Swindell, Seavey pick up feature wins as Hockett/McMillin Memorial opens at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 22, 2017) – Sammy Swindell struck first as the three-night Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial got underway Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The veteran open-wheel icon grabbed the lead midway through the feature and went on to capture the Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprint Series victory. Swindell earned $3,000 and some valuable points toward starting position in Saturday’s $10,000-to-win grand finale.

In the co-headliner, Logan Seavey captured the feature win for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints on a night that 56 wingless sprints checked into the pits to go along with 55 winged sprints.

Swindell, a 61-year-old from Germantown, Tenn., drove away from Aaron Reutzel after making a pass for the lead completing lap 12. The three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Series champion dominated from there.

“As long as somebody didn’t take me out or something, I was gonna be OK,” Swindell said of his drive to the checkered flag.

Reutzel wound up second with Wayne Johnson, winner of last year’s final-night Hockett/McMillian feature by a narrow margin over Swindell, finishing third.

Reutzel, starting outside of the front row, led the first 11 laps and at one point had a three-second lead before a lap-nine caution wiped out that margin. Shortly after the restart, Swindell made the pass for the lead out of turn four.

Reutzel said he was committed to running the top of the track, but as grip there began to go away he momentarily tried the bottom groove. That cost him as Swindell drove past.

“I made a mistake and just got beat,” Reutzel said. “We have a fast hot rod right now, the driver just made a mistake.”

Swindell, driving a car owned by A.G. Rains, picked up his fourth feature win of 2017.

“We’ve struggled a little bit with getting bumped around and things getting messed up,” Swindell said. “We lost our good motor that we had last year and we’ve finally got this one to where it’s rolling pretty good the last few weeks.

“We have a good race car. We just have to get a chance to prove it here. We should have probably had 10 or 12 wins this years, but things have happened. We definitely have a faster car than most of these other guys, we just have to prove it. Like tonight.”

Series points leader Sam Hafertepe Jr. finished fourth with Jason Martin fifth.

Seavey takes Wingless win: Logan Seavey of Sutter, Calif., held on to win the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR feature, in just his second time driving a car-owned by Zach Daum who is currently out of action with an injury.

“I can’t thank him enough for letting me run his race cars,” Seavey said of Daum.

Chris Phillips grabbed the lead from his outside front row starting position with Seavey and Clouser closing in before the race was red-flagged on lap eight when Wyatt Burks’ car erupted into flames and rolled to a stop in turn four. Burks escaped without injury.

Two laps after the restart, Seavey used a run in turns one and two to take the lead with Clouser following him into second place.

Another red flag brought the race to a halt on lap 15 when Michael Tyre and Landon Simon got together in turn four with Simon’s motor catching fire. He was not injured, but it bunched the field again just 10 laps from the finish.

Seavey continued to lead it and had opened up a sizeable lead with Clouser and Dustin Morgan dueling for second when Casey Wills flipped in turn four, bringing out a third red flag with five laps remaining. Wills emerged from the car under his own power.

Seavey hung on to win it, holding off a fast-closing Morgan with Clouser winding up third.

“I was getting nervous there,” Seavey said of the final laps. “I knew the top (of the track) was slowing down a lot and I ran the bottom the last few laps. It was getting a little scary, but we were able to hold on.”

Two contenders were eliminated early. Series points leader Korey Weyant made contact with another car, going down the backstretch on the opening lap, and had to call it a night with a rear-end issue. Clinton Boyles, also was an early retiree with a motor problem on lap five.

The Hockett/McMillin Memorial brings the elite to Lucas Oil Speedway for an event to honor the memory of open-wheel champion Jesse Hockett, who lost his life in a shop accident in 2010 and his cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, who was killed in an auto accident in 2006.

Action continues Friday night with another full program before the Saturday-night conclusion which culminates with a $10,000-to-win feature for the ASCS.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (Sept. 21, 2017)

7th ANNUAL JESSE HOCKETT/DANIEL McMILLIN MEMORIAL

Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprints

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [7]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [3]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [10]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, [8]; 6. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [5]; 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [12]; 8. 05-Brad Loyet, [11]; 9. 94-Jeff Swindell, [4]; 10. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [15]; 11. 52-Blake Hahn, [6]; 12. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [14]; 13. 95-Matt Covington, [9]; 14. 99-Skylar Gee, [22]; 15. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [21]; 16. 17-Josh Baughman, [16]; 17. 93-Dustin Morgan, [18]; 18. (DNF) 84-Brandon Hanks, [20]; 19. (DNF) 23-Seth Bergman, [19]; 20. (DNF) 17W-Harli White, [23]; 21. (DNF) 21-Miles Paulus, [1]; 22. (DNF) 81-Jack Dover, [13]; 23. (DNF) 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [17]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]; 2. 84-Brandon Hanks, [3]; 3. 11X-John Carney II, [1]; 4. 22S-Sean McClelland, [4]; 5. 27-Danny Thoman, [8]; 6. 22-Dustin Barks, [10]; 7. 4-Evan Martin, [5]; 8. 77X-Alex Hill, [11]; 9. 7M-Chance Morton, [6]; 10. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [7]; 11. 34-Corey Nelson, [9]; 12. 3Z-Zach Davis, [13]; 13. 92J-J.R. Topper, [12]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 93-Dustin Morgan, [3]; 2. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [2]; 3. 21R-Andrew Deal, [5]; 4. 18-Ryan Roberts, [4]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [1]; 6. 44M-Chris Martin, [8]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [6]; 8. 57-TJ Artz, [12]; 9. 84B-Scott Bogucki, [7]; 10. 81A-Chris Morgan, [9]; 11. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [11]; 12. 0-Ned Powers, [13]; 13. (DNF) 3V-Nate VanHaaften, [10]

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee, [3]; 3. 2-Kyle Sauder, [2]; 4. 9M-Tyler Blank, [6]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 6. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [4]; 7. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [12]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton, [7]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [8]; 10. 44-Jared Sewell, [10]; 11. 11G-Mike Goodman, [11]; 12. 12S-Carson McCarl, [9]; 13. 49B-Ben Brown, [13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11X-John Carney II, [2]; 2. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [1]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]; 4. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [3]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [8]; 6. 22S-Sean McClelland, [5]; 7. 81A-Chris Morgan, [7]; 8. 92J-J.R. Topper, [6] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [2]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, [1]; 3. 94-Jeff Swindell, [7]; 4. 93-Dustin Morgan, [5]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [4]; 6. 44M-Chris Martin, [3]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [6]; (DNS) 49B-Ben Brown.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White, [4]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [8]; 3. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton, [5]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [1]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]; 7. 12S-Carson McCarl, [7]; 8. (DNF) 0-Ned Powers, [2] Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [2]; 2. 81-Jack Dover, [7]; 3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [1]; 4. 18-Ryan Roberts, [4]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [8]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, [5]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill, [6]; 8. 3Z-Zach Davis, [3] Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [2]; 2. 84-Brandon Hanks, [1]; 3. 4-Evan Martin, [4]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]; 5. 21R-Andrew Deal, [8]; 6. 34-Corey Nelson, [3]; 7. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [6]; 8. 57-TJ Artz, [5] Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [3]; 2. 84B-Scott Bogucki, [2]; 3. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [4]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [6]; 5. 2-Kyle Sauder, [8]; 6. 3V-Nate VanHaaften, [1]; 7. 22-Dustin Barks, [7]; 8. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [5] Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [4]; 2. 05-Brad Loyet, [1]; 3. 17-Josh Baughman, [7]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee, [2]; 5. 27-Danny Thoman, [5]; 6. 9M-Tyler Blank, [6]; 7. 11G-Mike Goodman, [3]

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 4. 84-Brandon Hanks, [2]; 5. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [8]; 6. 22S-Sean McClelland, [10]; 7. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 8. 21R-Andrew Deal, [7]; 9. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [4]; 10. 27-Danny Thoman, [9]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 2. 05-Brad Loyet, [2]; 3. 94-Jeff Swindell, [5]; 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [4]; 5. 2-Kyle Sauder, [7]; 6. 81-Jack Dover, [6]; 7. 18-Ryan Roberts, [8]; 8. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton, [10]; 10. (DNF) 84B-Scott Bogucki, [3]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [4]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]; 4. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [3]; 5. 17-Josh Baughman, [5]; 6. 93-Dustin Morgan, [7]; 7. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [9]; 9. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [8]; 10. 44M-Chris Martin, [10]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, [3]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [6]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 5. 11X-John Carney II, [5]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, [8]; 7. 4-Evan Martin, [2]; 8. 9M-Tyler Blank, [9]; 9. 7M-Chance Morton, [7]; 10. 26M-Fred Mattox, [10]

POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Series

Lucas Oil A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5D-Logan Seavey, [4]; 2. 93M-Dustin Morgan, [18]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser, [5]; 4. 28-Brandon Mattox, [12]; 5. 15B-Quinton Benson, [1]; 6. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [19]; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal, [17]; 8. 65-Chris Parkinson, [7]; 9. 6P-Chris Phillips, [2]; 10. 21-Ryan Kitchen, [11]; 11. 31-Dylan Kadous, [16]; 12. 20G-Noah Gass, [6]; 13. 24C-Craig Carroll, [22]; 14. 93X-Taylor Walton, [13]; 15. 34-RJ Miller, [9]; 16. 31X-Casey Wills, [15]; 17. 11M-Michael Tyre II, [14]; 18. 24-Landon Simon, [21]; 19. 22-Jeff Pellersels, [3]; 20. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [20]; 21. 77-Clinton Boyles, [8]; 22. 99-Korey Weyant, [10]

Mesilla Valley Transportation B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal, [1]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [3]; 3. 31B-Joe B. Miller, [10]; 4. 42-Warren Johnson, [2]; 5. 8D-Terry Babb, [13]; 6. 78-Rob Caho Jr, [11]; 7. 41-Brad Wyatt, [14]; 8. 20-Steve Thomas, [9]; 9. 11-Frank Rodgers, [6]; 10. 77K-Katlynn Leer, [7]; 11. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, [12]; 12. 77H-Chris Morgan, [5]; 13. 93-Steve Mahannah, [8]; 14. 56-Mitchell Davis, [4]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 93M-Dustin Morgan, [3]; 2. 24-Landon Simon, [4]; 3. 18-Terry Richards, [1]; 4. 51-Mitchell Moore, [7]; 5. 7S-Wade Seiler, [2]; 6. 7JR-JD Black, [9]; 7. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [11]; 8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, [8]; 9. 4-Joshua Tyre, [10]; 10. 73-Samuel Wagner, [6]; 11. 2-Zach Clark, [13]; 12. 13W-Grant Wresche, [5]; 13. 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward, [12]

Weyant Custom Paint B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [5]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll, [13]; 3. 90-Riley Kreisel, [2]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt, [3]; 5. 9-Casey Baker, [7]; 6. 77J-Jack Wagner, [4]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings, [1]; 8. 6M-Christian Moore, [10]; 9. 8-Jeff Wingate, [11]; 10. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, [8]; 11. 70-Wesley Smith, [6]; 12. 21C-Chris Desselle, [9]; 13. 9$-Kyle Clark, [12]

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Brandon Mattox, [1]; 2. 22-Jeff Pellersels, [7]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser, [8]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt, [2]; 5. 11-Frank Rodgers, [3]; 6. 93-Steve Mahannah, [4]; 7. 13W-Grant Wresche, [10]; 8. 6M-Christian Moore, [5]; 9. 8D-Terry Babb, [6]; 10. 24C-Craig Carroll, [9] Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass, [3]; 2. 34-RJ Miller, [4]; 3. 21-Ryan Kitchen, [6]; 4. 77J-Jack Wagner, [1]; 5. 90-Riley Kreisel, [7]; 6. 42-Warren Johnson, [10]; 7. 9-Casey Baker, [8]; 8. 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward, [2]; 9. 78-Rob Caho Jr, [9]; 10. 41-Brad Wyatt, [5] Bell Helmets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Logan Seavey, [7]; 2. 65-Chris Parkinson, [5]; 3. 31-Dylan Kadous, [4]; 4. 77H-Chris Morgan, [1]; 5. 70-Wesley Smith, [2]; 6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, [3]; 7. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, [6]; 8. 7JR-JD Black, [8]; 9. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [9] Schure Built Suspension Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Clinton Boyles, [2]; 2. 15B-Quinton Benson, [6]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal, [3]; 4. 93M-Dustin Morgan, [4]; 5. 77K-Katlynn Leer, [1]; 6. 56-Mitchell Davis, [8]; 7. 20-Steve Thomas, [5]; 8. 31B-Joe B. Miller, [7]; 9. 8-Jeff Wingate, [9] Eagle Motorsports Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 6P-Chris Phillips, [4]; 2. 31X-Casey Wills, [2]; 3. 18-Terry Richards, [3]; 4. 11M-Michael Tyre II, [7]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [5]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore, [6]; 7. 4-Joshua Tyre, [1]; 8. 21C-Chris Desselle, [8]; 9. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, [9] Rod End Supply Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 93X-Taylor Walton, [1]; 2. 99-Korey Weyant, [4]; 3. 97-Kevin Cummings, [3]; 4. 7S-Wade Seiler, [7]; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [9]; 6. 24-Landon Simon, [8]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, [5]; 8. 9$-Kyle Clark, [2]; 9. 2-Zach Clark, [6]

