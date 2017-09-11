Checkered falls on INDYCAR race, Gateway Motorsports Park throws green flag on fall season of special events

September 11, 2017, St. Louis Region – Following its highly-successful Verizon IndyCar Series event in August, Gateway Motorsports Park will shift into high gear with a fall season of special events.

September 12: Hot Rod Magazine Drag Week tour. This legendary six-event series features high-performance street-legal cars that are driven more than 1,000 miles on public roads during a trip that includes four drag strips and five races in five days. Nearly 400 cars are entered in the event. Kids 12 and under are free.

September 15-16: Roadkill Zip-Tie Drags. This lifestyle event has been referred to as “The Grateful Dead of automotive.” The wildly-popular series with its near-cult following of devoted fans expanded in 2017 to include St. Louis. Share stories with David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan, hosts of Roadkill (@RoadkillShow), the world’s most-viewed YouTube automotive original series. Anything-can-win car show, drag racing, live music, overnight camping, Roadkill episodes on the jumbo screen, bonfire with S’mores. Kids 12 and under are free.

September 29-October 1: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals – NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event. The world’s top names in professional drag racing will square off on nitromethane-burning runs in excess of 330 miles per hour. Headliners include 16-time Funny Car champion John Force and three-time Top Fuel champion — and four-time GMP winner, from 2012-2015 — Antron Brown. Pro classes include Top Fuel Dragster, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Mod.

October 7-8: Protect the Harvest Midwest Jr. Dragster Super Series presented by Lucas Oil. The future stars of drag racing take center stage.

October 14: Annual Mid-America Chevy Dealers Super Chevy Show. A celebration of all things Chevrolet, including a car show, drag racing and manufacturer midway. Kids 15 and under are free.

October 22: NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series $20-Per-Car Load event. Squeeze everyone you can into your vehicle for $20 to witness Top Alcohol Dragsters and Top Alcohol Funny Cars.

For more information on all events, please visit www.GatewayMSP.com or call (618) 215-8888.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, the state-of-the-art Gateway Kartplex and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

