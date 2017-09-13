Saturday To Feature Autographs & Car Rollover Contest At Macon IL Speedway

Pre-Race Autographs & Rollover Contest Highlight Taylorville/Lori Bedinger Night

Skeff Distributing To Present The Saturday Night Event At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Only three weeks remain at Macon Speedway to determine the 2017 champions. Despite it being the end of the season, the action is far from over. The last few nights have been great, with car counts over 100 and some of the best racing all season. More of that is expected this Saturday night, as Skeff Distributing presents Taylorville/Lori Bedinger Night at the races. Six divisions of action is scheduled, in addition to a prerace on-track autograph session and a rollover contest at intermission.

Saturday’s event, which highlights drivers, fans, and sponsors from the city of Taylorville, has been co-named Lori Bedinger night. Bedinger, a longtime Taylorville resident, passed away on July 4 after a courageous battle with cancer. Her husband, Tim, and sons Brad and Stefan, all race in the UMP Sportsman division at Macon Speedway. Lori was an artistic person with an infectious smile, selfless attitude, playful demeanor, and a strong sense of faith, family, and friends.

Six divisions of racing will be on hand this weekend, including the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, racing in their 9th series event of the season, with only Jacksonville remaining after Saturday. Springfield, IL’s Jake Little leads the standings by a comfortable margin over his uncle, Ryan. Andy Minett, Cody Maguire, and Roben Huffman complete the top five in Big Ten points. New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard, Jr. leads the Macon Speedway Pro Late standings.

The Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds have last year’s champion, Curt Rhodes, of Taylorville, IL, on top but a challenger is right behind in Austin Lynn, from Mason City, IL. Rhodes has accumulated four feature wins, while Lynn has two. 24 points separate the two. Jeff Graham, Alan Crowder, and Danny Smith complete the top five in standings.

B-Mod action is again led by Mt. Olive, IL’s Tim Hancock but it’s much closer this season than a year ago. This year, Hancock has won 11 out of 15 features, while he was 16-for-16 last season. The point lead is just eight over Godfrey, IL’s Cody Stillwell. Jerry Thompson, Tim Riech, and Tom Riech are top five competitors in the point chase.

Monticello, IL driver, Timmy Dick, holds a slight margin in Sportsman points after claiming his second feature win of the season last Saturday. Argenta, IL’s Danny Smith is second in points and has had a busy season running in the Mods and Sportsman classes. Scott Landers, Terry Myers, and Tim Bedinger round out the top five in standings.

Coming off of the biggest Street Stock race of the season, Decatur, IL’s Brian Dasenbrock leads the points by 50 over Boody, IL’s Shawn Ziemer. Dasenbrock is still looking for that elusive feature win but does have 11 top ten finishes. Jason Scrimpsher, Jeremy Nichols, and Garrett Lewis complete the top five in points.

Rounding out Saturday’s classes will be the UMP Hornets. The fields have been fairly strong as the season winds down, with decent car counts and competitive racing. Decatur, IL driver, Dustin Reed, is holding a comfortable lead of 112 and has garnered two feature wins. Cook Crawford, Paul Peters, Marty Sullivan, and Carter Dart round out the top five in points.

At intermission, Macon Speedway will have a car rollover contest. Using a ramp, the brave pilots will try to get the best rollover of the vehicle they drive. In August, the track had one car perform a rollover, flip it back onto its wheels and do it once again, besting the first try. Anyone wanting to join in on the fun, can enter with their vehicle if it has a rollbar or cage of some sort and a four point harness to keep them in their seat.

In addition to Skeff Distributing and Budweiser, the night will also be presented by Larry’s Service Center and Page’s Collision Care of Taylorville.

After Saturday, the track will be down to its final two events with a $5 grandstand admission special on September 23 and the Brandt Season Championships, “Racing For The Cup” on the final night, September 30.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 452 0

2 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 394 58

3 1M Andy Minett New Berlin IL 350 102

4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 350 102

5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 336 118

6 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 296 158

7 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 280 174

8 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 258 196

9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 248 206

10 44 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 226 228

Macon Speedway Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 886 0

2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 820 66

3 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 806 80

4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 718 168

5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 704 182

6 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 460 426

7 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 376 510

8 24 Matt Taylor Springfield IL 370 516

9 84 Jeff Ray Springfield IL 354 532

10 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 340 546

Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 928 0

2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 904 24

3 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 656 272

4 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 640 288

5 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 500 428

6 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 480 448

7 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 442 486

8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 396 532

9 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 384 544

10 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 382 546

UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 880 0

2 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 872 8

3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 742 138

4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 712 168

5 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 674 206

6 11 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 600 280

7 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 480 400

8 66 Roy Magee Springfield IL 472 408

9 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 402 478

10 313 Jordan Warren Medora IL 358 522

UMP Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 444 0

2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 432 12

3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 394 50

4 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 372 72

5 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 314 130

6 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 274 170

7 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington IL 264 180

8 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 254 190

9 56 Brandon Pralle Ashkum IL 250 194

10 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 218 226

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 970 0

2 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 920 50

3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 818 152

4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 706 264

5 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 674 296

6 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 622 348

7 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 526 444

8 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 436 534

9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 422 548

10 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 370 600

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 1R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 902 0

2 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 790 112

3 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 604 298

4 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 598 304

5 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 522 380

6 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 494 408

7 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 476 426

8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 432 470

9 13 Brady Reed Decatur IL 354 548

10 87 Ryan Cantrell Decatur IL 244 658