Chisholm checkers Out-Pace USRA B-Mods in Featherlite Fall Jamboree kickoff

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 21)–Jim Chisholm scored his first Iron Man Challenge victory in dominating fashion, leading all 20 laps to capture the4 opening night main event for the Out-Pace USRA B-Mods at the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Chisholm, who finished second in the track championship points at the Deer Creek Speedway, took off from the outside of the front row and had to persevere through five cautions and a first-lap red flag to get to the finish line first.

The win was worth $1,250 to the Osage, Iowa, youngster.

J.T. Wasmund challenged occasionally, but wound up settling for runner-up honors while Ben Moudry claimed the third spot.

Jerry Young was fourth and 2015 Iron Man champ Dakota Foster finished fifth in his first Iron Man start of the 2017 campaign.

Deer Creek Speedway track champion Dustin Kruse was sixth, Dan Hovden finished seventh, eighth was Thor Anderson, Taylor Ausrud nabbed the ninth spot and Erik Kanz rounded out the top ten.

The 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree continues Friday and Saturday with USRA Modifieds racing for $6,000 and $11,000 to win, respectively, while Out-Pace USRA B-Mod drivers battle for $1,500 to win Friday and $1,700 to win Saturday.

The Modifieds will be co-sanctioned with the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) with Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points awarded both nights. B-Mod drivers will earn points in both the Iron Man Challenge and Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points all three nights of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Saturday’s annual Modified Non-Qualifiers Race will dole out $2,000 to the winner prior to the $11,000-to-win championship race which will start a minimum of 30 cars three-wide on the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval. The Non-Qualifiers Race will also have 30 cars on the track.

The Bear Creek Lutheran Church will be serving breakfast on site Friday and Saturday morning from 8-11 a.m. The annual Club Car Jamboree Open golf scramble will tee off at 10 a.m. at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., driver sign-in begins at 4, grandstand gates open at 5 and the first heat race hits the Deer Creek Speedway at 7 p.m.

The top 15 in heat race passing points are locked into “A” Main each night with the top 8 redrawing for the first eight starting positions. An additional 15 drivers will advance from the “B” Mains.

The Dweebs will be rocking the Deer Creek Speedway party tent Friday night under the big top immediately following the final race of the night.

Ticket prices for spectators are $25 Friday and $30 Saturday. Kids ages 12 and under are $10 per night.

For fans unable to attend in person, all three nights of the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree will be broadcast live at www.RacinDirt.com.

The Deer Creek Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval which sits on 60 acres with one of America’s most popular state-of-the-art racing complexes and an adjoining campground. The track is located 11.3 miles south of I-90 at exit 209 on on US 63 (0.7 mile north of SR 16). The physical address for mapping is 25262 US Hwy 63, Spring Valley, MN 55975. For more information, call (507) 754-6107 or check out www.deercreekspeedway.com online.

To learn more about the USRA, visit www.usraracing.com or call 515-832-6000. You can also like USRA Racing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usraracing, follow www.twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out the USRA YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usratv. Keep up to speed with everything USRA by joining our email list at www.usraracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series/Iron Man Challenge

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 1 of 3

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 15 in heat race passing points advanced to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 24c Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa.

2. (2) 95x Shaun Walski, Winona, Minn.

3. (8) Z29 A.J. Zvorak, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

4. (4) 83 Billy Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

5. (7) C3 Chad Staus, Otterville, Mo.

6. (3) 3L Drew Lawson, Stewartville, Minn.

7. (9) 37c Mike Chisholm, Osage, Iowa.

8. (6) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada.

9. (5) 49 Jake Steere, Tripoli, Iowa.

10. (10) 15 Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 51w J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

2. (4) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (5) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (6) 10t Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa.

5. (8) 23k Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn.

6. (1) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

7. (2) G12 Ryan Goergen, Stacyville, Iowa.

8. (9) 20j Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

9. (10) 11p Jeremy Price, Blue Springs, Mo.

10. (7) 0 Daryl Ruter, Kanawha, Iowa.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (5) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

2. (2) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

3. (4) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (1) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

5. (9) 476x Troy Hovey, Castalia, Iowa.

6. (7) 1and Brady Joynt, Webb, Iowa.

7. (3) 61t Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn.

8. (6) 99 Bill Engler, Hixton, Wis.

9. (8) 2 Andrew Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 18y Jerry Young, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

2. (5) 75 Dakota Foster, Gardner, Kan.

3. (2) 14n Nick Barger, Madison, S.D.

4. (4) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn.

5. (6) 14 Shawn Strong, Billings, Mo.

6. (3) 24 Tanner Johnston, Hayfield, Minn.

7. (9) 43 Nick Wagner, Osage, Iowa.

8. (8) 88 Randy Klein, Currie, Minn.

9. (7) 55h A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

2. (4) 28 Jimmy Patzner, Winona, Minn.

3. (2) 4 Derek Clement, Spring Valley, Minn.

4. (6) 18 Anthony Johnston, Hayfield, Minn.

5. (7) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

6. (5) 88x Jimmy Broszeit, Postville, Iowa.

7. (8) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo.

8. (9) 27 Channing Warner, Owatonna, Minn.

9. (1) 66 Darin Noyes, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Heat Race #6 (8 laps):

1. (1) 80j Jared Van Deest, Holland, Iowa.

2. (6) 3a Taylor Ausrud, Stewartville, Minn.

3. (4) 83 Kylie Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

4. (2) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

5. (8) 83x Kadden Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

6. (7) 44 Matt Brooks, Austin, Minn.

7. (5) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (9) 98 Nate Barger, Madison, S.D.

9. (3) A66 Mike Mehling, Grand Meadow, Minn.

Heat Race #7 (8 laps):

1. (4) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (7) 41 Thor Anderson, Doon, Iowa.

3. (6) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

4. (1) 56h Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa.

5. (3) 81 Travis Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

6. (5) 73 Kenny Boge Jr., Orchard, Iowa.

7. (8) 8j Darran Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis.

8. (2) 290 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

DNS – 15 Todd Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 23k Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

3. (3) 10t Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa.

4. (2) 83 Kylie Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

5. (6) 56h Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa.

6. (7) 14 Shawn Strong, Billings, Mo., $25.

7. (8) 44 Matt Brooks, Austin, Minn., $25.

8. (14) 88 Randy Klein, Currie, Minn., $25.

9. (5) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn., $25.

10. (9) 24 Tanner Johnston, Hayfield, Minn., $25.

11. (11) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo., $25.

12. (17) 15 Zach Elward, Hayfield, Minn., $25.

13. (15) 49 Jake Steere, Tripoli, Iowa, $25.

14. (13) 98 Nate Barger, Madison, S.D., $25.

15. (12) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $25.

16. (10) 37c Mike Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, $25.

17. (16) 66 Darin Noyes, Sioux Falls, S.D., $25.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (3) 18 Anthony Johnston, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (4) 83x Kadden Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

4. (10) 43 Nick Wagner, Osage, Iowa.

5. (2) 14n Nick Barger, Madison, S.D.

6. (6) C3 Chad Staus, Otterville, Mo., $25.

7. (9) 88x Jimmy Broszeit, Postville, Iowa, , $25.

8. (5) 53 Tianna Mithun, New Richland, Minn., $25.

9. (11) G12 Ryan Goergen, Stacyville, Iowa, $25.

10. (15) 2 Andrew Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., $25.

11. (13) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada, $25.

12. (17) 0 Daryl Ruter, Kanawha, Iowa, $25.

13. (12) 20j Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn., $25.

14. (16) A66 Mike Mehling, Grand Meadow, Minn., $25.

15. (7) 81 Travis Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa, $25.

16. (14) 290 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., $25.

DQ – (8) 3L Drew Lawson, Stewartville, Minn., $25.

“B” Main #3 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (2) 4 Derek Clement, Spring Valley, Minn.

3. (6) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

4. (8) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

5. (3) 476x Troy Hovey, Castalia, Iowa.

6. (7) 1and Brady Joynt, Webb, Iowa, $25.

7. (15) 55h A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., $25.

8. (5) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, $25.

9. (12) 27 Channing Warner, Owatonna, Minn., $25.

10. (9) 73 Kenny Boge Jr., Orchard, Iowa, $25.

11. (4) 83 Billy Steinberg, Kasson, Minn., $25.

12. (14) 11p Jeremy Price, Blue Springs, Mo., $25.

13. (11) 61t Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn., $25.

14. (13) 99 Bill Engler, Hixton, Wis., $25.

15. (10) 8j Darran Jonsgaard, Fountain City, Wis., $25.

DNS – 15 Todd Schaufenbuel, New Hampton, Iowa, $25.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 24c Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 20, $1250.

2. (8) 51w J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn., 20, $500.

3. (4) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn., 20, $400.

4. (9) 18y Jerry Young, Blooming Prairie, Minn., 20, $350.

5. (3) 75 Dakota Foster, Gardner, Kan., 20, $300.

6. (14) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D., 20, $250.

7. (6) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $200.

8. (5) 41 Thor Anderson, Doon, Iowa, 20, $170.

9. (7) 3a Taylor Ausrud, Stewartville, Minn., 20, $130.

10. (16) 23k Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn., 20, $120.

11. (24) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa, 20, $110.

12. (28) 56h Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa, 20, $100.

13. (22) 10t Trevor Fecht, Allison, Iowa, 20, $95.

14. (23) 83x Kadden Kath, Owatonna, Minn., 20, $90.

15. (25) 83 Kylie Kath, Owatonna, Minn., 20, $85.

16. (27) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn., 20, $80.

17. (26) 43 Nick Wagner, Osage, Iowa, 20, $75.

18. (20) 18 Anthony Johnston, Hayfield, Minn., 20, $75.

19. (30) 476x Troy Hovey, Castalia, Iowa, 20, $75.

20. (13) 28 Jimmy Patzner, Winona, Minn., 20, $75.

21. (29) 14n Nick Barger, Madison, S.D., 20, $75.

22. (21) 4 Derek Clement, Spring Valley, Minn., 18, $75.

23. (1) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 17, $75.

24. (11) Z29 A.J. Zvorak, Blooming Prairie, Minn., 17, $75.

25. (12) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., 11, $75.

26. (10) 80j Jared Van Deest, Holland, Iowa, 8, $75.

27. (19) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn., 8, $75.

28. (15) 95x Shaun Walski, Winona, Minn., 8, $75.

29. (17) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, 8, $75.

30. (18) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., 0, $75.

Lap Leader: J. Chisholm 1-20.

Total Laps Led: J. Chisholm 20.

Margin of Victory: 0.629 second.

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 45.142 seconds (5 cautions, 1 red).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 55.

Next Race: Friday, Sept. 22, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Points Standings: Hovden 1385, Moudry 1312, Denner 1265, Bryant 1259, Anderson 1166, Kruse 979, Hare 739, Brian Mahlstedt 729, Jared Timmerman 607, Fecht 574.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USRA OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, CP-Carrillo, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Mesilla Valley Transportation, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt.com, Summit Racing Equipment, The Joie of Seating.

USRA PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, ElbowsUp.com, YouDirt.com.

USRA CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: Aero Race Wheels, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Day Motor Sports, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Fuel Safe, Genesis Racing Shocks, Holley Performance, Integra Shocks & Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1 Precision Products, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics.

USRA MEMBER TRACKS: Atchison County Raceway, Aztec Speedway, Badlands Motor Speedway, Bethany Fairgrounds Speedway, Callaway Raceway, Caney Valley Speedway, Central Missouri Speedway, Chateau Raceway, Cresco Speedway, Deer Creek Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Flint Creek Speedway, I-35 Speedway, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lakeside Speedway, Lawton Speedway, Legit Speedway Park, Lucas Oil Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, Midway Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Missouri State Fair Speedway, Monett Speedway, Nobles County Speedway, North Central Arkansas Speedway, Rapid Speedway, RPM Speedway, Sioux Speedway, Southern New Mexico Speedway, Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Springfield Raceway, Tri-State Speedway, U.S. 36 Raceway, Upper Iowa Speedway, Valley Speedway, White Mountain Speedway Park, Wichita Speedway.