to a $5,000 payday.

Nick Hoffman would take the lead at the start of the 40 lap, $5,000 to win main event and would hold the race lead as the event would go caution-free for almost the entire first half of the event until Wade Wenthe would spin his machine on lap twenty to draw the first caution of the race and would spin again just two laps after the restart and would be required to pull pitside, finished for the event. Hoffman’s advantage on the restart would be erased again just lap later when Stephen Meyer, Jr. would spin his mount in turn one. This restart would again see Hoffman continue to hold the advantage, with Tait Davenport trying to run him down from his second position, but Davenport’s strong run would soon be finished when he would make contact with the outside retaining wall in turn four on lap twenty-seven and bring out the caution flag. Hoffman would again hold the advantage on the restart, but only three more laps would be contested when Devin Gilpin would slow in turn four with mechanical issues. The restart would only see one more circuit turned, as Hunter Wilbanks would spin in turn four to draw the sixth caution of the race and would ultimately be the reason for the final caution as well on lap thirty-five with a turn three spin. The final laps would be contest caution free, with Hoffman racing to the checkered flag first, with Rick Conoyer giving chase to finish in the second position, while Danny Schwartz would claim the third position. Mike Harrison would conclude a successful weekend with a fourth place outing, with series points leader Josh Harris completing the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Fayette County Speedway A-Main would be Trent Young, Brent Mullins, 18th place starting and hard charger Gabe Menser, Kenny Wallace, and Rick Stevenson.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Friday September 15 at Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, IN ($3,500 to win) and Saturday September 16 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN ($3,000 to win).

Fayette County Speedway A-Main– Nick Hoffman, Rick Conoyer, Danny Schwartz, Mike Harrison, Josh Harris, Trent Young, Brent Mullins, Gabe Menser, Kenny Wallace, Rick Stevenson, Michael Bolyard, Lucas Lee, Brian Bielong, Kasey Schrock, Stephen Meyer, Jr., Aaron Draege, Larry Anderson, David Mitchell, Hunter Wilbanks, Devin Gilpin, Brian Shaw, Tait Davenport, Craig Kern, Wade Wenthe

*Race Leaders- Nick Hoffman (1-40)

*Cautions- 7 (lap 20, 22, 23, 27, 30, 31, 35)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 9/3/17)

Josh Harris- 2,380 Tait Davenport- 2,080 Brian Shaw- 2,050 Gabe Menser- 2,040 Danny Schwartz- 1,975 John Clippinger- 1,475 Mike Harrison- 1,390 Trent Young- 1,355 David Mitchell- 810 Devin Gilpin- 790

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2017 Schedule of Events September 15 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 100 laps/$3,000 to win/$300 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100 September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

