Peoria Speedway Results – 9/16/17

Crate Mod – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points
1 1 12P Matt Parrott East Peoria, Il 40.00
2 4 92 Dustin Schram Sterling , Il 38.00
3 3 J242 Josh Smith Depue , Il 37.00
4 6 M68 Keith Siegel Brimfield , Il 36.00
5 7 1X Ben Hamburg Amboy , Il 35.00
6 11 24 Rick Haley Hanna City, Il 34.00
7 9 62 Hunter Diebel – 33.00
8 2 22B Chuck Barnes Jr East Peoria, Il 32.00
9 17 55 Travis Roe – 31.00
10 15 16 Tiffany Harrison Washington , Il 30.00
11 14 112 Johnny Kalb Peoria , Il 29.00
12 5 10 Todd Oneil Peoria , Il 28.00
13 16 23C Tim Carpenter Peoria , Il 27.00
14 12 42 Terry Bolen Peoria , Il 26.00
15 13 36M Brody Mosher Peoria , Il 25.00
16 10 25D Daniel Breymeier Pekin , Il 24.00
17 8 57A Andrew Hamburg Dixon , Il 23.00
Street Stocks – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points
1 4 G1 Tyler Gilmour Peoria , Il 40.00
2 1 68 Wally Zander Pekin , Il 38.00
3 6 1 Robert Cottom Galesburg , Il 37.00
4 7 83K Nolan Kaufman Marquette Heights, Il 36.00
5 5 37 Peter Odell Streator , Il 35.00
6 11 F5 Mike Schomas Ottawa , Il 34.00
7 8 1M Jake Miller Mendota , Il 33.00
8 2 77 Al Gray Ottawa , Il 32.00
9 3 20 Tanner Sullvan Pontiac , Il 31.00
10 12 A4 Michael Wells Washington , Il 30.00
11 13 5 Seth Studnicka Chillicothe , Il 29.00
12 10 75 Mike Behm Peoria , Il 28.00
13 14 14E Ed White , Il 27.00
14 9 B5 Tyler Benson , Il 26.00
Hornet – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points
1 2 11 Derrick Deford Canton , Il 40.00
2 3 24 Kenny Butterfield , Il 38.00
3 1 15 Dave Lauritson Normal , Il 37.00
4 4 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City, Il 36.00
5 6 17 Rick Wagner Tiskilwa , Il 35.00
6 10 00 Brandon Gibbs Canton , Il 34.00
7 7 37 Austin Traver Elmwood , Il 33.00
8 5 37B Brett Harper Metamora , Il 32.00
9 11 007 Rick Deford Canton , Il 31.00
10 13 28F Mike Foster – 30.00
11 16 F79 Dustin Forbes Rock Falls, Il 29.00
12 8 J14 Jenna Musgrave Elmwood , Il 28.00
13 9 69 Allen Ackley Ottawa , Il 27.00
14 12 513 Josh Lane Silvis , Il 26.00
15 18 111 Charles Kirkbride Bartonville , Il 25.00
16 17 26J Nick Johnson Bartonville , Il 24.00
17 15 41 Danny Oates Pekin , Il 23.00
18 14 37H Kyle Harper Metamora , Il 22.00
SB Late Models – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points
1 12 116 Jason Jaggers , Il 40.00
2 4 8 Matt Murphy Peoria , Il 38.00
3 2 19 Jeff Schmidt Rock City, Il 37.00
4 5 6T5 Mike Reeder Peoria , Il 36.00
5 8 1G Graham Fate Peoria , Il 35.00
6 3 10M Chris Morefield Edwards , Il 34.00
7 6 30 Rob Bauman, Sr. , Il 33.00
8 13 46 David Tracy – 32.00
9 11 99 Brian Crebo Hanna City, il 31.00
10 7 30JR Robbie Bauman, Jr. Fairview , Il 30.00
11 9 C47 Charley Hess Peoria , Il 29.00
12 1 93 Allen Ellis – 28.00
13 10 K2 Jeremy Kingsley Peoria , Il 27.00
Late Model – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points
1 1 24 Ryan Unzicker Elpaso , Il 40.00
2 6 T2 Todd Bennet , Il 38.00
3 7 40 Charley Hess Peoria , Il 37.00
4 5 4G Bob Gardner Washinton , Il 36.00
5 4 15 Matt Shannon – 35.00
6 8 3S Brad Stewart – 34.00
7 2 33P John Piccatto Spring Valley, Il 33.00
8 10 14T Glen Thompson Buckingham , Il 32.00
9 13 16 Rick Standridge Collinsville , Il 31.00
10 12 74A Russ Adams , Il 30.00
11 14 25K Bill Kettering Jr Pekin , Il 29.00
12 3 89 Mike Spatola Manhattan , Il 28.00
13 9 10 Roger Rebholz Sparland , Il 27.00
14 15 45H Doug Hammer Leroy , Il 26.00
15 11 79 Nick Kurtz – 25.00
Modified – A-Main
Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points
1 2 17D Dan Dozard Peoria , Il 40.00
2 4 C40 Mike Chasteen, Jr. Peoria , Il 38.00
3 8 96M Mike Mckinney Plainfield , Il 37.00
4 1 21J Joe Wagner Peoria , Il 36.00
5 3 89 Noah Faw Bartonville , Il 35.00
6 7 110 Roger Rebholz Sparland , Il 34.00
7 10 16 Nicholas Lueth Grand Ridge, Il 33.00
8 5 26D Derick Doerr , Il 32.00
9 12 1JR Floyd Jordan Pekin , Il 31.00
10 6 93 Matt Werner , Il 30.00
11 11 20 Austin Simpson – 29.00
12 9 18 Billy Puckett Metamora , Il 28.00
13 15 96 Dale Leuth Ottawa , Il 27.00
14 14 44X Randy Lucas Princeton , Il 26.00
15 13 75 Shane Mecum Ohio , Il 25.00
16 16 23M Matt Gremminger Springbay , Il 0.00 DNS