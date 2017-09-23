SEAVEY SEEKS SWEEP WINS NIGHT 2 OF JHDM MEMORIAL

Wheatland, MO (September 22, 2017) – California native Logan Seavey remains undefeated in WAR competition after picking up his second consecutive POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League victory Friday night at Lucas Oil Speedway against a stunning sixty car field. Wyatt Burks, Danny Smith, Clinton Boyles, and Dustin Morgan rounded out the top five for the second night of the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

Boyles led early from his front row outside starting position, with Seavey moving into the second spot. On lap three, Seavey threw a slide job in turns three and four to get by Boyles. Seavey held a comfortable lead throughout the remainder of the race while the battle for the remaining two podium spots was wild between Wyatt Burks, Danny Smith, Dustin Morgan, and Clinton Boyles.

Seavey would capitalize on the intense battles brewing behind him to pick up his second POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints win of his career.

The 7th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial concludes Saturday night, September 23 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Championship title will be decided after tomorrow’s finale of the 3-day event. Korey Weyant currently leads the WAR points over Wyatt Burks who is 76 points behind.

Thursday and Friday night’s events accumulated points and six drivers have locked into the Saturday night’s A-Main event. Those six drivers are as follows:

Logan Seavey (350 pts.)

Dustin Morgan (308 pts.)

Mario Clouser (289 pts.)

Andrew Deal (285 pts.)

Anthony Nicholson (275 pts.)

Clinton Boyles (269 pts.)

The six locked in drivers will redraw for their starting position (1-6) in the A-Main event Saturday afternoon.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

9/22/17

Lucas Oil Speedway – 60 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 93M-Dustin Morgan, Tulsa, OK (7); 2. 8D-Terry Babb, Decatur, IL (3); 3. 22X-David Stephenson, Porter, OK (10); 4. 90-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO (4); 5 7S-Wade Seiler, Alton, IL (9); 6. 20-Steve Thomas, Ludlow, IL (6); 7. 8-Jeff Wingate, Centertown, MO (2); 8. 97-Kevin Cummings, Tulsa, OK (5); 9. 22-Jeff Pellersels, Woodbury, MN (8)-DNF; 10. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (1)-DNF;

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 5D-Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA (4); 2. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (2); 3. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (6); 4. 6P-Chris Phillips, Plainfield, IN (5); 5. 56-Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL (7); 6. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (3); 7. 93X-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg, MO (10); 8. 4F-Morgan Frewaldt, Garretson, SD (1)-DNF; 9. 24-Landon Simon, Brownsburg, IN (8)-DNF; 10. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (9)

Bell Helmets Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 15D-Andrew Deal, Caney, KS (2); 2. 2-Zach Clark, Lenexa, KS (3); 3. 70-Wesley Smith, Nixa, MO (8); 4. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (7); 5. 1T- Tyler Shoemaker, Clinton, IL (1); 6. 77J- Jack Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (5); 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (6); 8. 6M-Christian Moore, Tyler, TX (4)-DNF; 9. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (DNS); 10. 21C-Brian Beebe, Oak Grove, MO (DNS)

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 4 – 8 laps

1. 31-Dylan Kadous, Topeka, KS (1); 2. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (4); 3. 18-Terry Richards, Denton, NE (5); 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (8); 5. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (9); 6. 9-Casey Baker, Lone Jack, MO (3); 7. 11-Frank Rodgers, Lucas, IA (7); 8. 4-Joshua Tyre, Kiefer, OK (6); 9. 13W-Grant Wresche, Kellyville, OK (2)-DNF; 10. 15$-Kyle Clark, Sapulpa, OK (10)-DNF

Eagle Motorsports Heat 5 – 8 laps

1. Ryan Kitchen, Lincoln, NE (2); 2. 6-Mario Clouser, Auburn, IL (8); 3. 34-RJ Miller, Edgewood, TX (4); 4. 7JR-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (3); 5. 15$-Danny Smith, Sand Springs, OK (10); 6. 31X-Casey Wills, Sperry, OK (6); 7. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (9); 8. Rob Hockett, Lone Jack, MO (5); 9. 34-Corey Nelson, Eugene, MO (7); 10. 78-Rob Caho Jr-Wyoming, MN (1)-DNF

Rod End Supply Heat 6 – 8 laps

1. 77-Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, MO (4); 2. 51-Mitchell Moore, Edgerton, KS (2); 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson, Bartlett, TN (5); 4. 11M-Michael Tyre, Kiefer, OK (6); 5. 20G-Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (3); 6. 31B-Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO (7); 7. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (9); 8. 28-Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, IN (8); 9. 27J-Mike Schouten, LaMonte, MO (1); 10. 926-Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, KS (DNS)

B-Main #1 – 12 laps

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson (1); 2. 34-RJ Miller (3); 3. 93X-Taylor Walton (5); 4. 15B-Quinton Benson (6); 5. 51-Mitchell Moore (5); 6. 56-Mitchell Davis (4); 7. 4-Joshua Tyre (10); 8. 41-Brad Wyatt (8); 9. 20-Steve Thomas (7); 10. 6M-Christian Moore (11); 11. 34N-Corey Nelson (12); 12. 73-Samuel Wagner (9); 13. 82-Vinny Ward (14); DNS: 93-Steve Mahannah, 21C-Brian Beebe

B-Main #2 – 12 laps

1. 7S-Wade Seiler (2); 2. 90-Riley Kreisel (4); 3. 65-Chris Parkinson (1); 4. 31B-Joe B. Miller (5); 5. 24H-Ty Hulsey (6); 6. 31X-Casey Wills (7); 7. 22-Jeff Pellersels (11); 8. 9-Casey Baker (8); 9. 97-Kevin Cummings (10); 10. 4F-Morgan Frewaldt (12); 11. 11M-Michael Tyre (3); 12. 28-Brandon Mattox (9)-DNF; DNS-13W-Grant Wresche, 78-Rob Caho Jr, and 926-Chad Frewaldt

B-Main #3 – 12 laps

1. 99-Korey Weyant (2); 2. 24C-Craig Carroll (1); 3. 6P-Chris Phillips (3); 4. 20G-Noah Gass (5); 5. 5$-Kyle Clark (12); 6. 77H-Rob Hockett (10); 7. 7JR-JD Black (4); 8. 77J-Jack Wagner (7); 9. 8-Jeff Wingate (9); 10. 42-Warren Johnson (13); 11. 24-Landon Simon (11); 12. 11-Frank Rodgers (8); 13. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker (6) DNS:27J-Mike Schouten

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 5D-Logan Seavey (3); 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks (12); 3. 15$-Danny Smith (15); 4. 77-Clinton Boyles (2); 5. 93M-Dustin Morgan (6); 6. 15D-Andrew Deal (7); 7. 16-Anthony Nicholson (17); 8. 24C-Craig Carroll (22); 9. 6-Mario Clouser (5); 10. 77K-Katlynn Leer (10); 11. 7S-Wade Seiler (18); 12. 90-Riley Kreisel (21); 13. 99-Korey Weyant (19); 14. 31-Dylan Kadous (11); 15. 70-Wesley Smith (1); 16. 8D-Terry Babb (13); 17. 2-Zach Clark (14); 18. 22S-Slater Helt (9); 19. 21-Ryan Kitchen (8)-DNF; 20. 22X-David Stephenson (4)-DNF; 21. 34-RJ Miller (20)-DNF; 22. 18-Terry Richards (16)-DNF

Photo Credit: TeeJay Crawford

Article Credit: Brooke Rowden