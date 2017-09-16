Richie “Highside” Lex Claims Modified Thriller At The Action Track

(Terre Haute, IN) The Terre Haute Action Track, in Terre Haute, IN was back at it on Friday, September 15 with the Jim Hurtubise Classic for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars. As usual, the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds were also on hand running a pair of heats and a main event. 17 cars were pitside for the night’s festivities.

One thing that can be counted on in the Modified class, is that the #7LEX of Richie Lex will be running the highside, regardless of track conditions. While Lex didn’t turn the best time in qualifying and finished fourth in his heat, Lex stayed committed to the outside lane, about 2/3 of the way up the fast track.

When it came time for the feature, the Morgantown, IN driver wasted no time in going back to the highside and making quick work of his fellow challengers. Lex, who started eighth, moved to fourth by the end of lap one. By the end of lap two, Lex had moved to third and on lap four, Lex shot into the lead. From that point on, the racing veteran never looked back, claiming his first win of 2017 at the track.

Modified standout, Tyler Nicely, finished a strong second, keeping Lex honest at the front. Broc Burton took third, while Terre Haute, IN native Josh McDaniel had a strong run in fourth. Jay Humphrey rounded out the top five.

The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modified class will be back in action at the season finale on Saturday, October 14 with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars in the Tony Hulman/Don Smith Classic.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.

Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modified Feature Results

1) 7LEX Richie Lex

2) 25 Tyler Nicely

3) 2 Broc Burton

4) 11M Josh McDaniel

5) 6J Jay Humphrey

6) 6B Dave Baldwin

7) 2L Jake Leitzman

8) 92C Kenny Carmichael, Jr.

9) 2B Brent Hudson

10) 4x Michael Fish

11) 89w Rick Weitekamp

12) 12K Daren Krockenberger

13) 96 Cole Parker

14) 29 Aaron Zellers

DNS) 92 Ken Carmichael

DNS) 72M Mike Beatty

DNS) 2M Mike Peterson