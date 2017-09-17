Jake Little Continues Domination In Big Ten Pro Late Models

(Macon, IL) Jake Little once again found victory lane in the Pro Late Model as the leader in the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Model point standings. His points lead expanded in the 10-race, $3,000 point fund breakdown where the winner takes $1,000 of that $3,000. In terms of the Macon Speedway points standings, the lead for Tommy Sheppard, Jr. shrunk as he finished midway through the field with Little coming through with the checkered flag. Only one race remains on the 2017 schedule for the Pro Late Models.

Austin Lynn picked up another Billingsley Elite Wash Modified feature win as he took over midway through the 20-lap A-Main event. Curt Rhodes and Tim Hancock were racing on the bottom of the track while Austin Lynn was sailing on the top side and made the pass for the lead. Hancock raced his B-Modified in the A-Modified feature and took home the third place spot with his smooth driving abilities. Rhodes’ lead in the points standings did not shrink very much and there are two weeks remaining for the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds.

Tim Hancock did win with his B-Modified in the B-Modified feature race. Winning his heat and getting to start on the front row helped make short work of the 15-lap race. Cody Stillwell finished fifth and came into the night trailing Hancock by fewer than ten points in the standings. B-Modifieds will race the final two weeks of the season.

The night was dedicated to Lori Bedinger, wife of Sportsman driver Tim Bedinger. Lori succumbbed to cancer in early July and the Sportsman division put on one of the best races of the night with the 15-lap race which saw Dennis Vandermeersch take the checkered flag. Vandermeersch and Bedinger are very close friends and he dedicated the night, the race and the trophy to his long-time friend. Vandermeersch was hounded by points leader Timmy Dick coming through the final lap flags and on the white flag Dick went to the bottom of Vandermeersch and caught his nose on the left rear of the leader and the two cars got tangled and it slowed them both down. Vandermeersch stayed on the gas pedal and pulled away as Dick was left immobile and did not get to cross the finish line. He played tenth and saw his Sportsman points lead dwindle over Danny Smith who took home fourth place. The Sportsman will be part of the final two weeks of the season.

Darrell Dick stayed on course and took advantage of a restart miscue by leader Nick Justice on the 14th lap. Dick would take over on the backstretch and fly to the checkered flag. One of Dick’s sponsors is a friend from Florida who was in attendance Saturday night as he is in central Illinois following the evacuations from Hurricane Irma from a week ago. Brian Dasenbrock entered the night with a strong hold on the Street Stock points standings over Shawn Ziemer. Ziemer would take third while Dasenbrock placed fourth. Street Stocks will be part of the field on the final two weeks, as well.

In the finale of the night, it was Jeremy Reed once again taking the Hornets 4-cylinder class. Reed has been dominating the division since he has been able to figure out his racecar midway through the season.

Macon Speedway wishes to thank Skeff Distributing for sponsoring the night’s program along with the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce.

Next Saturday night at Macon Speedway will be a special $5 entry for grandstand admission. There will also be $5 prices on meals and drinks. The night will consist of the annual World Hornet Championship race, plus racing from the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, B-Modifieds, Beach House Micro Sprints and Hornets.

Macon Speedway Feature Results

B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [2]; 2. 5-Rob Timmons, [3]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [5]; 4. 63G-Richie Gabriel, [4]; 5. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [11]; 6. 18-Jerry Thompson, [8]; 7. 32-Ricky Smith, [9]; 8. 13-Dante Brown, [6]; 9. 57T-Roy Magee, [13]; 10. 11-Amanda Adams, [10]; 11. (DNF) 313-Jordan Warren, [14]; 12. (DNF) 15L-Jim Farley III, [7]; 13. (DNF) 55-Tim Riech, [1]; 14. (DNF) 57R-Tom Riech, [12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [2]; 2. 63G-Richie Gabriel, [4]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [1]; 4. 18-Jerry Thompson, [5]; 5. 32-Ricky Smith, [6]; 6. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [7]; 7. 57T-Roy Magee, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Tim Riech, [4]; 2. 5-Rob Timmons, [5]; 3. 13-Dante Brown, [1]; 4. 15L-Jim Farley III, [6]; 5. 11-Amanda Adams, [2]; 6. (DNF) 57R-Tom Riech, [7]; 7. (DNF) 313-Jordan Warren, [3]

Hornets

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [4]; 2. 32B-Brady Reed, [2]; 3. 1R-Dustin Reed, [3]; 4. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [7]; 5. 63-Paul Peters, [6]; 6. D7-Carter Dart, [5]; 7. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [8]; 8. 316-Nate Webb, [9]; 9. (DNF) 0-Fred Reed, [1]; 10. (DNF) 1-Bruce Dulger, [10]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 32B-Brady Reed, [2]; 2. 1R-Dustin Reed, [6]; 3. 33-Jeremy Reed, [3]; 4. 0-Fred Reed, [7]; 5. D7-Carter Dart, [5]; 6. 63-Paul Peters, [4]; 7. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [8]; 8. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [9]; 9. 316-Nate Webb, [1]; 10. 1-Bruce Dulger, [10]

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 38J-Jake Little, [2]; 2. 38L-Ryan Little, [1]; 3. 84-Myles Moos, [3]; 4. 14-Braden Johnson, [4]; 5. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [9]; 6. 25-Dakota Ewing, [12]; 7. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [6]; 8. 33H-Roben Huffman, [7]; 9. 32M-Cody Maguire, [8]; 10. 67R-Rudy Zaragoza, [11]; 11. (DNF) 20-Dustin Ingram, [10]; 12. (DNF) 44-Guy Taylor, [5]; 13. (DNF) B52-Jimmy Nix, [14]; 14. (DNF) 2K-Kyle VanDorn, [13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Myles Moos, [1]; 2. 38L-Ryan Little, [4]; 3. 44-Guy Taylor, [3]; 4. 33H-Roben Huffman, [5]; 5. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [2]; 6. 67R-Rudy Zaragoza, [6]; 7. (DNF) 2K-Kyle VanDorn, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38J-Jake Little, [2]; 2. 14-Braden Johnson, [3]; 3. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [4]; 4. 32M-Cody Maguire, [5]; 5. 20-Dustin Ingram, [6]; 6. (DNF) 25-Dakota Ewing, [1]; (DNS) B52-Jimmy Nix,

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 84-Myles Moos, [6]; 2. 25-Dakota Ewing, [3]; 3. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [9]; 4. 44-Guy Taylor, [8]; 5. 38J-Jake Little, [11]; 6. 14-Braden Johnson, [2]; 7. 38L-Ryan Little, [4]; 8. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [14]; 9. 33H-Roben Huffman, [12]; 10. 32M-Cody Maguire, [7]; 11. 67R-Rudy Zaragoza, [13]; 12. 20-Dustin Ingram, [1]; (DNS) 2K-Kyle VanDorn, ; (DNS) B52-Jimmy Nix,

Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 22-Darrell Dick, [3]; 2. 36-Nick Justice, [1]; 3. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [4]; 4. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [8]; 5. 15-Rick Reed, [11]; 6. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [5]; 7. 11-Cecil Tippit, [10]; 8. 58-Jerit Murphy, [12]; 9. (DNF) 5-Terry Reed, [2]; 10. (DNF) 73-Garrett Lewis, [9]; 11. (DNF) 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [6]; 12. (DNF) 41-Fredie Thomas, [7]; 13. (DNF) X7-Larry Russell,, [13]; (DNS) 53-Joe Reed,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Nick Justice, [4]; 2. 22-Darrell Dick, [3]; 3. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [5]; 4. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [1]; 5. 73-Garrett Lewis, [6]; 6. 15-Rick Reed, [7]; 7. X7-Larry Russell,, [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Terry Reed, [4]; 2. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [1]; 3. 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [3]; 4. 41-Fredie Thomas, [6]; 5. 11-Cecil Tippit, [5]; 6. 58-Jerit Murphy, [2]; 7. (DNF) 53-Joe Reed, [7]

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 72A-Austin Lynn, [6]; 2. 10-Curt Rhodes, [1]; 3. 0-Tim Hancock, [4]; 4. 11-Zach Rhodes, [3]; 5. 98-Danny Smith, [5]; 6. 71-Jeff Graham, [8]; 7. 00-Cody Stillwell, [13]; 8. 14C-Alan Crowder, [12]; 9. 97-Austin Odell, [10]; 10. 25-Jeff Wallace, [11]; 11. (DNF) T22-Tim Hancock, Jr., [2]; 12. (DNF) 31-Brian Shubirg, [9]; 13. (DNF) 54-Shaun Horstmann, [7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Zach Rhodes, [2]; 2. 10-Curt Rhodes, [1]; 3. 98-Danny Smith, [4]; 4. 54-Shaun Horstmann, [3]; 5. 31-Brian Shubirg, [5]; 6. 25-Jeff Wallace, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. T22-Tim Hancock, Jr., [1]; 2. 0-Tim Hancock, [3]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn, [6]; 4. 71-Jeff Graham, [4]; 5. 97-Austin Odell, [2]; 6. 14C-Alan Crowder, [7]; 7. 00-Cody Stillwell, [5]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 10-Curt Rhodes, [5]; 2. 11-Zach Rhodes, [6]; 3. 54-Shaun Horstmann, [2]; 4. 98-Danny Smith, [1]; 5. 31-Brian Shubirg, [3]; 6. 25-Jeff Wallace, [4]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. T22-Tim Hancock, Jr., [2]; 2. 97-Austin Odell, [3]; 3. 0-Tim Hancock, [5]; 4. 71-Jeff Graham, [4]; 5. 00-Cody Stillwell, [6]; 6. 72A-Austin Lynn, [1]; 7. 14C-Alan Crowder, [7]

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 10-4-Dennis Vander Meersch, [1]; 2. 112-Scott Williams, [2]; 3. 87-Wes O’Dell, [5]; 4. 98-Danny Smith, [3]; 5. 41-Scott Landers, [7]; 6. 56-Brandon Pralle, [11]; 7. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [6]; 8. 18-Stefan Bedinger, [9]; 9. 12M-Terry Myers, [13]; 10. 22-Timmy Dick, [4]; 11. (DNF) 73P-Dave Smith, [12]; 12. (DNF) 21-Brad Bedinger, [10]; 13. (DNF) 07-Tyler Blankenship, [8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-4-Dennis Vander Meersch, [2]; 2. 22-Timmy Dick, [1]; 3. 87-Wes O’Dell, [5]; 4. 07-Tyler Blankenship, [3]; 5. 18-Stefan Bedinger, [6]; 6. 56-Brandon Pralle, [4]; 7. 12M-Terry Myers, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 112-Scott Williams, [1]; 2. 98-Danny Smith, [3]; 3. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [4]; 4. 41-Scott Landers, [2]; 5. 21-Brad Bedinger, [5]; 6. 73P-Dave Smith, [6]