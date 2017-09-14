St. Francois County Raceway Results 9/9/17



Joey Montgomery – Kirby Laws photo



Tim Nash – Kirby Laws photo



Lou Driemeier – Kirby Laws photo



Shannon Neel – Kirby Laws photo



Brennon Blair – Kirby Laws photo

Hello race fans! This is your September 9th Race Recap for St. Francois County Raceway. This recap is brought to you by The Pasta House Co. The nights racing action was some of the most impressive yet. On top of that, the Outlaw Caged Karts were in the house to put on an extra show for the fans. They did not disappoint, that’s for sure. After a 12 lap main event for the Karts, Brennon Blair claimed victory in the 15x car while Dustin Bollinger finished second in the 17b and Anna Tripp finished third in the 22 car. Many of the fans seemed to like the kart show as they asked for them to be brought back in the near future. Other than that, there were plenty of giveaways as well as some amazing racing action. Now it is time to get into the action.

Up first for the Double Points Night was the Super Street class. There were 18 Super Streets in attendance divided into three heat races. Heat race number one had six cars take the green flag with Chuck Adams taking the win in the 99 car after starting in the sixth position. Second place went to the points leader, Jason Neel in the 94n car with Ricky McCullough finishing in third place in the number 44r car.

The second heat race also had six cars take the green flag. Finishing on top was the 68 car with Terry McCann behind the wheel. Second place went to the 572 of Keith Young from the fifth starting position while Marty McCullough finished in third place in the 44m car.

The third heat race was scheduled to start six cars but only five took the green flag. Finishing out front was the number 70 car driven by Mark Crady with Josh Skaggs finishing in second place in the number 7 car. Bringing it across the finish line in third place was the number 8 car with Brian Patton in the driver seat.

The main event was a 15 lap race to the finish with Jason Neel finishing on top in the number 94n car. Second place went to Chuck Adams in the number 99 car with Mark Crady finishing in third place in the 70 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was Terry McCann behind the wheel of the 68 machine. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the fifth place finisher of Kevin Mosier in the number 23 car. Mosier started 18th, passed 13 cars to take that fifth place finish.

Running second for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 18 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first of the three had six cars take the green flag. Finishing out front was the 18x car of Jeremy Greenwalt with Jeff Asher finishing in second place in the 56 car. Third place went to the r7 car with Randy Forster behind the wheel.

Heat race number two also had six cars take the green flag. Taking the checkered flag in heat race number two was the 26j car driven by Jeff Frohwitter. Second place went to Scott Jarrett in the 4m car after starting in the fifth position. Crossing the finish line in third place was Tommy Worley in the im56 car.

The third heat race also had six cars start the race with Kodi Savage finishing out front in the 25s car. Second place went to Tim Nash in the number 7 car after starting in the sixth position while points leader, Billy Smith, finished in third place in the number 14 car.

The main event was a 20 lap, action packed, battle to the finish with Tim Nash finishing on top in the number 7 car after a few three wide laps around the track that also included the second place finisher of Jeff Asher in the 56 car. Third place went to the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner of Billy Smith in the 14 car after starting ninth and passing six cars to finish third. Fourth place went to Jeremy Greenwalt in the 18x car with Jeff Frohwitter finishing in fifth place in the number 26j car.

Up next was the Sprint Car class. There were 19 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three different heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Jason Keith taking the win in the 28 car. Second place went to Joey Montgomery in the number 35 car with Joey Boyd finishing in third place in the number 67 car.

Heat race number two had six cars take the green flag with Kory Bales taking the win in the number 5 car. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 7c car with Tommy Worley Jr behind the wheel while Jimmy Bridgeman finished in third place in the 14t car.

The third heat race also had six cars take the green flag. Claiming victory in this heat was the 87 car with Kent Buckley behind the wheel. Taking second place was the 17* car driven by Robbie Standridge white Steve Short finished in third place in the 8s.

The dash was a quick 6 car 6 lap race with Joey Montgomery taking the win and claiming the pole for the main event in the number 35 car. Taking second place was the 17* car of Robbie Standridge while Kory Bales finished in third place in the number 5 car.

The main event was a 25 lap race with Joey Montgomery taking the win in the number 35 car. Second place went to Kent Buckley in the number 87 car with Kory Bales finishing in third place behind the wheel of the number 5 machine. Fourth place went to Jason Keith in the number 28 ride while Joey Boyd crossed the finish line in fifth place in the 67 car. The Hard Charger Award Winner for the Sprint Cars was the 15th place start of Andy Phillips in the number 81 car. Phillips passed five cars to finish tenth.

Running last for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 19 B-Modifieds in attendance split between three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Lou Driemeier picking up the heat race win in the number 3d car. Second place went to Kyle Jarrett in the number 10 car while third place was snagged by the 27j car of Johnny Crump.

Heat race number two had six cars take the green flag with Kyle Stolzer crossing the finish line in first place in the number 147 car. Finishing in second place was the 27w car driven by Jeremy Welborn. Crossing the line in third place was the 20s car with Eddie Smith behind the wheel.

The third and final heat race for the night also had six cars take the green flag with Eddie Gross claiming victory in the number 4g car. Finishing behind him was the 10s of Shane Blair while Darryll Dickerson crossed the finish line in third place in his number 44 car.

The main event was more than just a 15 lap race, it was a points race between the top two drivers in the points standing. At the conclusion of the main event, the two of them would leave the night at a tie for first place going into the next week, which happens to be the final points night. Other than that, taking the win for the second time this season and in his career was the 3d car of Lou Driemeier. Kyle Stolzer finished in second place in the number 147 car while potential points champion Shane Blair finished in third place in the 10s car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 4g of Eddie Gross with the other potential points champion Jeremy Welborn finished in fifth place in the 27w. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the B-Modified class was the 21 of Chasten Boen. Boen started 14th and passed six cars to finish in eighth.