47th Annual World 100 Review by Don Martin STLRacing.com

Jonathan Davenport dominated the World 100 last Saturday night in front of the largest crowd ever at Eldora Speedway to earn $50,000. It was Davenport’s second globe, as he won the race back in 2015 driving for the Rumley’s. The car might not have #6 on it but it resembled the old black machine and so did its performance. The team formulated by GR Smith just over a month ago won the Hillbilly 100 the week before and now captured the biggest race of the year. GR Smith was never a household name and most race fans did not even know who he was when he drove his own stuff and carried the number #22. Well give GR credit, he not only vacated his seat giving way to Jonathan Davenport but the team also added Kevin Rumley to the payroll bringing the band back together who had all the hits just a few years ago. The team sponsored by Victory Circle Auto Sales with Integra Shocks, and Rocket XRI Chassis led every lap of the feature Saturday night.

Gregg Satterlee finished second and drove an incredible race. He didn’t have much for the 49 car but no one else did either. His crew chief Robbie Allen gave Gregg a competitive race car and he drove an excellent race and has something to build on coming back next year. Gregg drives a Rocket XR1 with Integra Shocks.

Mike Marlar finished third and had a fast race car all week. He seemed to be on top of the race monitor times for much of the week in his #157 Rocket Integra Shocks. It was a podium sweep for Rocket and Integra.

Dale McDowell did a great job of rebounding after tearing his car to pieces Thursday night after plowing into a lapped car. Dale drives a Bloomquist Chassis with Penske Shocks.

Darrell Lanigan rounded out the top five. This was not the finish he was hoping for, Darrell won features both Thursday and Friday and was the high point man going into Saturday. He has never won the Globe and most thought it was his going into the race.

Chris Madden always strong at Big E finished 6th in his Longhorn Penske Machine.

Zach Dohm had to be the biggest surprise. He was strong all week and was very good on the bottom of the race track. Zach was driving a Swartz Chassis.

Mr. Smooth Billy Moyer finished 8th in his Moyer Victory Chassis with Penske Shocks. I hope Billy does not retire anytime soon, he can still get it done.

Chis Simpson of Iowa finished 9th in his Longhorn Penske Race Car.

Brandon Sheppard rounded out the top ten in the Mark Richards House Car #1. It was not the finish the team was looking for. They have been the best team in the country for the most part this year and had very high expectations. Look for Brandon to be strong at Knoxville this week.

Other teams making the race included Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Frank Heckenast Jr., Devin Moran, Dennis Erb Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Kent Robinson, Jon Henry, Scott James, Bobby Pierce, Jeep Van Wormer, Scott Bloomquist, Shane Clanton, Jimmy Mars, Josh Richards, Jason Feger, Kyle Bronson, and Don O’Neal.

Drivers that did not make the race with high expectations included Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, Tony Jackson Jr., Steve Francis, Casey Roberts, Michael Page, Shannon Buckingham, and Mason Ziegler to name a few.

104 Cars were on hand for the event with over 20 states represented and teams also from Canada and Australia.

In closing it was a great show and with the exception of a rain shower Friday the weather was nice and cool and the track conditions were fantastic all week. There is one thing I would like to see changed at Eldora and the World 100. The only UMP Points that should be awarded that week should be at Eldora. I have no problem if tracks want to run the week of the World because I understand not everyone goes to Eldora but the only UMP points that should be awarded is Eldora. It is supposed to be UMP’s biggest race of the year than make it the biggest UMP race of the year. I think it would give them another 25-30 cars and World Racing Group and Tony Stewart can make that happen. One other small thing I would like changed no hot laps on Saturday night get it back the way it used to be. If you were ever there when they had no hot laps and took the green at 7 pm, the anticipation made your hair stand up !!

Next week off to Knoxville for the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Nationals everyone be safe.