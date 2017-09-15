“Rocket Man” Josh Richards Blasts to Win on Night #1 of Knoxville Late Model Nationals!

Jonathan Davenport is High Point Man

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (September 14, 2017) – Shinnston, West Virginia native Josh Richards benefited from the misfortune of Jimmy Owens and stormed to his fifth career win at the Knoxville Raceway on Night #1 of the Lucas Oil Knoxville Late Model Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. Josh pocketed $7,000 aboard the Best Performance Motorsports #1R. Jonathan Davenport was the high point man on the night after setting quick time in his group, winning his heat and running third in the feature.

Kyle Bronson led lap one in the 25-lap feature, but Jared Landers quickly took control, ahead of Bronson and Shannon Babb. Last year’s champion, Mike Marlar, tagged the backstretch wall and went in the pits. Steve Francis blew his left rear tire, bringing the caution on lap four. The restart saw Landers leading Bronson, Babb, Don O’Neal and Hudson O’Neal. Don O’Neal shot into third when the green fell, and then took second from Bronson on lap six.

Jimmy Owens was on the move in the low groove, and took third on lap nine. Hudson O’Neal stopped to bring a caution on lap ten. Owens shot into second on the restart, while Richards won a battle with Davenport for fourth. The last slowdown came on lap 13 for debris.

Owens shot under Landers to take the lead, while Richards cruised by Don O’Neal for third. Richards would also dispose of Landers to take second two laps later. Disaster struck for Owens when smoke emanated from his car and he pulled off on the sixteenth lap. Richards assumed the lead, ahead of Landers and Don O’Neal.

Richards would go on to win ahead of Landers and Davenport, who grabbed third from Don O’Neal on lap 19. Hard-charger Brandon Sheppard was a hurricane from 22nd to fifth. Don O’Neal, Jimmy Mars, Dale McDowell, Bobby Pierce, Shannon Babb and Chase Junghans rounded out the top ten. Davenport and Scott Bloomquist set quick time in their respective groups, and Davenport, Don O’Neal, Richards, Spencer Diercks, Steve Francis and Mike Marlar won heat races. Darrell Lanigan claimed the C main and Bloomquist took the B main.

“We had a really good car,” said Richards in Victory Lane. “We go really good on the bottom. I hated it for Jimmy. I don’t know if we could have got him, but the car felt good on the bottom. It was good to get a good solid night in. We need to focus on Saturday now and see what we need to do to get better. The car was really fast, but it was a bit of a handful. This track is really tricky. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

“Coming back and being at this place is great,” said Landers. “Congratulations to Josh, he was good. I was trying my best to catch him, but I lost the brakes a bit. They were spongy, but it’s not like I used them up there a lot anyway. I’m excited about our run.”

“We just want to keep on riding this wave, setting fast time and winning the heat,” said Davenport. “We need to be a little better in the feature. I finally found a line that I liked a little better. It was pretty tricky in one and two. I thought I was going to go over there one time. I have to thank everyone for what they do for us. We’ve got some good notes and we’ll build on it tomorrow.”

The 14th Annual Lucas Oil Knoxville Late Model Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores continues Friday night, September 15! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Knoxville Late Model Nationals Night #1 Results (Point Totals Below)

Time Trials Group A (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 49, Jonathan Davenport, Mount Airy, NC (3), 17.258; 2. 3S, Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL (1), 17.304; 3. 20, Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN (9), 17.321; 4. 1, Earl Pearson Jr., Trinity, NC (5), 17.378; 5. 5, Don O’Neal, Martinsville, IN (24), 17.435; 6. 1777, Jared Landers, Batesville, AR (27), 17.519; 7. 20S, Rodney Sanders, Happy, TX (22), 17.547; 8. 39, Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY (26), 17.617; 9. 1R, Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV (19), 17.631; 10. 24, Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA (15), 17.653; 11. 58H, Jeremiah Hurst, Dubuque, IA (11), 17.685; 12. 0J, Jake O’Neil, Tucson, AZ (16), 17.723; 13. 18, Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS (17), 17.753; 14. 7R, Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN (20), 17.754; 15. 98, Jason Rauen, Farley, IA (25), 17.793; 16. 16, Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA (10), 17.901; 17. 00, Jesse Stovall, Billings, MO (18), 17.941; 18. B1, Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN (8), 17.953; 19. 51M, Joey Moriarty, Phoenix, AZ (12), 18.033; 20. 40, Joel Callahan, Dubuque, IA (14), 18.096; 21. 75, Colton Flinner, Allison Park, PA (21), 18.114; 22. 25F, Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL (2), 18.141; 23. 51, Matt Furman, Portland, OR (28), 18.171; 24. 93, Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA (7), 18.248; 25. 54, Mike Fryer, Freeport, IL (6), 18.257; 26. 83, Scott James, Harrison, IL (4), 18.262; 27. 77, Jordan Yaggy, Rochester, MN (13), 18.348; 28. 56S, Chris Spieker, Massena, IA (23), 18.385

Time Trials Group B (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 0, Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN (8), 17.218; 2. 14, Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY (14), 17.359; 3. 157, Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN (3), 17.414; 4. 91, Tyler Erb, Houston, TX (26), 17.442; 5. 22, Greg Satterlee, Indiana, PA (16), 17.628; 6. 32S, Chris Simpson, Marion, IA (2), 17.639; 7. 25, Chad Simpson, Mount Vernon, IA (21), 17.668; 8. 71, Hudson O’Neal, Morgantown, IN (9), 17.681; 9. 32, Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL (5), 17.687; 10. 18B, Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL (19), 17.750; 11. 40B, Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL (7), 17.771; 12. 1S, Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL (28), 17.777; 13. C8, Timothy Culp, Prattsville, AR (25), 17.779; 14. 21JR, Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, AR (10), 17.914; 15. 17M, Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA (17), 17.925; 16. 99B, Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA (20), 17.941; 17. 15, Steve Francis, Ashland, KY (24), 17.958; 18. 22B, Jonathan Brauns, Muscatine, IA (11), 17.988; 19. 28, Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL (18), 18.015; 20. 48, Tim Lance, Brimfield, IL (13), 18.086; 21. 28M, Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI (22), 18.122; 22. 29, Spencer Diercks, Davenport, IA (15), 18.158; 23. 21X, John Anderson, Omaha, NE (1), 18.217; 24. 58, Dave Eckrich, Oxford, IA (6), 18.333; 25. 15D, Justin Duty, Happy Valley, OR (4), 18.337; 26. 5T, Randy Timms, Wheatland, OK (27), 18.525; 27. 45, Bob King, Independence, MO (12), 18.795; DQ (Light at Scales) 21, Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR (23).

Group A Heat one (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Jonathan Davenport (8); 2. Jason Feger (1); 3. Chase Junghans (4) / 4. Tyler Bruening (3); 5. Ryan Gustin (5); 6. Rodney Sanders (6) / 7. Chris Spieker (10); 8. Joey Moriarty (2); 9. Mike Fryer (9); 10. Earl Pearson Jr. (7)

Group A Heat two (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Don O’Neal (7); 2. Matt Furman (1); 3. Jesse Stovall (3) / 4. Jeremiah Hurst (5); 5. Brian Shirley (8); 6. Tim McCreadie (6) / 7. Joel Callahan (2); 8. Kent Robinson (4) DNS – 9. Scott James (9);

Group A Heat three (started), 12 Laps, 3:40.6: 1. Josh Richards (6); 2. Jimmy Owens (8); 3. Jared Landers (7) / 4. Brent Larson (3); 5. Jay Johnson (1); 6. Jordan Yaggy (9) / 7. Colton Flinner (2); 8. Jake O’Neil (5); 9. Jason Rauen (4);

Group B Heat one (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Spencer Diercks (1); 2. Timothy Culp (4); 3. Shannon Babb (5) / 4. Scott Bloomquist (8); 5. Chad Simpson (6); 6. Dennis Erb Jr. (2) / 7. Tyler Erb (7); 8. Billy Moyer (10); 9. Boom Briggs (3); 10. Justin Duty (9)

Group B Heat two (started), 12 Laps, 3:46.6: 1. Steve Francis (3); 2. Hudson O’Neal (6); 3. Kyle Bronson (5) / 4. John Anderson (1); 5. Greg Satterlee (7); 6. Billy Moyer Jr. (4) / 7. Darrell Lanigan (8); 8. Randy Timms (9); 9. Tim Lance (2)

Group B Heat three (started), 12 Laps, 3:44.2: 1. Mike Marlar (8); 2. Jimmy Mars (2); 3. Dale McDowell (4) / 4. Brandon Sheppard (5); 5. Chris Simpson (7); 6. Bobby Pierce (6) / 7. Jonathan Brauns (3); 8. Dave Eckrich (1); 9. Bob King (9);

C main (started), 12 Laps, 3:46.5: 1. Darrell Lanigan (2); 2. Earl Pearson Jr. (1); 3. Tyler Erb (4); 4. Boom Briggs (6) / 5. Kent Robinson (5); 6. Jonathan Brauns (8); 7. Tim Lance (10); 8. Joey Moriarty (7); 9. Dave Eckrich (12); 10. Randy Timms (16); 11. Billy Moyer (17); 12. Chris Spieker (15); 13. Joel Callahan (9); 14. Justin Duty (14); 15. Mike Fryer (13); 16. Jake O’Neil (3); 17. Colton Flinner (11) DNS – 18. Jason Rauen; 19. Scott James; 20. Bob King

B main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Scott Bloomquist (2); 2. Greg Satterlee (4); 3. Brian Shirley (1); 4. Brandon Sheppard (12); 5. Chad Simpson (8); 6. Bobby Pierce (10) / 7. Chris Simpson (6); 8. Tim McCreadie (5); 9. Earl Pearson Jr. (20); 10. Dennis Erb Jr. (16); 11. Jeremiah Hurst (9); 12. Brent Larson (13); 13. Billy Moyer Jr. (14); 14. Jordan Yaggy (17); 15. Boom Briggs (22); 16. Ryan Gustin (7); 17. Jay Johnson (15); 18. John Anderson (18); 19. Rodney Sanders (3); 20. Tyler Bruening (11); 21. Darrell Lanigan (19); 22. Tyler Erb (21)

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Josh Richards (9); 2. Jared Landers (1); 3. Jonathan Davenport (7); 4. Brandon Sheppard (22); 5. Don O’Neal (3); 6. Jimmy Mars (16); 7. Dale McDowell (12); 8. Bobby Pierce (24); 9. Shannon Babb (4); 10. Chase Junghans (11); 11. Chad Simpson (23); 12. Jesse Stovall (13); 13. Brian Shirley (21); 14. Timothy Culp (10); 15. Scott Bloomquist (19); 16. Jason Feger (15); 17. Steve Francis (14); 18. Spencer Diercks (18); 19. Hudson O’Neal (6); 20. Kyle Bronson (2); 21. Matt Furman (17); 22. Jimmy Owens (5); 23. Greg Satterlee (20); 24. Mike Marlar (8). Lap Leaders: Bronson 1, Landers 2-13, Owens 14-15, Richards 16-25. Hard-charger: Sheppard.

Point Totals for Night #1

1 49 Jonathan Davenport 496

2 1R Josh Richards 484

3 5 Don O’Neal 484

4 1777 Jared Landers 482

5 1S Brandon Sheppard 463

6 0 Scott Bloomquist 463

7 3S Brian Shirley 462

8 18B Shannon Babb 460

9 25 Chad Simpson 456

10 32 Bobby Pierce 455

11 17M Dale McDowell 454

12 18 Chase Junghans 452

13 20 Jimmy Owens 451

14 157 Mike Marlar 450

15 28M Jimmy Mars 447

16 C8 Timothy Culp 447

17 71 Hudson O’Neal 447

18 00 Jesse Stovall 440

19 15 Steve Francis 436

20 40B Kyle Bronson 436

21 22 Greg Satterlee 436

22 25F Jason Feger 425

23 29 Spencer Diercks 424

24 32S Chris Simpson 416

25 51 Matt Furman 413

26 39 Tim McCreadie 407

27 1 Earl Pearson Jr. 401

28 58H Jeremiah Hurst 401

29 24 Ryan Gustin 390

30 14 Darrell Lanigan 390

31 20S Rodney Sanders 387

32 B1 Brent Larson 385

33 21JR Billy Moyer Jr. 385

34 91 Tyler Erb 384

35 28 Dennis Erb Jr. 381

36 16 Tyler Bruening 373

37 99B Boom Briggs 368

38 21X John Anderson 363

39 93 Jay Johnson 360

40 77 Jordan Yaggy 357

41 7R Kent Robinson 345

42 22B Jonathan Brauns 338

43 51M Joey Moriarty 329

44 0J Jake O’Neil 327

45 48 Tim Lance 326

46 40 Joel Callahan 320

47 58 Dave Eckrich 317

48 98 Jason Rauen 314

49 5T Randy Timms 311

50 75 Colton Flinner 310

51 56S Chris Spieker 306

52 21 Billy Moyer 305

53 54 Mike Fryer 300

54 15D Justin Duty 299

55 83 Scott James 290

56 45 Bob King 286