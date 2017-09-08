MOWA Sprints + POWRI Midgets Headline Tonight’s Herb Barlow Memorial

Come out to Jacksonville Speedway for a spectacular night of action with one of our biggest shows of the season at a special price of just $18 for an adult admission.

The Herb Barlow Memorial features the 410 Winged Sprints of the Midwest Open Wheel Association along with the National Midgets, Micros and DII Midgets of the POWRi Racing Series. Adding some local flavor to the event, our Street Stock division will be racing for $500 to win tonight, courtesy of Bob Hawks Auto Body.

Adult Admission is just $!8 for this special event, ages 11-18 $7, and kids 10 and under are Free.

Grandstands open at 5:00, Hot Laps at 6:15. Racing at 7:00.

Questions? Text Kenny at 217-371-3653