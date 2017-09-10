Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Spoon River Speedway – 9/9/17

Spoon River Speedway – 9/9/17

9/9/17 USAC/IMRA SPEED 2 MIDGET RESULTS

IMRA Midgets             Race Results Date 9/9/2017
HEAT # 1
1 Chase McDermand 1 Chase McDermand
2 Dillion Morley 2 Andy Baugh
3 Broc Hunnell 3 Adam Taylor
4 Justin Behrens 4 Brent Burrows
HEAT # 2 5 Broc Hunnell
6 Dillion Morley
1 Andy Baugh 7 Kurt Mayhew
2 Brent Burrows 8 Jacob Sollenberger
3 Jeremy Hull 9 Justin Behrens
4 Adam Taylor 10 Todd Baker
HEAT # 3 11 Jeremy Hull
12 Robby McQuinn
1 Bret Tripplett 13 Beau Burnett
2 Robby McQuinn 14 Bret Tripplet
3 Jake Sollenberger 15 Johnny Murdock
4 Kurt Mayhew 16 Brad Denney
17 Kurt Mueller
18 Daltyn England
1 19 Shane Morgan NS

9/9/17 DIRTCAR MODIFIED RESULTS

Modifieds             Race Results Date _________ 9/9/2017
HEAT # 1 FEATURE
1 Nathan Balensiefen 1 Nathan Balensiefen
2 Todd Bates 2 Todd Bates
3 Zac Oedewaldt 3 Joe Wagner
4 Derek Neville 4 Zac Oedewaldt
HEAT # 2 5 Bill Roberts
6 Nick Neville
1 Brandon Roberts 7 Brandon Roberts
2 Bill Roberts 8 Steve Theivagt
3 Zane Oedewaldt 9 Trent Ross
4 Nick Neville 10 Zane Oedewaldt
HEAT # 3 11 Tim Carpenter
12 Trevor Neville
1 13 Derek Neville
2 14 Wiley Holt
3 15 Derrick Carlson
4 16 Johnny Kald
17 kevin Morrow
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Ray Bollinger takes exciting Summit Modified Nationals win at Spoon River Speedway!
  2. Spoon River Speedway Results 4/22/17
  3. Spoon River Speedway Results 9/3/17
  4. Spoon River Speedway Results 6/4/16
  5. Spoon River Speedway Results 8/13/16
  6. Spoon River Speedway Results 7/22/17

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy