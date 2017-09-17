Logan Martin wins Springfield Raceway MARS event!

MARS West A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Logan Martin (36)
|70
|1
|2.
|Cole Wells (F7)
Aurora, Mo
|67
|7
|3.
|Joe Godsey (14G)
|65
|8
|4.
|Tim Manville (33M)
|63
|5
|5.
|Dustin Walker (14W)
|61
|17
|6.
|Payton Looney (15)
|59
|3
|7.
|Scott Crigler (12C)
|57
|6
|8.
|Kaeden Cornell (50)
|55
|15
|9.
|Robby Moore (66)
|53
|21
|10.
|Jacob Magee (10)
|51
|10
|11.
|Tony Jackson (56)
|49
|2
|12.
|Mason Oberkramer (93)
|47
|9
|13.
|Jeff Roth (14R)
|46
|11
|14.
|Joseph Gorby (9)
|45
|12
|15.
|Raymond Merrill (12M)
|44
|4
|16.
|Dillon Rupe (52)
|43
|16
|17.
|Dustin Mooneyham (20M)
|42
|13
|18.
|Kanyan Methvin (41)
|41
|19
|19.
|Don Cloyd (30A)
|40
|14
|20.
|Chuck Comer (83C)
|39
|18
|21.
|Brandon Mitchell (27)
|38
|20
|22.
|Jeremy Manes (88)
Battlefield, Mo
|37
|22
B-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Dustin Walker (14W)
|1
|2.
|Kanyan Methvin (41)
|6
|3.
|Robby Moore (66)
|2
|4.
|Chuck Comer (83C)
|4
|5.
|Lane Ehlert (42L)
|38
|8
|6.
|Josh Poe (4)
|37
|7
|7.
|Lynn Jones (10J)
|37
|3
|8.
|Jon Driskill (26R)
|37
|9
|9.
|Rob Powell (25)
|37
|13
|10.
|Brandon Mitchell (27)
|37
|5
|11.
|Bobby Maggard (160B)
|37
|11
|12.
|Jeremy Manes (88)
Battlefield, Mo
|37
|12
|13.
|Michael Maggard (160)
|37
|14
|14.
|Nathan Mayes (15M)
|37
|10