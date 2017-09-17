Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Logan Martin wins Springfield Raceway MARS event!

Logan Martin wins Springfield Raceway MARS event!

Logan Martin – Ron Mitchell photo

MARS West A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Logan Martin (36) 70 1
2. Cole Wells (F7)
Aurora, Mo		 67 7
3. Joe Godsey (14G) 65 8
4. Tim Manville (33M) 63 5
5. Dustin Walker (14W) 61 17
6. Payton Looney (15) 59 3
7. Scott Crigler (12C) 57 6
8. Kaeden Cornell (50) 55 15
9. Robby Moore (66) 53 21
10. Jacob Magee (10) 51 10
11. Tony Jackson (56) 49 2
12. Mason Oberkramer (93) 47 9
13. Jeff Roth (14R) 46 11
14. Joseph Gorby (9) 45 12
15. Raymond Merrill (12M) 44 4
16. Dillon Rupe (52) 43 16
17. Dustin Mooneyham (20M) 42 13
18. Kanyan Methvin (41) 41 19
19. Don Cloyd (30A) 40 14
20. Chuck Comer (83C) 39 18
21. Brandon Mitchell (27) 38 20
22. Jeremy Manes (88)
Battlefield, Mo		 37 22

 

B-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Dustin Walker (14W) 1
2. Kanyan Methvin (41) 6
3. Robby Moore (66) 2
4. Chuck Comer (83C) 4
5. Lane Ehlert (42L) 38 8
6. Josh Poe (4) 37 7
7. Lynn Jones (10J) 37 3
8. Jon Driskill (26R) 37 9
9. Rob Powell (25) 37 13
10. Brandon Mitchell (27) 37 5
11. Bobby Maggard (160B) 37 11
12. Jeremy Manes (88)
Battlefield, Mo		 37 12
13. Michael Maggard (160) 37 14
14. Nathan Mayes (15M) 37 10
