Spoon River Speedway – 9/9/17
dirtcar midgets modified modifieds spoon river speedway usac 2017-09-10
9/9/17 USAC/IMRA SPEED 2 MIDGET RESULTS
|IMRA Midgets
|
|
|
| Race Results
|
|Date
|
|9/9/2017
|HEAT # 1
|
|
|
|1
|Chase McDermand
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Chase McDermand
|
|
|
|
|2
|Dillion Morley
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Andy Baugh
|
|
|
|
|3
|Broc Hunnell
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Adam Taylor
|
|
|
|
|4
|Justin Behrens
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Brent Burrows
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 2
|
|5
|Broc Hunnell
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|Dillion Morley
|
|
|
|
|1
|Andy Baugh
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|Kurt Mayhew
|
|
|
|
|2
|Brent Burrows
|
|
|
|
|
|8
|Jacob Sollenberger
|
|
|
|
|3
|Jeremy Hull
|
|
|
|
|
|9
|Justin Behrens
|
|
|
|
|4
|Adam Taylor
|
|
|
|
|
|10
|Todd Baker
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 3
|
|11
|Jeremy Hull
|
|
|
|
|
|12
|Robby McQuinn
|
|
|1
|Bret Tripplett
|
|
|
|
|
|13
|Beau Burnett
|
|
|
|
|2
|Robby McQuinn
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|Bret Tripplet
|
|
|
|
|3
|Jake Sollenberger
|
|
|
|
|
|15
|Johnny Murdock
|
|
|
|
|4
|Kurt Mayhew
|
|
|
|
|
|16
|Brad Denney
|
|
|
|
|
|
|17
|Kurt Mueller
|
|
|18
|Daltyn England
|
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19
|Shane Morgan NS
|
|
9/9/17 DIRTCAR MODIFIED RESULTS
|
|Modifieds
|
|
|
| Race Results
|Date _________
|9/9/2017
|HEAT # 1
|
|FEATURE
|
|1
|Nathan Balensiefen
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Nathan Balensiefen
|
|
|2
|Todd Bates
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Todd Bates
|
|
|
|
|3
|Zac Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Joe Wagner
|
|
|
|
|4
|Derek Neville
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Zac Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 2
|
|5
|Bill Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|Nick Neville
|
|
|
|
|1
|Brandon Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|Brandon Roberts
|
|
|
|
|2
|Bill Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|8
|Steve Theivagt
|
|
|
|
|3
|Zane Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|
|9
|Trent Ross
|
|
|
|
|4
|Nick Neville
|
|
|
|
|
|10
|Zane Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 3
|
|11
|Tim Carpenter
|
|
|
|
|
|12
|Trevor Neville
|
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13
|Derek Neville
|
|
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|Wiley Holt
|
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|15
|Derrick Carlson
|
|
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|16
|Johnny Kald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|17
|kevin Morrow
|
|
