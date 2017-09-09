O’NEAL & LANIGAN TOP FRIDAY NIGHT WORLD 100 FIELD

ROSSBURG, OH – Clint Bowyer Racing teammates Don O’Neal and Darrell Lanigan swept the twin 25-lap, $10,000 to-win World 100 preliminary feature events at Eldora Speedway on Friday night that were delayed nearly two hours by a rain shower that hit the speedway just before the heat races.

The win was O’Neal’s second career preliminary World 100 win, while Lanigan’s triumph was his second in as many nights and the third of his career. Both drivers are looking for their first career win in the World 100, which is Dirt Late Model racing’s most prestigious event.

O’Neal, of Martinsville, Indiana, led all 25 laps of the opener, holding Tim McCreadie for the win.

“I thought if I could get the jump at the start and get up in front of him, I would be okay,” O’Neal said. “We went a little softer on the right rear (tire) and I think that helped on the restarts.”

McCreadie had two different opportunities on restarts to take the lead away from O’Neal but had to settle for a runner-up finish .770 seconds behind O’Neal.

Gregg Satterlee, Mike Marlar and 2008 World 100 winner Shane Clanton completed the top five. Kyle Bronson, Brandon Sheppard, 2015 World 100 winner and Friday’s fastest qualifier Jonathan Davenport, Dale McDowell and rookie Jared Miley completed the top ten.

“Hopefully I will be back up here tomorrow night,” O’Neal said. “It would mean the world to me to win that race.”

After winning his heat race, Jacob Hawkins drove St. Henry’s Bill Dues-owned machine to a 19th-place finish in the first feature, while Jeff Babcock drove a St. Marys-based Best Performance Motorsports (BPM) machine to 20th at the finish.

Josh Richards, also in a BPM machine, led the first 18 laps of the second race before Lanigan, of Union, Kentucky, took the lead and eventual win away.

“My car was so good, I was just biding my time and I could see Josh was getting a little loose,” Lanigan said. “Like I said last night this may be the best piece I have ever brought up here and I really think I have something for them tomorrow.”

Jimmy Owens passed Richards for the second position on lap 21 but did not have enough time to run down Lanigan and settled for second-place, .659 seconds behind the leader. Richards finished in third-place, while 17-year old, Hudson O’Neal, the son of Don O’Neal, and defending World 100 winner, 20-year-old Bobby Pierce rounded out the top five.

Jon Henry, four-time World 100 champ Scott Bloomquist, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Jeep VanWormer and Zach Dohm completed the top 10 in race two.

The World 100 wraps up tonight with the traditional six heat races, consolation events and the 100-lap, $50,000 to-win main event. Gates open at 12:00 noon, with a quick set of Hot Lap sessions scheduled to hit the track at 6:45 PM.

DIRTcar UMP Late Models

Qualifying

1.49-Jonathan Davenport, 15.222; 2.14-Darrell Lanigan, 15.364; 3.1-Brandon Sheppard, 15.374; 4.R1-Riley Hickman, 15.383; 5.157-Mike Marlar, 15.394; 6.71-Hudson O’Neal, 15.424; 7.21-Billy Moyer, 15.430; 8.72-Mike Norris, 15.450; 9.5-Don O’Neal, 15.472; 10.32P-Bobby Pierce, 15.486; 11.44-Chris Madden, 15.502; 12.0-Scott Bloomquist, 15.530; 13.22S-Gregg Satterlee, 15.544; 14.25-Jason Feger, 15.571; 15.00-Connor Meade, 15.575; 16.1GK-Ryan King, 15.608; 17.1P-Earl Pearson Jr., 15.610; 18.28M-Jimmy Mars, 15.617; 19.18-Chase Junghans, 15.633; 20.10-Eddie Carrier Jr. , 15.637; 21.20H-Jacob Hawkins, 15.638; 22.101-Casey Roberts, 15.642; 23.7R-Kent Robinson, 15.644; 24.3s-Brian Shirley, 15.651; 25.7B-Jeff Babcock, 15.655; 26.18K-Brandon Kinzer, 15.671; 27.22-Chris Ferguson, 15.675; 28.18B-Shannon Babb, 15.678; 29.C8-Timothy Culp, 15.690; 30.33M-Tim Manville, 15.695; 31.83-Scott James, 15.712; 32.55-Jeep VanWormer, 15.736; 33.25C-Shane Clanton, 15.737; 34.20-Jimmy Owens, 15.740; 35.H1-Jared Miley, 15.748; 36.56-Tony Jackson Jr, 15.749; 37.39-Tim McCreadie, 15.757; 38.5N-Dustin Nobbe, 15.761; 39.40B-Kyle Bronson, 15.771; 40.1R-Josh Richards, 15.781; 41.17M-Dale McDowell, 15.791; 42.99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr. , 15.793; 43.77B-Adam Bowman, 15.800; 44.15H-Jon Henry, 15.805; 45.4-Cody Mahoney, 15.806; 46.88-Andrew Reaume, 15.814; 47.C9-Steve Casebolt, 15.829; 48.7M-Donald McIntosh, 15.863; 49.50-Shanon Buckingham, 15.865; 50.9R-Curtis Roberts, 15.873; 51.25Z-Mason Zeigler, 15.883; 52.111-Steven Roberts, 15.888; 53.9-Devin Moran, 15.891; 54.17-Shannon Thornsberry, 15.899; 55.12M-Raymond Merrill, 15.901; 56.32S-Chris Simpson, 15.905; 57.240-Doug Drown, 15.932; 58.1M-Mike Mataragas, 15.935; 59.48-Tim Lance, 15.939; 60.15-Steve Francis, 15.957; 61.C02-Mark Whitener, 15.989; 62.2-Nick Hoffman, 16.002; 63.11G-Gordy Gundaker, 16.034; 64.17D-Zack Dohm, 16.042; 65.33-Jesse James Lay, 16.044; 66.144-Chris Barton, 16.055; 67.20C-Duane Chamberlain, 16.119; 68.21JR-Billy Moyer Jr. , 16.126; 69.11R-James Rice, 16.137; 70.95J-Jerry Bowersock, 16.150; 71.4B-Jackie Boggs, 16.168; 72.4BG-Bob Gardner, 16.245; 73.2TS-Travis Stemler, 16.262; 74.48L-Steve Lance, 16.307; 75.1N-Casey Noonan, 16.307; 76.2c-Joey Coulter, 16.328; 77.51-Joey Moriarty, 16.358; 78.32-Chad Stapleton, 16.427; 79.39T-Rob Toland, 16.428; 80.28-Dennis Erb Jr. , 16.440; 81.18x-Michael Page, 16.456; 82.116-Brandon Overton, 16.460; 83.93-Jay Johnson, 16.504; 84.89-Dustin Mitchell, 16.524; 85.31AUS-Paul Stubber, 16.531; 86.B1-Brent Larson, 16.541; 87.58-Jeremiah Hurst, 16.581; 88.69-Jonny Huck, 16.584; 89.79-Bryant Dickinson, 16.586; 90.45H-Don Hammer, 16.618; 91.12-Jason Jameson, 16.720; 92.17E-Lance Elson, 16.802; 93.6-Blake Spencer, 16.807; 94.128-Jeff Alsip, 16.817; 95.97M-Brett Miller, 16.822; 96.1V-Vic Hill, 16.828; 97.97-Michael Chilton, 16.859; 98.34-Chase Porter, 17.164; 99.79W-Troy Worrick, 17.199; 100.45DH-Doug Hammer, 17.382; 101.22F-Nicholas Fenner, 18.271; 102.87-Walker Arthur, 99.993; 103.28X-Drake Meeks, 99.994; 104.31-Nick Latham, 99.995; 105.96-Tanner English, 99.999;

Heat 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 20H-Jacob Hawkins[2] ; 2. 44-Chris Madden[3] ; 3. 12-Jason Jameson[10] ; 4. 17M-Dale McDowell[5] ; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4] ; 6. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[6] ; 7. C02-Mark Whitener[7] ; 8. 18x-Michael Page[9] ; 9. 4B-Jackie Boggs[8] ; 10. 22F-Nicholas Fenner[11] ; 11. 83-Scott James[1]

Heat 2 – (10 Laps)

1. 55-Jeep VanWormer[1] ; 2. 14-Darrell Lanigan[4] ; 3. 101-Casey Roberts[2] ; 4. 0-Scott Bloomquist[3] ; 5. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr. [5] ; 6. 111-Steven Roberts[6] ; 7. 116-Brandon Overton[9] ; 8. 2-Nick Hoffman[7] ; 9. 17E-Lance Elson[10] ; 10. 4BG-Bob Gardner[8]

Heat 3 – (10 Laps)

1. 25C-Shane Clanton[1] ; 2. 22S-Gregg Satterlee[3] ; 3. 7R-Kent Robinson[2] ; 4. 1-Brandon Sheppard[4] ; 5. 77B-Adam Bowman[5] ; 6. 2TS-Travis Stemler[8] ; 7. 9-Devin Moran[6] ; 8. 6-Blake Spencer[10] ; 9. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[7] ; 10. 93-Jay Johnson[9]

Heat 4 – (10 Laps)

1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1] ; 2. 3s-Brian Shirley[2] ; 3. 15H-Jon Henry[5] ; 4. 25-Jason Feger[3] ; 5. 17D-Zack Dohm[7] ; 6. 17-Shannon Thornsberry[6] ; 7. R1-Riley Hickman[4] ; 8. 89-Dustin Mitchell[9] ; 9. 31-Nick Latham[11] ; 10. 48L-Steve Lance[8] ; 11. 128-Jeff Alsip[10]

Heat 5 – (10 Laps)

1. H1-Jared Miley[1] ; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[4] ; 3. 7B-Jeff Babcock[2] ; 4. 00-Connor Meade[3] ; 5. 12M-Raymond Merrill[6] ; 6. 31AUS-Paul Stubber[9] ; 7. 33-Jesse James Lay[7] ; 8. 1N-Casey Noonan[8] ; 9. 97M-Brett Miller[10] ; 10. 4-Cody Mahoney[5]

Heat 6 – (10 Laps)

1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4] ; 2. 18K-Brandon Kinzer[2] ; 3. 1GK-Ryan King[3] ; 4. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[1] ; 5. 32S-Chris Simpson[6] ; 6. B1-Brent Larson[9] ; 7. 1V-Vic Hill[10] ; 8. 2c-Joey Coulter[8] ; 9. 88-Andrew Reaume[5] ; 10. 144-Chris Barton[7]

Heat 7 – (10 Laps)

1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1] ; 2. 1P-Earl Pearson Jr.[3] ; 3. 22-Chris Ferguson[2] ; 4. 21-Billy Moyer[4] ; 5. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[7] ; 6. 58-Jeremiah Hurst[9] ; 7. 240-Doug Drown[6] ; 8. C9-Steve Casebolt[5] ; 9. 97-Michael Chilton[10] ; 10. 51-Joey Moriarty[8]

Heat 8 – (10 Laps)

1. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[1] ; 2. 18B-Shannon Babb[2] ; 3. 72-Mike Norris[4] ; 4. 28M-Jimmy Mars[3] ; 5. 7M-Donald McIntosh[5] ; 6. 21JR-Billy Moyer Jr. [7] ; 7. 1M-Mike Mataragas[6] ; 8. 32-Chad Stapleton[8] ; 9. 69-Jonny Huck[9] ; 10. 34-Chase Porter[10]

Heat 9 – (10 Laps)

1. 5-Don O’Neal[4] ; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1] ; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[5] ; 4. 11R-James Rice[7] ; 5. C8-Timothy Culp[2] ; 6. 48-Tim Lance[6] ; 7. 39T-Rob Toland[8] ; 8. 79-Bryant Dickinson[9] ; 9. 79W-Troy Worrick[10] ; 10. 18-Chase Junghans[3]

Heat 10 – (10 Laps)

1. 1R-Josh Richards[1] ; 2. 32P-Bobby Pierce[4] ; 3. 10-Eddie Carrier Jr. [3] ; 4. 15-Steve Francis[6] ; 5. 28-Dennis Erb Jr. [8] ; 6. 33M-Tim Manville[2] ; 7. 9R-Curtis Roberts[5] ; 8. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[7] ; 9. 45H-Don Hammer[9] ; 10. 45DH-Doug Hammer[10]

Even B Feature 1 – (12 Laps)

1. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr. [1] ; 2. 32S-Chris Simpson[2] ; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr. [3] ; 4. 116-Brandon Overton[6] ; 5. 21JR-Billy Moyer Jr. [5] ; 6. 9R-Curtis Roberts[8] ; 7. 89-Dustin Mitchell[9] ; 8. 88-Andrew Reaume[12] ; 9. 1V-Vic Hill[7] ; 10. 32-Chad Stapleton[10] ; 11. 17-Shannon Thornsberry[4] ; 12. 48L-Steve Lance[14] ; 13. 34-Chase Porter[15]

Even B Feature 2 – (12 Laps)

1. 17D-Zack Dohm[1] ; 2. B1-Brent Larson[4] ; 3. 2-Nick Hoffman[8] ; 4. 7M-Donald McIntosh[2] ; 5. 33M-Tim Manville[5] ; 6. 1M-Mike Mataragas[7] ; 7. R1-Riley Hickman[6] ; 8. 111-Steven Roberts[3] ; 9. 2c-Joey Coulter[9] ; 10. 31-Nick Latham[11] ; 11. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[10] ; 12. 4BG-Bob Gardner[13] ; 13. 128-Jeff Alsip[16] ; 14. 69-Jonny Huck[12] ; 15. 144-Chris Barton[14] ; 16. 45DH-Doug Hammer[15]

Odd B Feature 1 – (12 Laps)

1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1] ; 2. C8-Timothy Culp[3] ; 3. 2TS-Travis Stemler[4] ; 4. 58-Jeremiah Hurst[5] ; 5. 33-Jesse James Lay[7] ; 6. 51-Joey Moriarty[15] ; 7. 83-Scott James[16] ; 8. 12M-Raymond Merrill[2] ; 9. C9-Steve Casebolt[10] ; 10. 4B-Jackie Boggs[11] ; 11. C02-Mark Whitener[6] ; 12. 6-Blake Spencer[9] ; 13. 39T-Rob Toland[8] ; 14. 97M-Brett Miller[12] ; 15. 79W-Troy Worrick[13]

Odd B Feature 2 – (12 Laps)

1. 77B-Adam Bowman[1] ; 2. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[3] ; 3. 18x-Michael Page[8] ; 4. 48-Tim Lance[5] ; 5. 9-Devin Moran[6] ; 6. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[2] ; 7. 240-Doug Drown[7] ; 8. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[11] ; 9. 97-Michael Chilton[12] ; 10. 1N-Casey Noonan[9] ; 11. 31AUS-Paul Stubber[4] ; 12. 79-Bryant Dickinson[10] ; 13. 22F-Nicholas Fenner[13]

Twin-25 Feature 1 (Even) – (25 Laps)

1. 14-Darrell Lanigan[6] ; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[4] ; 3. 1R-Josh Richards[1] ; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3] ; 5. 32P-Bobby Pierce[10] ; 6. 15H-Jon Henry[12] ; 7. 0-Scott Bloomquist[16] ; 8. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr. [21] ; 9. 55-Jeep VanWormer[5] ; 10. 17D-Zack Dohm[22] ; 11. 32S-Chris Simpson[23] ; 12. 28M-Jimmy Mars[19] ; 13. 101-Casey Roberts[11] ; 14. 3s-Brian Shirley[7] ; 15. 10-Eddie Carrier Jr. [15] ; 16. 18B-Shannon Babb[9] ; 17. 25-Jason Feger[17] ; 18. 18K-Brandon Kinzer[8] ; 19. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[18] ; 20. B1-Brent Larson[24] ; 21. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[2] ; 22. 72-Mike Norris[14] ; 23. 15-Steve Francis[20] ; 24. 1GK-Ryan King[13]

Twin-25 Feature 2 (Odd) – (25 Laps)

1. 5-Don O’Neal[1] ; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[2] ; 3. 22S-Gregg Satterlee[7] ; 4. 157-Mike Marlar[8] ; 5. 25C-Shane Clanton[4] ; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[10] ; 7. 1-Brandon Sheppard[17] ; 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport[21] ; 9. 17M-Dale McDowell[16] ; 10. H1-Jared Miley[3] ; 11. 44-Chris Madden[6] ; 12. 22-Chris Ferguson[14] ; 13. 7R-Kent Robinson[12] ; 14. 21-Billy Moyer[19] ; 15. 50-Shanon Buckingham[15] ; 16. 1P-Earl Pearson Jr.[9] ; 17. C8-Timothy Culp[23] ; 18. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[24] ; 19. 20H-Jacob Hawkins[5] ; 20. 7B-Jeff Babcock[13] ; 21. 11R-James Rice[20] ; 22. 77B-Adam Bowman[22] ; 23. 00-Connor Meade[18] ; 24. 12-Jason Jameson[11]