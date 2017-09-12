Quincy Raceway Results – 9/10/17

Miller Lite Modifieds
09-10-2017
Heat 1: 1 – Ray Bollinger 77(1), 2 – David Wietholder 05(2), 3 – Kevin Blackburn 26(3), 4 – Gary Bentley A1(4), 5 – Frankie Wellman 17(5), 6 – Joey Gower 31G(7), 7 – Michael Larson 49(6), 8 – Craig Spegal 7$(8),
Heat 2: 1 – Michael Long 18L(1), 2 – Steven Grotz 22G(2), 3 – Bill Roberts 5R(4), 4 – Josh Newman 40(3), 5 – Shawn Deering 16(5), 6 – Russ Coultas 9C(6), 7 – Dugan Thye 11T(7), 8 – Kelly Bartz 43K(8),
A-Main Results
1 – Michael Long 18L (2), 2 – Ray Bollinger 77 (3), 3 – David Wietholder 05 (1), 4 – Kevin Blackburn 26 (5), 5 – Gary Bentley A1 (7), 6 – Shawn Deering 16 (10), 7 – Russ Coultas 9C (12), 8 – Frankie Wellman 17 (9), 9 – Craig Spegal 7$ (15), 10 – Steven Grotz 22G (4), 11 – Dugan Thye 11T (14), 12 – Michael Larson 49 (13), 13 – Kelly Bartz 43K (16), 14 – Joey Gower 31G (11), 15 – Bill Roberts 5R (6), 16 – Josh Newman 40 (8),
Summy Tire Sportmods
09-10-2017
Heat 1: 1 – Brandon Lennox 17(1), 2 – Austen Becerra 22(6), 3 – Kevin Tomlinson 49T(5), 4 – Adam Birck 12B(4), 5 – John Renier 113(3), 6 – Mike Benjamin 51(2),
Heat 2: 1 – Vance Wilson 1V(1), 2 – Bobby Anders Jr. 63(2), 3 – Tanner Klingele 73X(4), 4 – Brandon Symmonds 68(6), 5 – Gary Stephenson 24S(5), 6 – Justin Bartz 42(3),
Heat 3: 1 – Tony Dunker 3(4), 2 – Brandon Dale 12(6), 3 – Bobby Six 6(1), 4 – BRANDYN RYAN 99B(2), 5 – Jeffrey Delonjay 32(3), 6 – Daniel Fellows 11F(5),
A-Main Results
1 – Brandon Lennox 17 (2), 2 – Austen Becerra 22 (3), 3 – Tony Dunker 3 (6), 4 – Daniel Fellows 11F (18), 5 – BRANDYN RYAN 99B (1), 6 – Jeffrey Delonjay 32 (15), 7 – Brandon Symmonds 68 (5), 8 – Mike Benjamin 51 (16), 9 – Justin Bartz 42 (17), 10 – Tanner Klingele 73X (4), 11 – Brandon Dale 12 (10), 12 – Gary Stephenson 24S (14), 13 – Bobby Six 6 (8), 14 – Kevin Tomlinson 49T (9), 15 – Bobby Anders Jr. 63 (11), 16 – Vance Wilson 1V (12), 17 – John Renier 113 (13), 18 – Adam Birck 12B (7),
Powder Coat Plus Stock Cars
09-10-2017
Heat 1: 1 – Jake Powers 0(1), 2 – Trevor Hagerbaumer 18(4), 3 – Beau Taylor 2T(5), 4 – Abe Huls 30C(9), 5 – Troy Brierton 79(6), 6 – Jerry Jansen 06(8), 7 – Nathan Hayes 1(3), 8 – Jesse Wegs 24(7), 9 – Kale Foster K0(2),
A-Main Results
1 – Abe Huls 30C (4), 2 – Jake Powers 0 (1), 3 – Nathan Hayes 1 (7), 4 – Troy Brierton 79 (5), 5 – Trevor Hagerbaumer 18 (2), 6 – Jerry Jansen 06 (6), 7 – Jesse Wegs 24 (8), 8 – Beau Taylor 2T (3), 9 – Kale Foster K0 (9),
IMCA Sport Compacts
09-10-2017
Heat 1: 1 – Craig Bangert 99B(7), 2 – Jeffery Delonjay 32(1), 3 – Darin Weisinger Jr. 11(4), 4 – Alyssa Steele 55S(8), 5 – David Prim 01(5), 6 – Jordon Delonjkay 3(6), 7 – Taylor VanderMaiden V4(2), 8 – Kimberly Abbott 71(3),
A-Main Results
1 – Darin Weisinger Jr. 11 (5), 2 – Jeffery Delonjay 32 (1), 3 – Kimberly Abbott 71 (8), 4 – Craig Bangert 99B (3), 5 – David Prim 01 (4), 6 – Jordon Delonjkay 3 (6), 7 – Alyssa Steele 55S (2), 8 – Taylor VanderMaiden V4 (7),