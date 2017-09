Mike Marlar Wins Night #2 at Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 15, 2017) Defending Lucas Oil Knoxville Late Model Nationals winner Mike Marlar, came from the seventh starting spot to win Friday night’s 25-lap preliminary feature event. Marlar took the lead on lap 20 from Tim McCreadie and then held off the field for the win. Marlar’s Ronnie Delk-owned Rocket Chassis became the second driver in the 13-year history of the event to score a perfect night in points.

McCreadie came home in second, with the previous night’s winner, Josh Richards taking third. Brandon Sheppard was fourth, with Chris Simpson completing the top five drivers.

McCreadie’s Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn would grab the lead at the start of the main event. He led one lap before Sheppard took control of the race on the second circuit. Sheppard held a healthy lead over McCreadie for most of the first half of the race, but McCreadie slowly reeled Sheppard in, passing him for the lead on the 18th lap.

A caution then bunched the field up as McCreadie led another lap after the restart and then Marlar got around him for the top spot. Marlar led the rest of the way to take his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.

Marlar commented on his win in Lucas Oil Victory Lane: “When I got to third, I thought man this is an awesome race. Thanks to the fans for coming out tonight, they saw a good show. Ronnie Delk does not have any bad equipment. I wouldn’t call it a back-up car, it’s just the car were using tonight.”

Marlar will sit on the pole for the $40,000 to win finale on Saturday Night and was extremely pleased with his car and team. “We had a really good racecar tonight. My crew is just awesome. They got this car ready to go tonight. I have a lot of hometown people up here helping me this weekend and I appreciate every one of them.”

McCreadie had failed to make the feature on Thursday Night, yet rebounded to a runner-up finish. “We were good down on the bottom. We didn’t need that caution. You have to slow down so much entering the corner that someone on the outside has the momentum on you. I thought it was going to be Brandon [Sheppard] but it was Marlar and those guys that know what they are doing. We are going to work on our car and hopefully get better for tomorrow night.”

Richards came from the eighth starting position tonight to place third. “The track was a lot slicker tonight. We left the car alone after we tried some stuff early on. Mike did a great job. He has really fast car and we are going to have to get better to beat him tomorrow night.”

Marlar’s car is powered by a Cornett Racing Engines and is sponsored by Delk Equipment Sales, RS Trading Company, Sunoco Race Fuels, Integra, Modern Images, and GW Performance.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Mars, Chase Junghans, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, and Gregg Satterlee. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, September 15th, 2017

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 17.511 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport / 17.612 seconds Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Rodney Sanders, Jared Landers, Dave Eckrich, Jordan Yaggy, Joey Moriarty, Spencer Diercks, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jonathan Brauns FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jason Feger, Gregg Satterlee, Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell, Kyle Bronson, Matt Furman, Jay Johnson, Colton Flinner-DNS Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Jimmy Mars, Tyler Bruening, Shannon Babb, Chad Simpson, Jake O’Neil, Randy Timms, Bob King

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Tim McCreadie, Bobby Pierce, Steve Francis, Jonathan Davenport, Ryan Gustin, Timothy Culp, Scott Bloomquist, Mike Fryer DirtOnDirt.com Heat Race #5 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Chris Simpson, Boom Briggs, Billy Moyer, Brent Larson, Tyler Erb, Brian Shirley, Justin Duty

ASi Racewear Heat Race #6 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Kent Robinson, Jesse Stovall, Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jr., Jeremiah Hurst, Tim Lance Penske Racing Shocks C-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer to Back of B-Main): Dennis Erb, Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Spencer Diercks, Timothy Culp, Matt Furman, Randy Timms, Jeremiah Hurst, Mike Fryer, Justin Duty, Tim Lance-DNS, Brian Shirley-DNS, Jay Johnson-DNS, Bob King-DNS, Jonathan Brauns-DNS, Colton Flinner-DNS Fast Shafts B-Main Finish (15 Laps, Top 6 Transfer to Back of A-Main): Don O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Dale McDowell, Chad Simpson, Tyler Erb, Kyle Bronson, Dennis Erb, Jr., Shannon Babb, Steve Francis, Brent Larson, Ryan Gustin, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jordan Yaggy, Joey Moriarty, Dave Eckrich, Scott Bloomquist, Billy Moyer, Spencer Diercks, Timothy Culp, Jake O’Neil, Jonathan Davenport Feature Finish (25 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 7 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $7,000 2 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,000 3 8 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,000 4 3 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,000 5 6 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $1,500 6 11 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $1,000 7 12 18 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $900 8 18 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $800 9 4 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $700 10 9 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $600 11 22 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $580 12 23 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $560 13 21 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $740 14 20 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $720 15 15 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $500 16 1 20S Rodney Sanders Happy, TX $490 17 5 1777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $480 18 10 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $470 19 24 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $460 20 14 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $450 21 16 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $440 22 17 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $430 23 13 25F Jason Feger Bloomington, IL $410 24 19 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $600

Race Statistics Entrants: 53 Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Lap 1); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 2 – 17); Tim McCreadie (Laps 18 – 19); Mike Marlar (Laps 20 – 25) Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr., Don O’Neal (Lap 1); Boom Briggs (Lap 14); Jared Landers (Lap 18) Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Dale McDowell (Started: 22nd; Finished: 11th; Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Dale McDowell

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Mike Marlar Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Josh Davis (Mike Marlar)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 19.605 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (15 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard Time of Race: 19 minutes 45 seconds SATURDAY Penske Racing Shocks C-Main Line Up (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer to Back of B-Main):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Dave Eckrich 58 21x John Anderson Jay Johnson 93 22B Jonathan Brauns Tim Lance 48 5T Randy Timms Joel Callahan 40 15D Justin Duty Mike Fryer 54 98 Jason Rauen Colton Flinner 75 45 Bob King Chris Spieker 56s 83 Scott James

SATURDAY Fast Shafts B-Main Line Up (20 Laps, Top 6 Transfer to Back of A-Main):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jesse Stovall 00 15 Steve Francis Kyle Bronson 40B 91 Tyler Erb Jason Feger 25F 29 Spencer Diercks Tyler Bruening 16 99B Boom Briggs Matt Furman 51 58H Jeremiah Hurst Dennis Erb Jr. 28 B1 Matt Larson Ryan Gustin 24 21 Billy Moyer Billy Moyer Jr. 21JR 51M Joey Moriarty Jordan Yaggy 77 OJ Jake O’Neil

SATURDAY Feature Line Up (100 Laps):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Mike Marlar 157 49 Jonathan Davenport Josh Richards 1R 1s Brandon Sheppard Don O’Neal 5 39 Tim McCreadie Jared Landers 1777 32s Chris Simpson Darrell Lanigan 14 28m Jimmy Mars Jimmy Owens 20 0 Scott Bloomquist Chad Simpson 25 22 Gregg Satterlee Brian Shirley 3s 17m Dale McDowell Shannon Babb 18b 18 Chase Junghans Bobby Pierce 32 20s Rodney Sanders Earl Pearson Jr. 1 71 Hudson O’Neal Timothy Culp c8 7R Kent Robinson B-Main – 1st 25th 26th B-Main – 2nd B-Main – 3rd 27th 28th B-Main – 4th B-Main – 5th 29th 30th B-Main – 6th LOLMDS Prov. 1 31st 32nd LOLMDS Prov. 2

