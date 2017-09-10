Bayston Victorious in 31st Annual Tom Knowles Memorial

Spoon River, IL – Spencer Bayston of Lebanon, Indiana notched another POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory to his resume, claiming the 31st Annual Tom Knowles Memorial at Spoon River Speedway.

Starting outside row two, Bayston quickly jumped to second in the opening laps and begun chasing down Tyler Thomas with Zeb Wise in tow. After making it around Thomas, Bayston distanced himself from the field, while the battle for second through fourth intensified as Thomas, Wise, and Tanner Thorson jockeyed for position. With 12 laps completed, the red was displayed for Jake Neuman who blew a tire and flipped out of turn three. Neuman was alright, but done for the night.

Leading the field back to green, Bayston worked to build back up the cushion he had between himself and Wise, Thorson and Thomas. With 17 laps in the books, the yellow was displayed as Tucker Klaasmeyer slowed exiting turn two with a flat tire. Klaasmeyer’s team was able to change the tire and he joined the field at the tail end.

Coming back to green, Bayston was followed by Wise, Thorson and Zach Daum. Going immediately to work, Daum meticulously worked the bottom, dispatching of Thorson, Wise, and then set his sights on Bayston for the lead. Taking the lead off turn two, Daum took the top position by mere feet while Bayston rode the extreme top side of the high-banked Spoon River Speedway. Coming down the backstretch, Bayston shot to the bottom entering turn three, making contact with Daum, resulting in Daum spinning and going for a wild ride. The red was displayed and Daum’s night was over.

With 24 laps completed, Bayston led the remaining six. Zeb Wise captured his career-best, a second place finish, while Tanner Thorson took third. Logan Seavey took fourth, while Chris Windom rounded out the top five.

“This is definitely a good open track with plenty of room to run,” commented Spencer Bayston. “It’s what I prefer. I was planning on going down there, but I probably should have waiting another lap. We raced hard, but I’m happy to come home with the win.”

“This is just overall, a good run,” said Zeb Wise. “This is a pretty fun, wide track. This is by far the fastest track I’ve been to.”

“This is a pretty big racetrack,” stated Tanner Thorson. “A little slick and what not, but it’s a fun race track. It’s great to race with some of the young talent.”

Midgets

Speedway Motors Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 97 – SPENCER BAYSTON, Heat 2: 27 – TUCKER KLAASMEYER, Heat 3: 39 – ZEB WISE

Mesilla Valley Transportation Feature Winner: 97 – SPENCER BAYSTON

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 97 – SPENCER BAYSTON 2. 39 – ZEB WISE 3. 67 – TANNER THORSON 4. 4A – LOGAN SEAVEY 5. 5 – CHRIS WINDOM 6. 6A – AIDAN ROOSEVANS 7. 91T – TYLER THOMAS 8. 71K – TANNER CARRICK 9. 67K – HOLLY SHELTON 10. 27 – TUCKER KLAASMEYER 11. 57 – GAGE WALKER 12. 1K – BRAYTON LYNCH 13. 20 – CODY WEISENSEL 14. 3B – SHELBY BOSIE 15. 5D – ZACH DAUM 16. 56 – JONATHAN MILLER 17. D33 – AJ HILL 18. 09 – ROBBY MCQUINN 19. 3N – JAKE NEUMAN 20. F5 – BROC HUNNELL 21. 9K – KYLE SCHUETT

