Owens Wins Tribute to Steve Barnett at Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 22, 2017) – Jimmy Owens led all the way to score the win in the Tribute to Stave Barnett race at Brownstown Speedway. The three-time series champion bolted to the lead at the start of the 30-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature on Friday night at the Brownstown, and was never seriously challenged throughout the race. It was his fourth LOLMDS win of the season and his third career win at Brownstown.

Devin Gilpin picked up the second spot from pole-sitter, Tanner English on lap four and stayed there the rest of the race to register his best career LOLMDS finish. Gilpin pulled to within two-car lengths at times, and appeared primed to catch Owens as they battled heavy traffic, but was never able to make a move. Trailing Owens and Gilpin to the finish line were Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, and Darrell Lanigan.

“I can’t thank my crew enough,” said Owens in Lucas Oil Victory Lane, “The car was good all night. Our car was very maneuverable and we could run anywhere on the track. It [the track] was in really good shape tonight. Thanks to the track crew for helping us put on a good show for the fans tonight.”

Owens only experienced a few hiccups during the race as he was three-wide in lapped traffic for several laps before clearing those drivers and expanding his lead over Gilpin. It was Owens’ 58th career series win, which keeps him second all-time to Scott Bloomquist.

Gilpin returned to Brownstown last weekend after suffering a broken collarbone in a rollover incident last month at the track. He returned with vengeance by winning the weekly late model event at Brownstown last weekend in his Jim Beeman-owned MasterSbilt, and then recording his first-career LOLMDS podium finish with tonight’s second-place run.

“I can’t believe I am up here on the podium with Jimmy Owens and Tim McCreadie. Jimmy Owens is one of my racing idols. We tried our best tonight to run him down. To comeback from the accident here last month, to get a win last week, and a second tonight against the best in the country, is just awesome. I want to thank Jim Beeman for giving me another chance to drive his car. We learned a lot tonight for tomorrow night’s 100-lap race.”

McCreadie closed the gap on current championship point leader, Josh Richards, who finished one spot behind him in fourth. “The race track was just awesome tonight. Hats off to the track crew. It just shows that you don’t need a rough track with a big cushion to put on a show. There was a big crowd here tonight and I am sure tomorrow night, the place will be packed.”

Owens’ Ramirez Motorsports-owned Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by E3 Spark Plugs, Power Rig, LLC, Red Bone Fishing and Rental, Boomtest Well Service, Keyser, Integra, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Tanner English, Jason Jameson, and Don O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, September 22nd, 2017

Tribute to Steve Barnett

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tanner English / 13.901 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.176 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tanner English, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, Jeremy Hines, Austyn Mills-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Gilpin, Hudson O’Neal, Jason Jameson, , RJ Conley, Jeff Wilson, Michael Chilton, Matt Bex

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Earl Pearson, Jr., Steve Francis, Brian Shirley, Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs, Chad Stapleton

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Cody Mahoney, Shannon Babb, Don O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Kent Robinson, Adam Bowman, Jared Bailey

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, Michael Chilton, Brian Shirley, Jeff Wilson, Kent Robinson, Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs, Adam Bowman, Matt Bex, Jared Bailey, Chad Stapleton, Jeremy Hines, Austyn Mills

Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $7,100 2 3 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $3,500 3 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,000 4 9 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,600 5 6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,400 6 10 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,300 7 16 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,200 8 1 96 Tanner English Benton, KY $1,100 9 11 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 10 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $950 11 4 4 Cody Mahoney Hanover, IN $900 12 7 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $950 13 18 2h Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC $800 14 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $750 15 15 71c RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $725 16 23 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $700 17 17 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $700 18 21 55 Jeff Wilson Butlersville, IN $700 19 14 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $650 20 19 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $625 21 24 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $625 22 22 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $600 23 8 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $600 24 20 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $600 25 25 24 Jared Bailey Bedford, IN $600



Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 30)

Cautions: none

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 16th; Finished: 7th; Advanced 9 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Nick Hoffman

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Devin Gilpin (Lap #2 – 15.3632 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (30 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tanner English

Time of Race: 8 minutes 14 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7410 $208,000 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7330 $271,625 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 7240 $239,725 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6795 $153,275 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6630 $127,075 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6550 $126,515 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 6500 $109,550 8 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 6225 $97,875 9 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 6020 $90,410 10 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 5990 $114,810 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 5845 $78,355 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 5235 $59,500

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*