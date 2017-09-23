Grim ‘Reaper’ gets redemption in Friday Featherlite Fall Jamboree feature

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 22)–Ryan Gustin was in a grim mood after Thursday night’s main event at the Deer Creek Speedway, but Friday was a chance at redemption and ‘The Reaper’ was confident he could do just that.

After an attempt to wrestle the lead away from Cade Dillard one night earlier, Gustin was unable to recover and Dillard drove away for the win while Gustin settled for second place

Friday was a different day and a different story for the 26-year-old from Marshalltown, Iowa, as he took the lead from Lucas Schott on lap 14 and won going away at the conclusion of the 40-lap feature race on night two of the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

“I made a rookie mistake last night,” Gustin said during his post-race victory celebration just before midnight Friday. “I used up my right rear (tire) too early and didn’t have anything for Cade after that.

“I’ve never run that all that great here, but I think we have the best car and the team here this weekend. There’s nobody better in this business than this team.”

As a matter of fact, during an interview with RacinDirt.com earlier in the day Gustin said that barring a mechanical failure he was confident the checkered flag was his for the taking.

In just his third time behind the wheel this year, semi-retired Jay Ihrke started on the pole of the main event and led the first two laps around the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval before defending USRA Modified national champ Lucas Schott assumed the point.

Shorty thereafter, Gustin disposed of Ihrke and chased down Schott over the next ten laps. With 16 laps in the books, Gustin slid up in front of Schott to take the top spot.

Schott kept him within striking distance for the next six laps but Gustin danced through lapped traffic with perfection and extended his lead over the final half of the race to take home the $6,000 winner’s share of the prize money.

It was the 93rd win of his USMTS career and fifth at ‘The Creek.’ His first win here, however, came in the Non-Qualifiers Race on Saturday during the 2008 Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Schott held off a late charge by Gustin’s teammate, Jason Hughes, and Dillard. Zack VanderBeek came from 16th on the grid to finish fifth and fellow VanderBuilt driver Stormy Scott finished sixth after starting 19th.

Jake Timm, Ihrke, John Allen and Dereck Ramirez completed the top ten.

The 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree wraps up Saturday an explosive finale featuring more than 150 cars dancing on the Deer Creek Speedway for more than 300 total laps of door-to-door racing action and drivers fighting for their share of nearly $150,000 in posted prize money.

Fans will witness a complete program of qualifying heat races, last-chance races and two championship features starting 30-plus cars three-wide for both the USMTS/USRA Modifieds and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods.

The winner of the Modified main event will pocket at least $11,000 while the winner on the B-Mods feature will take home a minimum of $1,700 in cash.

The top 15 in heat race passing points will be locked into the “A” Mains with the top 9 redrawing for the first nine starting positions. An additional 15 drivers will advance from the “B” Mains. The Modified finale may also include a past champion provisional, plus the annual $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifiers Race for the top 30 drivers failing to make the main event.

Saturday’s Modified “A” Main Payout: 1. $10,000, 2. $5000, 3. $4000, 4. $3300, 5. $2700, 6. $2200, 7. $2000, 8. $1700, 9. $1500, 10. $1300, 11. $1200, 12. $1100, 13. $1000, 14. $900, 15. $850, 16. $800, 17. $775, 18. $750, 19. $725, 20. $700, 21. $675, 22-30. $650.

Saturday’s Modified Non-Qualifiers Race Payout: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $475, 9. $450, 10. $425, 11. $400, 12. $375, 13. $350, 16. $325, 17. $300, 18. $290, 20. $280, 21. $275, 22. $270, 23. $265, 24. $260, 25. $255, 26-30. $250; Tow $100.

Saturday’s B-Mod “A” Main Payout: 1. $1200, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $225, 11. $200, 12. $190, 13. $180, 14. $175, 15. $170, 16. $165, 17. $160, 18. $155, 19-30. $150; Tow $50.

Ticket prices for spectators are $30. Kids ages 12 and under are $10. For fans unable to attend in person, all three nights of the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree will be broadcast live at www.RacinDirt.com.

The Deer Creek Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval which sits on 60 acres with one of America’s most popular state-of-the-art racing complexes and an adjoining campground. The track is located 11.3 miles south of I-90 at exit 209 on on US 63 (0.7 mile north of SR 16). The physical address for mapping is 25262 US Hwy 63, Spring Valley, MN 55975. For more information, call (507) 754-6107 or check out www.deercreekspeedway.com online.

To learn more about the USRA, visit www.usraracing.com or call (515) 832-6000. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usraracing, follow us at www.twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usratv.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 2 of 3

Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 15 in heat race passing points advance to the Featherlite “A” Main with the top 9 redrawing for starting position and the remainder lining up heads-up by passing points.

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (2) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn.

2. (1) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

3. (7) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

4. (9) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn.

5. (10) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

6. (6) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa.

7. (11) 1L Brad Loveday, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada.

8. (4) 35b David Baxter, Eau Clare, Wis.

9. (14) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn.

10. (5) 9 John Carpenter, Hibbing, Minn.

11. (13) 20jr David Wytaske, Grand Meadow, Minn.

12. (3) 45 Levi Nielsen, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

13. (8) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

14. (12) 24 Mike Simons II, Genoa City, Wis.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

3. (3) 1s Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

4. (7) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

5. (8) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

6. (6) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn.

7. (1) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

8. (10) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

9. (9) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

10. (13) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

11. (5) 54 Terry Bendel, Madison, Minn.

12. (11) 55 Jeff Wood, Chisholm, Minn.

13. (12) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn.

14. (14) 00 Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn.

WEHR’S MACHING & RACING PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (2) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

2. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (6) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn.

4. (10) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

5. (14) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

6. (3) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (1) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

9. (12) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

10. (11) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

11. (8) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla.

12. (9) 23b Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa.

13. (7) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn.

14. (5) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (1) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

2. (6) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

3. (2) 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

4. (13) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

5. (4) 40 David Schuster, Waterville, Minn.

6. (3) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

7. (7) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

8. (12) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark.

9. (5) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

10. (11) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn.

11. (10) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

12. (9) 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

13. (8) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

14. (14) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn.

JEROVETZ MOTORSPORTS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (9) 96 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn.

2. (3) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

3. (7) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (1) 91 Shawn Ryan, Waterloo, Iowa.

5. (12) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

6. (14) 18 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

7. (10) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

8. (2) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada.

9. (11) 23k Darwyn Karau, Kasson, Minn.

10. (13) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

11. (5) 44 Alan Wagner, Orchard, Iowa.

12. (6) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

13. (8) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

14. (4) 8 Cale Slawson, Chatfield, Minn.

OUT-PACE RACING PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #6 (12 laps):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (1) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (4) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn.

4. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

5. (13) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (11) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (3) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

8. (12) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

9. (8) 0 Zack Drews, Superior, Wis.

10. (10) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

11. (6) 2r Rickie Roche, International Falls, Minn.

12. (7) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

13. (9) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa.

14. (14) #1 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn.

AMERICAN RACER RACING TIRES HEAT RACE #7 (12 laps):

1. (2) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

2. (9) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (1) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn.

5. (13) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

6. (8) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (14) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis.

8. (10) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

9. (12) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

10. (3) 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo.

11. (7) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

12. (6) 61t Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn.

13. (5) 28 Bill Clemens, Chatfield, Minn.

14. (11) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (1) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

3. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, $50.

5. (11) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, $50.

6. (9) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., MasterSbilt/Gunslinger, $50.

7. (8) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, Victory/Karl, $50.

8. (15) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn., GRT/Allard, $50.

9. (6) 1L Brad Loveday, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada, GRT/Mullins, $50.

10. (13) 2r Rickie Roche, International Falls, Minn., BeakBuilt/Tim’s, $50.

11. (7) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $50.

12. (17) 8 Cale Slawson, Chatfield, Minn., IROC/Slawson, $50.

13. (14) 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn., Skyrocket/KSE, $50.

14. (16) 28 Bill Clemens, Chatfield, Minn., GRT/Clemens, $50.

15. (12) 20jr David Wytaske, Grand Meadow, Minn., GRT/Wytaske, $50.

16. (4) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $50.

17. (10) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Action, $50.

MEYERHOFER CRANE “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (3) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

3. (2) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

4. (4) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $50.

5. (15) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn., Skyrocket/JRM, $50.

6. (5) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis., GRT/TriStar, $50.

7. (11) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $50.

8. (6) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn., SSR/C&S, $50.

9. (13) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, $50.

10. (10) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn., Shaw/Adams, $50.

11. (9) 35b David Baxter, Eau Clare, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, $50.

12. (14) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn., Hillson/KSE, $50.

13. (7) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Best, $50.

14. (17) #1 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $50.

15. (12) 54 Terry Bendel, Madison, Minn., B&B/Sturdy, $50.

16. (16) 24 Mike Simons, Genoa City, Wis., Miss./TNT, $50.

17. (8) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn., Sidebiter/Wagamon, $50.

HUSQVARNA “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (4) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

2. (3) 1s Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

3. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (7) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, $50.

5. (6) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa, Skyrocket/HarryHeads, $50.

6. (10) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas, MBCustoms/CB, $50.

7. (1) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn., Harris/KSE, $50.

8. (12) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, $50.

9. (16) 00 Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn., Sidebiter/Sput’s, $50.

10. (13) 45 Levi Nielsen, Cedar Falls, Iowa, MBCustoms/KSE, $50.

11. (15) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, $50.

12. (8) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, $50.

13. (17) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa, BMS/KSE, $50.

14. (11) 9 John Carpenter, Hibbing, Minn., Rocket/Tesar, $50.

15. (2) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn., Rocket/Action, $50.

16. (9) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn., Ramirez/Majerus, $50.

17. (14) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Best, $50.

RED TAIL TACKLE “B” MAIN #4 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

2. (2) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

3. (11) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

4. (12) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player/MAS, $50.

5. (4) 91 Shawn Ryan, Waterloo, Iowa, DirtHustler/King, $50.

6. (3) 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $50.

7. (10) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, $50.

8. (6) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, $50.

9. (15) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn., GRT/Fast, $50.

10. (9) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Frances, ON., Taylor/PerfAuto, $50.

11. (14) 61t Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $50.

12. (13) 55 Jeff Wood, Chisholm, Minn., Shaw/Sput’s, $50.

13. (5) 40 David Schuster, Waterville, Minn., GRT/Grawmondbeck’s, $50.

14. (8) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., DirtDueler/ChevPerf, $50.

15. (7) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., DirtDueler/Premier, $50.

16. (16) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $50.

MOR GOLF & UTILITY “B” MAIN #5 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn.

3. (6) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $50.

5. (7) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn., LG2/Baiers, $50.

6. (14) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, $50.

7. (5) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, $50.

8. (8) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells, $50.

9. (11) 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo., GRT/Mullins, $50.

10. (15) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa, Skyrocket/KSE, $50.

11. (13) 23b Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa, SSR/Midnight, $50.

12. (9) 23k Darwyn Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, $50.

13. (3) 18 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Rage/Adams, $50.

14. (10) 0 Zack Drews, Superior, Wis., Lethal/Tim’s, $50.

15. (12) 44 Alan Wagner, Orchard, Iowa, Hughes/Sput’s, $50.

16. (16) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn., Shaw/Miller, $50.

FEATHERLITE “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 40, $6000.

2. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $3000.

3. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $2000.

4. (7) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, 40, $1500.

5. (16) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $1000.

6. (19) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 40, $900.

7. (6) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $800.

8. (1) 96 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn., Rocket/Sput’s, 40, $750.

9. (9) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan., MBCustoms/Mullins, 40, $700.

10. (11) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $650.

11. (22) 1s Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 40, $625.

12. (8) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $600.

13. (30) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., Longhorn/Foss, 40, $575.

14. (10) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., MBCustoms/Butch’s, 40, $550.

15. (15) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $525.

16. (18) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., Rocket/Sput’s, 39, $500.

17. (26) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 39, $475.

18. (13) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 39, $450.

19. (14) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., LG2/Sput’s, 39, $425.

20. (12) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, 39, $400.

21. (24) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn., LG2/Cornett, 39, $400.

22. (28) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis., Hughes/Tim’s, 39, $400.

23. (27) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, 18, $400.

24. (17) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., Hughes/Sput’s, 17, $400.

25. (20) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, IRP/Sput’s, 14, $400.

26. (2) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn., MasterSbilt/Sput’s, 6, $400.

27. (25) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 5, $400.

28. (23) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis., Rocket/Niznik, 1, $400.

29. (21) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s, 1, $400.

DNS – 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., GRT/Sput’s, 0, $400.

Lap Leaders: Ihrke 1-2, Schott 3-16, Gustin 17-40.

Total Laps Led: Gustin 24, Schott 14, Ihrke 2.

Margin of Victory: 2.794 seconds.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 3.061 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 98.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 23, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

