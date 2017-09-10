Weisser Sweeps Macon Speedway Divisions

(Macon, IL) Allen Weisser has had great nights and has had some not so great nights behind the wheel of racecars in his young career but Saturday night at Macon Speedway was one of the best nights of his life. Racing in both the Pro Late Model and Billingsley Elite Wash Modified divisions, his qualifying times was tops in his group, he won his heat races and he came away with a 20-lap A-Main feature victory in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modified race. He would start on the front row outside position for the Pro Late Model feature and withstood immense pressure from Jake Little and Tommy Sheppard, Jr. for the majority of the 20-lap race but Weisser made it a perfect night with four checkered flags and two fast qualifying honors.

Jeremy Nichols was the favorite to win the 47-lap, $2,000-to-win 3rd Annual John Osman Memorial Street Stock feature as he whipped through the dash and got the pole position for the feature. Leading on lap 19, Nichols bashed into the wall to avoid hitting a car who spun out in the first turn. The damage would be too severe and he would be forced to pull into the infield. And then Rudy Zaragoza came to the infield and things got weird. Zaragoza has spent the last few weeks giving up his ride to Nichols so he could compete in races for the a National Street Stock Points Championship. Zaragoza hopped out of his car and Nichols climbed in. Because Nichols got into a different car, he would not be allowed to stay in the lead position and would have to go to the tail. That didn’t phase him as he flew to the top side and passed car after car until a caution with six laps remaining saw Nichols sitting fourth. Unfortunately, the dream run didn’t last as Nichols hit the wall in the second turn and popped his front right tire and forced him to the infield with three laps left. The driver who was runner up to Nichols on the 19th lap was Nick Macklin. Macklin would hold off AJ Meiferdt (who has been chasing Nichols in the National Street Stock Points Championship) and pick up the $2,000 paycheck. This is Macklin’s second big-lap, big-money race win. Earlier in the season, Macklin would win a 40-lap race that won him $1,000.Macklin started 17th in that race. Saturday night, he started tenth and took top honors.

Timmy Dick made a breath-holding pass on Dennis Vandermeersch coming out of the fourth turn in the first few laps in the Sportsman feature that was the difference in the race as Dick would take top honors in the race. Dick would go from the bottom of the third and fourth turn and slide up to the track where Vandermeersch was racing on the high side. Vandermeersch hit the brakes to avoid a collision and Dick would take off. The points would extend his Sportsman division lead with only three weeks of racing remaining.

Tim Hancock was once again the top racer in the B-Modified class, taking his sixth feature in a row. Cody Stillwell finished second to Hancock and that is the one-two combo in the points standings for the B-Modified division.

The Hornets division was won by former National Hornet Champion Adam Webb as he starved off Jeremy Reed from winning his fourth-straight feature.

Macon Speedway wishes to thank its nightly sponsors GRIZ-FM, 98.1 Classic Country with the Cromwell Radio Group, as well as Air King.

Macon Speedway will feature five divisions of racing next Saturday night on Taylorville Night sponsored by Skeff Distributing. After all of the premlinary hot laps and qualifying, racecars will come to the front stretch and fans will be welcomed onto the track to meet the drivers and see the racecars up close. Autographs and pictures are welcome. Racing with the program will be the Pro Late Models in a Midwest Big Ten Series race, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Street Stocks, B-Modifieds and Hornets.

B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [1]; 2. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [3]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [2]; 4. 5-Rob Timmons, [5]; 5. 56-Don Lamacchia, [7]; 6. 63G-Richie Gabriel, [6]; 7. 32-Ricky Smith, [8]; 8. 18-Jerry Thompson, [9]; 9. 55-Tim Riech, [4]; 10. 313-Jordan Warren, [14]; 11. 13-Dante Brown, [11]; 12. 11-Amanda Adams, [12]; 13. 23-Ryan Timmons, [10]; 14. 57T-Roy Magee, [15]; 15. 57R-Tom Riech, [13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [2]; 2. 55-Tim Riech, [4]; 3. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [8]; 4. 32-Ricky Smith, [1]; 5. 18-Jerry Thompson, [7]; 6. 11-Amanda Adams, [6]; 7. (DNF) 57R-Tom Riech, [5]; 8. (DNF) 57T-Roy Magee, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [2]; 2. 5-Rob Timmons, [1]; 3. 63G-Richie Gabriel, [3]; 4. 56-Don Lamacchia, [6]; 5. 23-Ryan Timmons, [4]; 6. 13-Dante Brown, [5]; 7. 313-Jordan Warren, [7]

Hornets

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 40-Adam Webb, [1]; 2. 33-Jeremy Reed, [10]; 3. 15-David Lauritson, [4]; 4. 1R-Dustin Reed, [6]; 5. D7-Carter Dart, [5]; 6. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [8]; 7. 63-Paul Peters, [7]; 8. (DNF) 32-Brady Reed, [2]; (DNS) J4-Jerad Matherly, ; (DNS) 4-John Lewis,

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 40-Adam Webb, [4]; 2. 33-Jeremy Reed, [5]; 3. 15-David Lauritson, [1]; 4. 1R-Dustin Reed, [3]; 5. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [2]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 32-Brady Reed, [1]; 2. J4-Jerad Matherly, [4]; 3. D7-Carter Dart, [2]; 4. 63-Paul Peters, [3]; 5. 4-John Lewis, [5]

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 29-Allen Weisser, [2]; 2. 38J-Jake Little, [1]; 3. 84-Jeff Ray, [6]; 4. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [4]; 5. 14-Braden Johnson, [8]; 6. 130-Chad Osterhoff, [3]; 7. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [12]; 8. 130JR-Chase Osterhoff, [10]; 9. 1M-Andy Minett, [5]; 10. 17B-Matt Beadles, [16]; 11. 38R-Aaron Nelson, [14]; 12. B52-Jimmy Nix, [15]; 13. 32M-Cody Maguire, [7]; 14. 25-Dakota Ewing, [13]; 15. 77-Patrick Younger, [9]; 16. 46-Eric Wilson, [11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Allen Weisser, [1]; 2. 130-Chad Osterhoff, [2]; 3. 1M-Andy Minett, [5]; 4. 32M-Cody Maguire, [6]; 5. 77-Patrick Younger, [7]; 6. 46-Eric Wilson, [4]; 7. 25-Dakota Ewing, [3]; 8. B52-Jimmy Nix, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38J-Jake Little, [1]; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [4]; 3. 84-Jeff Ray, [6]; 4. 14-Braden Johnson, [3]; 5. 130JR-Chase Osterhoff, [2]; 6. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [5]; 7. 38R-Aaron Nelson, [7]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 29-Allen Weisser, [7]; 2. 38J-Jake Little, [10]; 3. 130-Chad Osterhoff, [12]; 4. 130JR-Chase Osterhoff, [14]; 5. 25-Dakota Ewing, [9]; 6. 14-Braden Johnson, [5]; 7. 46-Eric Wilson, [2]; 8. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [11]; 9. 1M-Andy Minett, [6]; 10. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [3]; 11. 32M-Cody Maguire, [8]; 12. 84-Jeff Ray, [15]; 13. 77-Patrick Younger, [13]; 14. 38R-Aaron Nelson, [4]; 15. B52-Jimmy Nix, [1]

Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (47 Laps): 1. 16-Nick Macklin, [10]; 2. 14M-AJ Meiferdt, [7]; 3. 97-Josh Griffith, [2]; 4. 16G-Gene Reed, [4]; 5. 28G-Greg Osman, [6]; 6. 5-Terry Reed, [19]; 7. 12-Timmy Dick, [11]; 8. 23A-Andrew Funk, [17]; 9. 711-Justin Layne, [9]; 10. 21J-Matt Maier, [14]; 11. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [15]; 12. F5-Michael Schomas, [20]; 13. 23-Dennis Wernle, [21]; 14. 22X-Darrell Dick, [3]; 15. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [5]; 16. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [16]; 17. 11-Todd Kirkland, [13]; 18. J24-Jeremy Nichols, [1]; 19. B26-Steve Ewing, [18]; 20. 711W-Walt Layne, [22]; 21. 99K-Jerrad Krick, [8]; 22. 22-Dave Crawley Jr, [12]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 23A-Andrew Funk, [3]; 2. B26-Steve Ewing, [4]; 3. 5-Terry Reed, [1]; 4. F5-Michael Schomas, [2]; 5. 23-Dennis Wernle, [7]; 6. 711W-Walt Layne, [12]; 7. 24-Justin Crowell, [11]; 8. 3-Jaekob Durbin, [14]; 9. 41-Fredie Thomas, [15]; 10. 15-Rick Reed, [6]; 11. (DNF) 31-Roy Beal, [8]; 12. (DNF) 58-Jerit Murphy, [16]; 13. (DNF) 73-Garrett Lewis, [9]; 14. (DNF) 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [5]; 15. (DNF) 3A-Kyle Anderson, [17]; (DNS) X7-Larry Russell,, ; (DNS) 14B-Wes Biesenthal,

Dash 1 (5 Laps): 1. J24-Jeremy Nichols, [4]; 2. 97-Josh Griffith, [2]; 3. 22X-Darrell Dick, [1]; 4. 16G-Gene Reed, [3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Darrell Dick, [3]; 2. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [2]; 3. 711-Justin Layne, [7]; 4. 11-Todd Kirkland, [4]; 5. 5-Terry Reed, [5]; 6. 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [8]; 7. 73-Garrett Lewis, [6]; 8. 14B-Wes Biesenthal, [9]; 9. (DNF) 3A-Kyle Anderson, [1]

Layne’s Construction Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Josh Griffith, [1]; 2. 28G-Greg Osman, [3]; 3. 16-Nick Macklin, [2]; 4. 21J-Matt Maier, [5]; 5. F5-Michael Schomas, [4]; 6. 15-Rick Reed, [7]; 7. (DNF) X7-Larry Russell,, [6]; 8. (DNF) 3-Jaekob Durbin, [8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 16G-Gene Reed, [2]; 2. 14M-AJ Meiferdt, [1]; 3. 12-Timmy Dick, [3]; 4. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [4]; 5. 23A-Andrew Funk, [7]; 6. 23-Dennis Wernle, [5]; 7. 24-Justin Crowell, [6]; 8. 41-Fredie Thomas, [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. J24-Jeremy Nichols, [3]; 2. 99K-Jerrad Krick, [1]; 3. 22-Dave Crawley Jr, [5]; 4. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [2]; 5. B26-Steve Ewing, [4]; 6. 31-Roy Beal, [8]; 7. 711W-Walt Layne, [6]; 8. 58-Jerit Murphy, [7]

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25W-Allen Weisser, [1]; 2. 18-Jeffery Ledford, [3]; 3. T22-Tim Hancock, [5]; 4. 11-Zach Rhodes, [2]; 5. 16-Nicholas Lueth, [4]; 6. 72A-Austin Lynn, [9]; 7. 10-Curt Rhodes, [12]; 8. 96-Dale Lueth, [8]; 9. 99-Tim Luttrell, [15]; 10. 21P-Michael Mennel, [11]; 11. (DNF) 00-Cody Stillwell, [10]; 12. (DNF) 71-Jeff Graham, [14]; 13. (DNF) 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, [7]; 14. (DNF) 98-Danny Smith, [13]; 15. (DNF) 97-Austin Odell, [6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Zach Rhodes, [2]; 2. 18-Jeffery Ledford, [1]; 3. T22-Tim Hancock, [4]; 4. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, [6]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn, [5]; 6. 21P-Michael Mennel, [8]; 7. 98-Danny Smith, [7]; 8. 99-Tim Luttrell, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25W-Allen Weisser, [1]; 2. 16-Nicholas Lueth, [2]; 3. 97-Austin Odell, [5]; 4. 96-Dale Lueth, [4]; 5. 00-Cody Stillwell, [7]; 6. 10-Curt Rhodes, [3]; 7. 71-Jeff Graham, [6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 18-Jeffery Ledford, [1]; 2. 11-Zach Rhodes, [5]; 3. 99-Tim Luttrell, [3]; 4. T22-Tim Hancock, [4]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn, [2]; 6. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, [7]; 7. 98-Danny Smith, [8]; 8. 21P-Michael Mennel, [6]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 25W-Allen Weisser, [7]; 2. 16-Nicholas Lueth, [2]; 3. 10-Curt Rhodes, [3]; 4. 96-Dale Lueth, [5]; 5. 97-Austin Odell, [4]; 6. 71-Jeff Graham, [1]; 7. 00-Cody Stillwell, [6]

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 22-Timmy Dick, [1]; 2. 98-Danny Smith, [6]; 3. 10-4-Dennis Vander Meersch, [2]; 4. 41-Scott Landers, [5]; 5. 112-Scott Williams, [9]; 6. 7S-Ethan Schnapp, [11]; 7. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [14]; 8. 18-Stefan Bedinger, [10]; 9. 56-Brandon Pralle, [3]; 10. 12M-Terry Myers, [8]; 11. 44-Bill Berghaus, [7]; 12. (DNF) 87-Wes O’Dell, [12]; 13. (DNF) 7-Steven Mattingly, [4]; (DNS) 73P-Dave Smith,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-4-Dennis Vander Meersch, [1]; 2. 56-Brandon Pralle, [4]; 3. 41-Scott Landers, [7]; 4. 44-Bill Berghaus, [6]; 5. 112-Scott Williams, [5]; 6. 87-Wes O’Dell, [2]; 7. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Timmy Dick, [3]; 2. 7-Steven Mattingly, [4]; 3. 98-Danny Smith, [6]; 4. 12M-Terry Myers, [2]; 5. 18-Stefan Bedinger, [5]; 6. 7S-Ethan Schnapp, [7]; 7. 73P-Dave Smith, [1]