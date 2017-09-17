Marlar Makes History with Back-to-Back Knoxville Nationals Championships

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 16, 2017) – Mike Marlar became the first driver in the 14-year history of the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals to win in back-to-back years – taking the $40,000 top prize on Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. Marlar took the lead from race-leader Josh Richards on lap 92 and then sped away for the win in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned event.

Jonathan Davenport made a valiant charge in the last five laps to finish second after pitting for a right-front, flat tire on lap 50. Jared Landers, the 2015 winner of the race came home third, with Jimmy Mars and Jimmy Owens completing the top five drivers.

Davenport led the first 19 laps of the race until Richards took over the point. Richards then held the top spot until Marlar got by him late in the race. Richards had a right-front tire go down, putting him into the turn three wall. Richards changed the tire and ran just a few more laps before calling it a night. He was credited with an 18th place finish as his points lead over Tim McCreadie shrunk to just 90 points.

Marlar returned in his Ronnie Delk-owned, Rocket Chassis to defend his crown-jewel victory. “Tonight makes me feel really good about being a racecar driver. That wasn’t a race, that was a battle right there. With 25 to go, I thought man I need to start going and give it all I had. I let Jared Landers get by me and then I got back by him when he got high in turn one. I thought now I am good. I could run this thing to death. I think I could do it.”

“There was a caution as soon as I got passed by Landers. Luckily, I got back by him on the restart. I don’t think Josh was at his best when I caught him and passed him for the lead. I think he was having an issue. This is awesome. I want to thank Josh and Jerry for their help. Without them I couldn’t do this. They are back at the shop everyday working on the car. My car owner Ronnie Delk and my wife Stacy, thanks for all they do.”

Davenport came up just short of his first win in the event. “I had a plan on that last restart and it just worked out. I wondered where everyone was going. Everybody took off and went to the bottom of the track. They just left the door open for me and I took advantage of it. Our car wasn’t any good in traffic for whatever reason. The best car won the race. Josh must have been pretty good too. He passed me early on. I just to thank my guys for getting me back out there after we pitted.”

Landers sat out last year’s event due to an injury and returned this weekend to score two podium finishes. “I hurt my tires by lap 50. I was worried about it. I got up there with Josh and I had some good momentum going and I jumped the cushion and it hurt me. I cost us that spot. I will take a top-three. That was a lot of laps there. I hadn’t raced that hard for a while.”

Completing the top ten were Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce, Steve Francis, and Tim McCreadie.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, September 16th, 2017

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main Finish (20 Laps, Top 6 Transfer to Back of A-Main): Jesse Stovall, Kyle Bronson, Steve Francis, Tyler Erb, Spencer Diercks, Brent Larson, Tyler Bruening, Matt Furman, Jonathan Brauns, Joey Moriarty, Ryan Gustin, Jeremiah Hurst, Randy Timms, Joel Callahan, Jake O’Neil, Mike Fryer, Dennis Erb, Jr., Dave Eckrich, Justin Duty, Jason Feger, Jordan Yaggy, Bob King, Boom Briggs, Jay Johnson, Colton Flinner

Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS

1 1 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $40,000

2 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamston, SC $20,000

3 7 1777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $10,000

4 10 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $8,750

5 11 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $8,300

6 4 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $7,000

7 22 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $7,300

8 19 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $6,000

9 27 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $6,200

10 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $5,700

11 8 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $4,500

12 18 18 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $4,000

13 12 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $4,500

14 21 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,200

15 16 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $3,300

16 25 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $3,200

17 30 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN $3,100

18 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,900

19 26 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,900

20 20 20S Rodney Sanders Happy, TX $2,800

21 23 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $2,700

22 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $3,300

23 17 18B Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $2,500

24 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,300

25 28 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,500

26 13 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $2,500

27 14 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $3,200

28 24 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $2,500

29 31 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $3,200

30 15 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $2,500

31 29 29 Spencer Diercks Davenport, IA $2,500

32 32 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $3,200

Race Statistics

Entrants: 56

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 17); Josh Richards (Laps 18 – 91); Mike Marlar (Laps 92 – 100)

Cautions: Brian Shirley (Lap 17); Chris Simpson (Lap 27); Jimmy Mars (Lap 27); Shannon Babb (Lap 31); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 42); Tyler Erb (Lap 46); FUEL STOP (Lap 50); Don O’Neal (Lap 58); Rodney Sander s (Lap 75); Brandon Sheppard (Lap 77); Kyle Bronson (Lap 84); Josh Richards (Lap 95)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr.; Boom Briggs

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Steve Francis (Started: 27th; Finished: 9th; Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Mike Marlar

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Zach Frields (Hudson O’Neal)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #2 – 17.582 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (74 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Mike Marlar

Time of Race: 84 minutes 57 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS

1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7200 $206,600

2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7110 $269,625

3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 7045 $238,525

4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6535 $146,175

5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6450 $126,125

6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6350 $125,215

7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 6295 $108,150

8 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 6065 $97,125

9 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 5850 $89,460

10 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 5840 $114,110

11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 5710 $77,705

12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 5110 $58,875

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*