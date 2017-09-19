St. Francois County Raceway Results – 9/16/17



Brad Loyet – Kirby Laws Photo



Tim Nash – Kirby Laws photo



Shane Blair – Kirby Laws photo



Kevin Mosier – Kirby Laws photo



Bobby Keane Super Street Mechanic race — Kirby Laws photo

Hello race fans! This is your September 16th Race Recap for St. Francois County Raceway. This recap is brought to you by Belgrade State Bank. This night was an important one because it was the final points night. It was a night full of racing action as a few classes had a close battle for the Point’s Championship include a two way tie in one class. Other interesting events for the night would be the Super Street Mechanics Race as well as a fun game of Hot Potato during intermission. The mechanics race was a six lap race with Mechanic Bobby Kean taking the win in Keith Young’s number 572 car. Now it is time to get to the regular action.

SUPER STREETS:

Heat 1:

1. 40 Kevin Mosier

2. 67 Tony Wyatt

3. 32 Robert Hicks

4. 572 Keith Young

5. 20 Brandon Nixon

6. 14 Steven Stamper

7. 44C Christopher McCullough

Heat 2:

1. 94N Jason Neel

2. 70 Mark Crady

3. 8 Brian Patton

4. 45JR Marshall Yount

5. 44M Marty McCullough

6. 44R Ricky McCullough

A-Main:

1. 40 Kevin Mosier

2. 94N Jason Neel

3. 67 Tony Wyatt

4. 70 Mark Crady

5. 32 Robert Hicks

6. 20 Brandon Nixon

7. 572 Keith Young

8. 45JR Marshall Yount

9. 44M Marty McCullough

10. 14 Steven Stamper

11. 44R Ricky McCullough (DNF)

12. 44C Christopher McCullough (DNF)

13. 8 Brian Patton (DNF)

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 20 Brandon Nixon- 3 spots

A-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 56 Jeff Asher

2. IM56 Tommy Worley

3. 05 Eric Sarakas

4. 32J Terry Johnson

5. 69X David Chilton

6. 51 Dean Resinger

7. 9C Adam Canterberry (DNS)

Heat 2:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 14 Billy Smith

3. 15 Danny Resinger

4. 26J Jeff Frohwitter

5. R7 Randy Forster

6. 12M Ben Geredes

7. 6 Jim Brayton (DNF)

Heat 3:

1. 18X Jeremy Greenwalt

2. 18D Matt Dickerman

3. 25S Kodi Savage

4. 4M Scott Jarrett

5. 84G Gary Gross

6. 21R Rudy Slade

A-Main:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 14 Billy Smith

3. 15 Danny Resinger

4. 18D Matt Dickerman

5. 18X Jeremy Greenwalt

6. 56 Jeff Asher

7. 12M Ben Geredes

8. 4M Scott Jarrett

9. R7 Randy Forster

10. 84G Gary Gross

11. 05 Eric Sarakas

12. 69X David Chilton DNF)

13. 25S Kodi Savage (DNF)

14. 9C Adam Canterberry (DNF)

15. 32J Terry Johnson (DNF)

16. IM56 Tommy Worley (DNF)

17. 21R Rudy Slade (DNF)

18. 51 Dean Resinger (DNF)

19. 6 Jim Brayton (DNF)

20. 26J Jeff Frohwitter (DNF)

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 12M Ben Geredes- 10 spots

SPRINT CARS:

Heat 1:

1. 12X Brad Loyet

2. 87 Kent Buckley

3. QQ Adam Parmley

4. 7Z Matt Zimmerly (DNF)

5. 58H Luke Hanning (DNF)

6. 360 Carl Finder (DNF)

7. 606 John Epperson (DNF)

Heat 2:

1. 35 Joey Montgomery

2. 57 Robbie Standridge

3. 67 Joey Boyd

4. 7C Tommy Worley Jr.

5. 70 Pete Pallazollo

6. 55 Kevin Todd

7. 14T Jimmy Bridgeman (DNS)

Heat 3:

1. 28 Jason Keith

2. 8S Steve Short

3. 5 Kory Bales

4. 88 Jeff Wurst

5. 16G Scottie Gretzmacher

6. 44T Adam Carlyon

7. 98 Bobby Duncan

Dash:

1. 87 Kent Buckley

2. 35 Joey Montgomery

3. 57 Robbie Standridge

4. 12X Brad Loyet

5. 28 Jason Keith

6. 8S Steve Short

A-Main:

1. 12X Brad Loyet

2. 87 Kent Buckley

3. 88 Jeff Wurst

4. 14T Jimmy Bridgeman

5. 57 Robbie Standridge

6. 5 Kory Bales

7. 7C Tommy Worley Jr.

8. 16G Scottie Gretzmacher

9. 67 Joey Boyd

10. 35 Joey Montgomery

11. QQ Adam Parmley

12. 55 Kevin Todd

13. 70 Pete Pallazollo

14. 58H Luke Hanning

15. 98 Bobby Duncan

16. 44T Adam Carlyon

17. 7Z Matt Zimmerly (DNF)

18. 28 Jason Keith (DNF)

19. 8S Steve Short (DNF)

20. 606 John Epperson (DNF)

21. 360 Carl Finder (DNF)

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 14T Jimmy Bridgeman- 16 spots

B-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 147 Kyle Stolzer

3. 10 Kyle Jarrett

4. 44 Darryll Dickerson

5. 05S Randell Stevens

6. 67H Jack Halbert

7. 27J Johnny Crump (DNF)

Heat 2:

1. 10S Shane Blair

2. 27W Jeremy Welborn

3. 21 Chasten Boen

4. 20S Eddie Smith

5. 58 John Frohwitter

6. 67 Scott Winters

7. 4G Eddie Gross (DNS)

A-Main:

1. 10S Shane Blair

2. 147 Kyle Stolzer

3. 10 Kyle Jarrett

4. 44 Darryll Dickerson

5. 20S Eddie Smith

6. 21 Chasten Boen

7. 27W Jeremy Welborn

8. 58 John Frohwitter

9. 7 Tim Nash

10. 67H Jack Halbert

11. 05S Randell Stevens

12. 27J Johnny Crump

13. 67 Scott Winters

14. 4G Eddie Gross (DNS)

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 44 Darryll Dickerson- 3 spots