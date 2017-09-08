Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> MOWA Sprints + POWRI Midgets Headline Tonight’s Herb Barlow Memorial

MOWA Sprints + POWRI Midgets Headline Tonight’s Herb Barlow Memorial

Jacksonville SpeedwayCome out to Jacksonville Speedway for a spectacular night of action with one of our biggest shows of the season at a special price of just $18 for an adult admission.

The Herb Barlow Memorial features the 410 Winged Sprints of the Midwest Open Wheel Association along with the National Midgets, Micros and DII Midgets of the POWRi Racing Series. Adding some local flavor to the event, our Street Stock division will be racing for $500 to win tonight, courtesy of Bob Hawks Auto Body.

Adult Admission is just $!8 for this special event, ages 11-18 $7, and kids 10 and under are Free.

Grandstands open at 5:00, Hot Laps at 6:15. Racing at 7:00.
Questions? Text Kenny at 217-371-3653

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. POWRi Midgets and Micros Head to Jacksonville Speedway and Spoon River Speedway as 2014 Season Begins to Wind Down
  2. Rico Abreu wins POWRi Midget feature, Cale Thomas takes 600cc Micros in Herb Barlow Memorial at Jacksonville
  3. POWRi Midgets, Micros, UMP Modifieds at Belle-Clair cancelled due to rain
  4. Bell and Benson Take Herb Barlow Memorial Victories at Jacksonville
  5. Angell Park Speedway’s 2013 11-event schedule features Badger, POWRi, USAC National Midgets
  6. POWRi National Midgets & Outlaw Micro Sprints kicks off 2011 season this Saturday at Du Quoin’s Southern Illinois Center!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy