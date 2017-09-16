Shon Flanary Squeaks Out Summit Racing Equipment AMS Win at Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, IN – September 15, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, IN on Friday for the Tom White and Company Real Estate 40 event and Shon Flanary of Surgoinsville, TN would make a last-lap pass to see the checkered flag first and claim a $3,500 payday.

Josh Harris would take the lead of the 40 lap, $3,500 to win event at the drop of the green flag and would maintain the race lead until the first caution of the event waved on lap sixteen for debris on the track in turn four. Shon Flanary would take the race lead on lap sixteen, but would only maintain that spot for one circuit before Harris resumed his spot on the point on lap seventeen. The only other caution of the event would wave on lap eighteen when Jeff Deckard would spin his machine in turn one. Harris and Flanary would duel for the race lead back and forth for the remainder of the event until the final lap, when Flanary would make his move coming to the checkered flag and score the victory by 0.044 seconds. Harris would settle for the runner-up position, while Danny Schwartz would earn the hard-charger award by finishing third after starting sixteenth. Trent Young would finish in the fourth position, while David Stremme would complete the top five with a fifth place finish.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Tom White and Company Real Estate 40 A-Main would be Steven Brooks, Gabe Menser, Brian Shaw, Michael Turner, and Bradley Sterrett.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Saturday September 16 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN for the 14th Annual Patriot 100, now paying $4,000 to win and $250 to start.

Tom White and Company Real Estate Feature– Shon Flanary, Josh Harris, Denny Schwartz, Trent Young, David Stremme, Steven Brooks, Gabe Menser, Brian Shaw, Michael Turner, Bradley Sterrett, Tait Davenport, John Clippinger, Sam Wray, Matt Tiller, Lucas Wehmiller, Ryan Thomas, Jacoby Hines, Jeff Deckard, Earl Plessinger, Roy Bruce, Jr., Jordan Wever, Devin Gilpin, John DeMoss

Race Statistics

*Entries- 26

*Race Leaders- Josh Harris (1-15, 17-39), Shon Flanary (16, 40)

*Cautions- 2 (lap 16, 18)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters- John DeMoss, Matt Tiller *Track Provisional Starters- Jordan Wever *Time of Race- 16 minutes, 40 seconds *Margin of Victory- 0.044 seconds *Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Shon Flanary *ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Danny Schwartz (started 16th-finished 3rd- advanced thirteen positions) *FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Trent Young

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- David Stremme

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Gabe Menser

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Shon Flanary

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- Trent Young

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- Devin Gilpin

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- Josh Harris

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 gift certificate)- Logan Mounce

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 9/15/17)

1. Josh Harris- 2,610

2. Tait Davenport- 2,285

3. Brian Shaw- 2,240

4. Gabe Menser- 2,235

5. Danny Schwartz- 2,195

6. John Clippinger- 1,645

7. Trent Young- 1,565

8. Mike Harrison- 1,390

9. Steven Brooks- 925

10. Devin Gilpin- 925

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2017 Schedule of Events September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 100 laps/$4,000 to win/$250 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100 September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

