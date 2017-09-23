Owens Wins Tribute to Steve Barnett at Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 22, 2017) – Jimmy Owens led all the way to score the win in the Tribute to Stave Barnett race at Brownstown Speedway. The three-time series champion bolted to the lead at the start of the 30-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature on Friday night at the Brownstown, and was never seriously challenged throughout the race. It was his fourth LOLMDS win of the season and his third career win at Brownstown.
Devin Gilpin picked up the second spot from pole-sitter, Tanner English on lap four and stayed there the rest of the race to register his best career LOLMDS finish. Gilpin pulled to within two-car lengths at times, and appeared primed to catch Owens as they battled heavy traffic, but was never able to make a move. Trailing Owens and Gilpin to the finish line were Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, and Darrell Lanigan.
“I can’t thank my crew enough,” said Owens in Lucas Oil Victory Lane, “The car was good all night. Our car was very maneuverable and we could run anywhere on the track. It [the track] was in really good shape tonight. Thanks to the track crew for helping us put on a good show for the fans tonight.”
Owens only experienced a few hiccups during the race as he was three-wide in lapped traffic for several laps before clearing those drivers and expanding his lead over Gilpin. It was Owens’ 58th career series win, which keeps him second all-time to Scott Bloomquist.
Gilpin returned to Brownstown last weekend after suffering a broken collarbone in a rollover incident last month at the track. He returned with vengeance by winning the weekly late model event at Brownstown last weekend in his Jim Beeman-owned MasterSbilt, and then recording his first-career LOLMDS podium finish with tonight’s second-place run.
“I can’t believe I am up here on the podium with Jimmy Owens and Tim McCreadie. Jimmy Owens is one of my racing idols. We tried our best tonight to run him down. To comeback from the accident here last month, to get a win last week, and a second tonight against the best in the country, is just awesome. I want to thank Jim Beeman for giving me another chance to drive his car. We learned a lot tonight for tomorrow night’s 100-lap race.”
McCreadie closed the gap on current championship point leader, Josh Richards, who finished one spot behind him in fourth. “The race track was just awesome tonight. Hats off to the track crew. It just shows that you don’t need a rough track with a big cushion to put on a show. There was a big crowd here tonight and I am sure tomorrow night, the place will be packed.”
Owens’ Ramirez Motorsports-owned Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by E3 Spark Plugs, Power Rig, LLC, Red Bone Fishing and Rental, Boomtest Well Service, Keyser, Integra, and Midwest Sheet Metal.
Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Tanner English, Jason Jameson, and Don O’Neal.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, September 22nd, 2017
Tribute to Steve Barnett
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tanner English / 13.901 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.176 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tanner English, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, Jeremy Hines, Austyn Mills-DNS
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Gilpin, Hudson O’Neal, Jason Jameson, , RJ Conley, Jeff Wilson, Michael Chilton, Matt Bex
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Earl Pearson, Jr., Steve Francis, Brian Shirley, Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs, Chad Stapleton
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Cody Mahoney, Shannon Babb, Don O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Kent Robinson, Adam Bowman, Jared Bailey
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, Michael Chilton, Brian Shirley, Jeff Wilson, Kent Robinson, Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs, Adam Bowman, Matt Bex, Jared Bailey, Chad Stapleton, Jeremy Hines, Austyn Mills
Feature Finish (30 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|2
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$7,100
|2
|3
|1G
|Devin Gilpin
|Columbus, IN
|$3,500
|3
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$2,000
|4
|9
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$1,600
|5
|6
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$1,400
|6
|10
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,300
|7
|16
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$1,200
|8
|1
|96
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$1,100
|9
|11
|12J
|Jason Jameson
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$1,000
|10
|12
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$950
|11
|4
|4
|Cody Mahoney
|Hanover, IN
|$900
|12
|7
|71
|Hudson O’Neal ®
|Martinsville, IN
|$950
|13
|18
|2h
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|$800
|14
|13
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$750
|15
|15
|71c
|RJ Conley
|Wheelersburg, OH
|$725
|16
|23
|22
|Gregg Satterlee ®
|Rochester Mills, PA
|$700
|17
|17
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$700
|18
|21
|55
|Jeff Wilson
|Butlersville, IN
|$700
|19
|14
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|$650
|20
|19
|97
|Michael Chilton
|Salvisa, KY
|$625
|21
|24
|99B
|Boom Briggs ®
|Bear Lake, PA
|$625
|22
|22
|7R
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|$600
|23
|8
|18
|Shannon Babb
|Mowequa, IL
|$600
|24
|20
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|$600
|25
|25
|24
|Jared Bailey
|Bedford, IN
|$600
Race Statistics
Entrants: 31
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 30)
Cautions: none
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 16th; Finished: 7th; Advanced 9 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Nick Hoffman
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Devin Gilpin (Lap #2 – 15.3632 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (30 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tanner English
Time of Race: 8 minutes 14 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|7410
|$208,000
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|7330
|$271,625
|3
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|7240
|$239,725
|4
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|6795
|$153,275
|5
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|6630
|$127,075
|6
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|6550
|$126,515
|7
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|6500
|$109,550
|8
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|6225
|$97,875
|9
|71
|Hudson O’Neal ®
|Martinsville, IN
|6020
|$90,410
|10
|22
|Gregg Satterlee ®
|Rochester Mills, PA
|5990
|$114,810
|11
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|5845
|$78,355
|12
|99B
|Boom Briggs ®
|Bear Lake, PA
|5235
|$59,500
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*