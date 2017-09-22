Dillard wins the battle, Hughes wins the war in Featherlite Fall Jamboree opener

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 21)–In a repeat of opening night at last year’s Featherlite Fall Jamboree, Cade Dillard won the battle but Jason Hughes won the war.

This time, however, Dillard was not under the pressure of having to outrun Hughes for the chance at becoming the USMTS national champion, and Hughes needed no late-race heroics to hang on to his crown.

When the night began, Stormy Scott was the only remaining driver within striking distance of Hughes in the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental. Scott had to finish first or second and hope Hughes would have trouble in order to claim the title.

Scott started eighth on the grid while Hughes took off from the 14th starting spot in Thursday’s 32-car, 40-lap main event at the high-banked Deer Creek Speedway.

Scott was never a factor in the race, finishing sixth while Hughes kept Scott in his sights the entire distance in the caution-free affair to clinch his third straight USMTS national championship and fourth in eight seasons.

Meanwhile, the drama at the front of the field was instense for the first half of the race.

Two-time USMTS national champ Rodney Sanders jumped out to the lead when the green flag waved and led the first 14 laps despite constant pressure from Lucas Schott, Dillard and another two-time USMTS titlist, Ryan Gustin.

Sanders pulled our to a four-car-length advancte by the fifth lap, but Dillard scooted past Schott for second and then ran down Sanders over the next five laps.

Holding down the middle of a three-wide sandwich between Sanders and Gustin, Dillard drove deep into turn three and slid up in front of Sanders. The three drag-raced to the flagstand with Dillard taking his first lead of the race.

“I ran Rodney down and tried to eide there for a while and not get too crazy,” Daillrd said. “I seen Ryan down there at one point so I knew I had to make a move.”

Two laps later, thick lapped traffic became a regular occurrence as Dillard and Gustin put some distance between themselves and Sanders.

With Dillard gliding through the center of the turns, Gustin powered around the high side as he hounded Dillard around the 3/8-mile oval.

Gustin pulled even with Dillard down the back-stretch on lap 26, and then executed a daring slide-job entering turn three that almost collected the leader, but Dillard crossed back underneath Gustin at the excit of turn four to keep his lead.

The flurry of action seemed to light a fire under Dillard because he found another gear at that point and pulled away from Gustin, eventually winning by more than three seconds to score his third USMTS win at ‘The Creek’ in his last six starts here.

“It got pretty hairy in lapped traffic,” Dillard added. “It kind of started cleaning off there at the end and I knew if I just hit my marks I figured we’d be able to pull it off.”

It was Dillard’s ninth victory of the season and raised his career win total to 18 overall for the 2014 USMTS Rookie of the Year. With an additional bonus from Red Tail Tackle, his efforts paid off to the tune of $6,000.

Gustin, Schott and Sanders were the next three to cross the finish line while Brady Gerdes held off Scott for the fifth spot.

Zack VanderBeek, Hughes, Dereck Ramirez and ‘Big Daddy’ Joe Duvall completed the top ten.

In the final points standings, Hughes bested Scott by 38 points (2094 to 2056). Dillard finished third with 1969 markers, followed by Ramirez (1903), Gustin (1899), VanderBeek (1868), Jake Timm (1847), R.C. Whitwell (1790), Travis Saurer (1774) and Ricky Thornton Jr. (1697).

Thursday night also featured a special Non-Qualifiers Race for the top 24 drivers not advancing to the “A” Main. After starting tenth, Bobby Malchus of Red Oak, Texas, took the win followed by Brad Waits, Chris Henigan, Manuel Williams and Mickey Lassiter.

The 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree continues Friday and Saturday. Fans will witness a complete program both nights, with $6,000 going to the Modified winner Friday while Saturday’s winner will pocket $11,000. B-Mods will battle for $1,500 to win Friday and $1,700 to win Saturday.

The Bear Creek Lutheran Church will be serving breakfast on site Friday and Saturday morning from 8-11 a.m. The annual Club Car Jamboree Open golf scramble will tee off at 10 a.m. at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., driver sign-in begins at 4, grandstand gates open at 5 and the first heat race hits the Deer Creek Speedway at 7 p.m.

The top 15 in heat race passing points are locked into “A” Main each night with the top 8 redrawing for the first eight starting positions. An additional 15 drivers will advance from the “B” Mains.

The Dweebs will be rocking the Deer Creek Speedway party tent Friday night under the big top immediately following the final race of the night.

Ticket prices for spectators are $25 Friday and $30 Saturday. Kids ages 12 and under are $10 per night.

For fans unable to attend in person, all three nights of the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree will be broadcast live at www.RacinDirt.com.

The Deer Creek Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval which sits on 60 acres with one of America’s most popular state-of-the-art racing complexes and an adjoining campground. The track is located 11.3 miles south of I-90 at exit 209 on on US 63 (0.7 mile north of SR 16). The physical address for mapping is 25262 US Hwy 63, Spring Valley, MN 55975. For more information, call (507) 754-6107 or check out www.deercreekspeedway.com online.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 1 of 3

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 15 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (4) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (5) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

4. (6) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

5. (11) 21 Jacob Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn.

6. (9) 0 Zack Drews (R), Superior, Wis.

7. (8) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

8. (13) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

9. (1) 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo.

10. (2) 20jr David Wytaske, Grand Meadow, Minn.

11. (3) 45 Levi Nielsen (R), Cedar Falls, Iowa.

12. (10) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

13. (12) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

14. (14) 54 Terry Bendel, Madison, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn.

2. (10) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (3) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis.

4. (5) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

5. (1) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn.

6. (11) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (6) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn.

8. (7) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo.

9. (4) 8 Cale Slawson, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (12) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

11. (9) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn.

12. (13) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

13. (14) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

14. (8) 23k Darwyn Karau, Kasson, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (4) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

2. (2) 90 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn.

3. (6) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark.

4. (10) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (12) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

6. (1) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

7. (9) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa.

8. (7) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

9. (8) 28 Bill Clemens, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (13) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn.

11. (5) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo.

12. (11) 35b David Baxter, Eau Clare, Wis.

13. (3) #1 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn.

14. (14) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (1) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

2. (6) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (2) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (8) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (4) 18 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

6. (5) 44 Alan Wagner, Orchard, Iowa.

7. (7) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas.

8. (12) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

9. (9) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn.

10. (10) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

11. (13) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa.

12. (3) 61t Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn.

13. (14) 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

14. (11) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (10) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (4) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla.

4. (6) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D.

5. (8) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn.

6. (1) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

7. (5) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

8. (12) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

9. (3) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

10. (11) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

11. (13) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

12. (14) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

13. (9) 1L Brad Loveday, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada.

14. (7) 40 David Schuster, Waterville, Minn.

MEYERHOFER CRANE HEAT RACE #6 (12 laps):

1. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (7) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (8) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

5. (12) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

6. (11) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

7. (6) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn.

8. (9) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn.

9. (13) 23b Brett Bumgardner (R), Hawkeye, Iowa.

10. (1) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Francis, ON.

11. (2) 00 Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn.

12. (10) 9 John Carpenter, Hibbing, Minn.

13. (5) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

DNS – 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

HUSQVARNA HEAT RACE #7 (12 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (11) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (4) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

4. (3) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

5. (1) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

6. (10) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

7. (6) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

8. (8) 91 Shawn Ryan, Waterloo, Iowa.

9. (7) 55 Jeff Wood, Chisholm, Minn.

10. (13) 2r Rickie Roche, International Falls, Minn.

11. (9) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn.

12. (12) 25 Mike Simons (R), Genoa City, Wis.

13. (5) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

2. (4) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn.

3. (3) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis.

4. (1) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark.

5. (5) 0 Zack Drews (R), Superior, Wis.

6. (6) 44 Alan Wagner, Orchard, Iowa.

7. (7) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

8. (8) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn.

9. (9) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player/MAS, $50.

10. (14) 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn., Skyrocket/KSE, $50.

11. (11) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa., Skyrocket/HarryHeads, $50.

12. (16) 40 David Schuster, Waterville, Minn., GRT/Grawmondbeck’s, $50.

13. (13) 35b David Baxter, Eau Clare, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, $50.

14. (12) 00 Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn., Sidebiter/Sput’s, $50.

15. (10) 8 Cale Slawson, Chatfield, Minn., IROC/Slawson, $50.

16. (15) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa., Skyrocket/KSE, $50.

DNS – 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Best, $50.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (1) 90 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn.

3. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

5. (7) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (5) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn.

7. (6) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

8. (11) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

9. (10) 28 Bill Clemens, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (15) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $50.

11. (9) 91 Shawn Ryan, Waterloo, Iowa., DirtHustler/King, $50.

12. (12) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn., GRT/Fast, $50.

13. (14) 61t Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $50.

14. (13) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn., Sidebiter/Wagamon, $50.

15. (16) 54 Terry Bendel, Madison, Minn., B&B/Sturdy, $50.

16. (8) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., DirtDueler/Premier, $50.

DNS – 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, $50.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (4) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

3. (3) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

4. (12) 45 Levi Nielsen (R), Cedar Falls, Iowa.

5. (2) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla.

6. (6) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

7. (8) 23b Brett Bumgardner (R), Hawkeye, Iowa.

8. (7) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn.

9. (11) 20jr David Wytaske, Grand Meadow, Minn., GRT/Wytaske, $50.

10. (10) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, $50.

11. (15) #1 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $50.

12. (9) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn., GRT/Allard, $50.

13. (13) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn., Hillson/KSE, $50.

14. (14) 9 John Carpenter, Hibbing, Minn., Rocket/Tesar, $50.

15. (5) 18 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Rage/Adams, $50.

16. (16) 23k Darwyn Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, $50.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #4 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

2. (3) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D.

3. (4) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

4. (13) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

5. (7) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas.

6. (5) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (8) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn.

8. (6) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa.

9. (12) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn.

10. (15) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn., Ramirez/Majerus, $50.

11. (10) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa., Victory/Karl, $50.

12. (11) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, $50.

13. (9) 2r Rickie Roche, International Falls, Minn., BeekBuilt/Tim’s, $50.

14. (15) 1L Brad Loveday, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada, GRT/Mullins, $50.

15. (2) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis., Rocket/Niznik, $50.

DNS – 25 Mike Simons (R), Genoa City, Wis., Miss./TNT, $50.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #5 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

2. (6) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

3. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn.

4. (7) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

5. (12) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

6. (4) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

7. (14) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (5) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

9. (8) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $50.

10. (13) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $50.

11. (11) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, $50.

12. (10) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Francis, ON., Taylor/PerfAuto, $50.

13. (9) 55 Jeff Wood, Chisholm, Minn., Shaw/Sput’s, $50.

14. (3) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $50.

DNS – 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo., Victory/RoushYates, $50.

DNS – 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $50.

The top 30 finishers in the Real Racing Wheels “B” Mains that did not advance to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main are eligible to compete in the Miner’s Outdoor & Rec Non-Qualifiers Race (complete redraw for starting position).

MINER’S OUTDOOR & REC NON-QUALIFIERS RACE (20 laps):

1. (10) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas., Rocket/Wells, 20, $700.

2. (4) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., Hughes/Sput’s, 20, $500.

3. (2) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas., IRP/Sput’s, 20, $400.

4. (1) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Best, 20, $350.

5. (8) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, 20, $300.

6. (9) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas., MBCustoms/Knowles, 20, $275.

7. (5) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, 20, $250.

8. (7) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn., Shaw/Miller, 20, $225.

9. (14) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn., Rocket/Action, 20, $200.

10. (16) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 20, $175.

11. (25) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn., SSR/C&S, 20, $150.

12. (11) 44 Alan Wagner, Orchard, Iowa., Hughes/Sput’s, 20, $140.

13. (13) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn., LG2/Baier’s, 20, $130.

14. (17) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., MBCustoms/Butch’s, 20, $125.

15. (22) 28 Bill Clemens, Chatfield, Minn., GRT/Clemens, 20, $120.

16. (21) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, 20, $115.

17. (19) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa., BMS/KSE, 20, $110.

18. (20) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 20, $105.

19. (15) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn., Shaw/Adams, 20, $100.

20. (23) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn., Skyrocket/JRM, 20, $100.

21. (18) 23b Brett Bumgardner (R), Hawkeye, Iowa., SSR/Midnight, 20, $100.

22. (6) 0 Zack Drews (R), Superior, Wis., Lethal/Tim’s, 19, $100.

23. (3) 45 Levi Nielsen (R), Cedar Falls, Iowa., MBCustoms/KSE, 14, $100.

24. (24) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn., Harris/KSE, 14, $100.

25. (12) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., GRT/Sput’s, 8, $100.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, 40, $6000.

2. (5) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 40, $2500.

3. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $1800.

4. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $1300.

5. (3) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s, 40, $1000.

6. (8) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 40, $850.

7. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $775.

8. (14) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $700.

9. (6) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $650.

10. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $600.

11. (13) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $575.

12. (9) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40, $550.

13. (16) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $525.

14. (17) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 40, $500.

15. (24) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., DirtDueler/Grove, 40, $475.

16. (11) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 39, $450.

17. (30) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 39, $425.

18. (19) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., LG2/Sput’s, 39, $400.

19. (23) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, 39, $350.

20. (20) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn., LG2/Cornett, 39, $350.

21. (22) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Action, 39, $350.

22. (12) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan., Victory/RoushYates, 39, $350.

23. (25) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis., GRT/TriStar, 39, $350.

24. (29) 21 Jacob Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 39, $350.

25. (21) 90 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn., Fegers/Sput’s, 39, $350.

26. (28) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., MasterSbilt/Gunslinger, 39, $350.

27. (31) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 39, $350.

28. (15) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, 38, $350.

29. (26) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 27, $350.

30. (18) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas, MBCustoms/CB, 21, $350.

31. (27) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., Rocket/Sput’s, 16, $350.

DNS – 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., Longhorn/Foss, 0, $350.

(R) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Sanders 1-14, Dillard 15-40.

Total Laps Led: Dillard 26, Sanders 14.

Margin of Victory: 3.622 seconds.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 50.357 seconds (no cautions).

Provisional Starters: Saurer, Crapser.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Hensel (started 24th, finished 15th).

Entries: 98.

Next Race: Friday, Sept. 22, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points (final): Hughes 2094, Scott 2056, Dillard 1969, Ramirez 1903, Gustin 1899, VanderBeek 1868, Timm 1847, Whitwell 1790, Saurer 1774, Thornton 1697.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points (final): Whitwell 1994, Saurer 1954, Wolff 1829, DeVilbiss 1549, Kates 1484.

Engine Builder of the Year Points (final): Mullins 546, Sput’s 450, ASI 416, Hatfield 329, Cornett 310.

Manufacturers Championship Points (final): Hughes 539, MBCustoms 530, VanderBuilt 466, LG2 381, GRT 380.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Hughes.

American Racer – Timm.

Beyea Custom Headers – Gustin.

BigDeal Car Care – Dillard.

BSB Manufacturing – Horgdal.

Casey’s General Stores – Robertson.

Deatherage Opticians – Sorensen.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Hensel.

E3 Spark Plugs – Schott.

Edelbrock – Gerdes.

Fast Shafts – Sorensen.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Scott.

GRT Race Cars – various.

Hooker Custom Harness – Whitwell.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Cummins.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Saurer.

Keyser Manufacturing – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – Hensel.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Phillips.

QA1 – Duvall.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Gustin.

Sweet Manufacturing – Allen.

Swift Springs – Dillard.

Sybesma Graphics – Sanders.

Tire Demon – Timm.

VP Racing Fuels – Dillard.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Nielsen.

Wilwood Engineering – VanderBeek.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

