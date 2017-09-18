Quincy Raceway Results – 9/17/18

Miller Lite Modifieds
Heat 1: 1 – Michael Long 18L(1), 2 – Steven Grotz 22G(2), 3 – Frankie Wellman 17(3), 4 – Joey Gower 31G(4), 5 – Russ Coultas 9C(5), 6 – Kelly Bartz 43K(6),
Heat 2: 1 – David Wietholder 05(1), 1 – Craig Spegal 7$(2), 3 – Shawn Deering 16(3), 4 – Michael Larson 49(4), 5 – Dugan Thye 11T(5),
A-Main Results
1 – Michael Long 18L (1), 2 – David Wietholder 05 (2), 3 – Craig Spegal 7$ (4), 4 – Shawn Deering 16 (6), 5 – Joey Gower 31G (7), 6 – Russ Coultas 9C (9), 7 – Steven Grotz 22G (3), 8 – Michael Larson 49 (8), 9 – Kelly Bartz 43K (11), 10 – Frankie Wellman 17 (5), 11 – Dugan Thye 11T (10),
Powder Coat Plus Stock Cars
Heat 1: 1 – Brian Hoener 66(4), 2 – Abe Huls 30C(6), 3 – Beau Taylor 2T(1), 4 – Les Blakley 87(5), 5 – Jake Wenig 15(3), 6 – Jake Powers 0(8), 7 – Jesse Wegs 24(7), 8 – Kale Foster K0(2),
A-Main Results
1 – Abe Huls 30C (3), 2 – Brian Hoener 66 (1), 3 – Jake Wenig 15 (2), 4 – Beau Taylor 2T (5), 5 – Jake Powers 0 (6), 6 – Les Blakley 87 (4), 7 – Jesse Wegs 24 (7), 8 – Kale Foster K0 (8),
Summy Tire Sportmods
Heat 1: 1 – Brandon Lennox 17(4), 2 – Bobby Six 6(8), 3 – Austen Becerra 22(2), 4 – Rick Barlow Jr. 52(1), 5 – Tanner Klingele 73X(3), 6 – Daniel Fellows 11(7), 7 – Jared Coppejans 12(6), 8 – Justin Bartz 42(5),
Heat 2: 1 – Tony Dunker 3(1), 2 – DAVID wEITHOLDER 06(4), 3 – Adam Birck 11(2), 4 – Mike Goodwin 63G(6), 5 – BRANDYN RYAN 99B(3), 6 – Brandon Symmonds 68(7), 7 – Gary Stephenson 24S(5),
A-Main Results
1 – Brandon Lennox 17 (1), 2 – Austen Becerra 22 (8), 3 – Tanner Klingele 73X (2), 4 – Adam Birck 11 (5), 5 – Tony Dunker 3 (10), 6 – DAVID wEITHOLDER 06 (9), 7 – Rick Barlow Jr. 52 (4), 8 – Daniel Fellows 11 (11), 9 – Jared Coppejans 12 (13), 10 – Justin Bartz 42 (15), 11 – Brandon Symmonds 68 (12), 12 – Mike Goodwin 63G (3), 13 – BRANDYN RYAN 99B (6), 14 – Gary Stephenson 24S (14), 15 – Bobby Six 6 (7),
IMCA Sport Compacts
Heat 1: 1 – Jeffery Delonjay 32(4), 2 – Craig Bangert 99B(5), 3 – Kimberly Abbott 71(2), 4 – David Prim 01(1), 5 – Alyssa Steele 55S(6), 6 – Darin Weisinger Jr. 11(7), 7 – Jadon Delonjkay 3(3), 8 – Mike Hornung Jr 7H(8), 9 – Chris Barclift 7(9),
A-Main Results
1 – Craig Bangert 99B (4), 2 – Kimberly Abbott 71 (3), 3 – Darin Weisinger Jr. 11 (6), 4 – David Prim 01 (5), 5 – Jadon Delonjkay 3 (7), 6 – Alyssa Steele 55S (1), 7 – Jeffery Delonjay 32 (2), 8 – Mike Hornung Jr 7H (8), DNS – 9 – Chris Barclift 7(9),