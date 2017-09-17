Josh Harris Takes Summit Racing Equipment AMS Patriot 100 at Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, IN – September 16, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would make its first-ever visit to Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN on Saturday for the 14th Annual Patriot 100 and Josh Harris of Owensboro, KY would walk away at the end of the night with the victory and $4,000 first place prize money.

Tait Davenport would take the early lead in the 14th Annual Patriot 100 contest before the first caution waved on lap three for debris on the frontchute. The restart would see only one more circuit completed before Ron Pruitt lost control of his mount in turn four and collected Tony Houk, Jeff Deckard, and Sydney Landers in the incident. Back underway, Davenport would maintain the race lead until Josh Harris would challenge for the top spot and go to the point of the event on lap twenty-four. Harris would maintain the lead for two laps until caution waved on lap twenty-five for a spin by Rob Brickert in turn two. The restart would see Davenport muster the strength to reclaim the race lead, but Harris would not settle for second as he would retake the lead from Davenport on lap thirty-three. Rob Brickert would draw his second caution of the event on lap forty-eight to slow the action and the caution would wave again on lap 51 to signal the ten minute halfway break in the event to allow drivers to have their cars fueled and so forth for the remainder of the event. The restart to the second half of the race would see Harris maintain the race lead and the pace would be slowed on lap sixty-six for a spin by Michael Fish in turn two. Racing would resume for five more circuits before Derek Groomer would slow on the track in turn two on lap seventy-one. With Harris still in command, Davenport and Danny Schwartz would battle for the second position and Schwartz would eventually win the battle for the runner-up slot, but his night would end prior to the conclusion of the contest as Schwartz would draw the caution on lap ninety-four with mechanical issues. This would set up a sprint to the finish as Davenport would now challenge Harris again for the lead and with five laps remaining, Davenport would work under Harris in turn one as Harris jumped the cushion a bit in turn two. The pair would race door-to-door and make slight contact down the backchute entering turn three, but Harris would power by Davenport exiting turn four to retake command of the event and see the checkered flag first. Davenport would settle for the second position, while Gabe Menser would complete the podium finishers with a third place effort. Brian Shaw and Richie Lex would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten finishers at the completion of the 14th Annual Patriot 100 A-Main would be Paul Bumgardner, Jordan Wever, twentieth starting and hard charger Cole Parker, James Walters, and Michael Fish.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Friday September 22 and Saturday September 23 at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, IL for the 3rd Annual Fall Classic. The Friday September 22 portion of the event will pay $3,000 to win and $225 to start and the Saturday September 23 portion of the event will pay $5,000 to win and $250 to start.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Race Summary: Lincoln Park Speedway-Putnamville, IN-September 16, 2017 (www.americanmodifiedseries.com)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Top Qualifier- Danny Schwartz 13.730

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 (top 3 transfer)- Josh Harris, Brian Shaw, Paul Bumgardner, Jeff Deckard, Michael Fish, Brent Hudson, Tony Houk, Dan Morgan

Fast Shafts Heat #2 (top 3 transfer)- Tait Davenport, Josh Boller, Richie Lex, James Walters, Richie Shirey, Randy Brill, Josh McDaniel

Hypercoils Heat #3 (top 3 transfer)- Danny Schwartz, Tyler Nicely, Jordan Wever, Ron Pruitt, Rob Brickert, Cole Parker, Kenny Carmichael, Jr.

Frankland Racing Equipment Heat #4 (top 3 transfer)- Gabe Menser, Derek Groomer, Jake Leitzmann, Kenny Carmichael, Sr., Sydney Landers, Dave Popielarz, Chad Steinert

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (top 4 transfer)- James Walters, Jeff Deckard, Michael Fish, Brent Hudson, Richie Shirey, Tony Houk, Dan Morgan, Randy Brill, Josh McDaniel

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (top 4 transfer)- Ron Pruitt, Kenny Carmichael, Sr., Rob Brickert, Cole Parker, Sydney Landers, Dave Popielarz, Chad Steinert, Kenny Carmichael, Jr.

14th Annual Patriot 100 A-Main– Josh Harris, Tait Davenport, Gabe Menser, Brian Shaw, Richie Lex, Paul Bumgardner, Jordan Wever, Cole Parker, James Walters, Michael Fish, Danny Schwartz, Derek Groomer, Brent Hudson, Josh Boller, Tyler Nicely, Rob Brickert, Jake Leitzmann, Kenny Carmichael, Sr., Tony Houk, Sydney Landers, Jeff Deckard, Ron Pruitt

Race Statistics

*Entries- 29

*Race Leaders- Tait Davenport (1-23, 26-32), Josh Harris (24-25, 33-100)

*Cautions- 8 (lap 3, 4, 25, 48, 51, 66, 71, 94)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters-

*Track Provisional Starters- Tony Houk, Sydney Landers *Time of Race- 66 minutes, 17 seconds *Margin of Victory- N/A *Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Danny Schwartz *ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Cole Parker (started 20th-finished 8th- advanced twelve positions) *FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Brian Shaw

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- Richie Lex

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Jordan Wever

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Josh Harris

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- Tait Davenport

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- Danny Schwartz

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- Gabe Menser

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 gift certificate)- Richie Shirey, Dave Popielarz

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 9/16/17)

1. Josh Harris- 2,870

2. Tait Davenport- 2,485

3. Gabe Menser- 2,455

4. Brian Shaw- 2,450

5. Danny Schwartz- 2,380

6. John Clippinger- 1,645

7. Trent Young- 1,565

8. Mike Harrison- 1,390

9. Steven Brooks- 925

10. Devin Gilpin- 925

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2017 Schedule of Events September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

