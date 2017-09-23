Swindell, Seavey double up with Hockett/McMillin Memorial feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 23, 2017) – Sammy Swindell and Logan Seavey have put themselves in position to make the 7th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial something special.

Swindell took advantage of a last-lap spin by Wayne Johnson to capture Friday’s middle leg of the three-night crown jewel on the Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprint Series at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The veteran backed up his win in Thursday’s opener and, after taking a second straight $3,000 prize, will take aim at Saturday’s $10,000 check in the finale.

Meanwhile, Seavey grabbed the feature win in the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Series for a second straight night. Seavey again earned a $1,077 winner’s share and also will go for a sweep on Saturday night in a feature paying $2,077.

For the 61-year-old Swindell, of Germantown, Tenn., the chance to sweep the weekend would be especially sweet considering his curtailed racing schedule these days.

“It would be great,” Swindell said, noting that he’s known the Hockett family “for a long time and been friends with them. It would be great to come out of here with this and hopefully we can do this again and keep rolling like we’ve been rolling.”

Johnson, winner of last year’s Hockett/McMillin Memorial, got the jump on fellow front-row starter Sam Haftertepe Jr. at the drop of the green and appeared on his way to becoming a wire-to-wire winner.

But as Johnson weaved through lapped traffic during the closing laps, Swindell closed in as he hugged the low groove. With the crowd standing as the white flag flew, Johnson spun in turn two and Swindell drove past.

“I was hoping there was going to be enough room (to get by). I saw him start to lose it,” Swindell said. “With about eight or nine or laps to go, we lost a brake and I was having to be real careful. I knew if we finished up in the top three we’d be on the front row tomorrow and I didn’t want to give that up.

“This car was awesome. Another good car and another good night. I’ve just been blessed to be able to do this stuff and be able to compete like this. Wayne did a good job. He thought he was going where he needed to go.

“To come home with a win like that, when they hand it to you, you have to take it.”

Series points leader Sam Hafertepe Jr. finished second with Blake Hahn third, Tony Bruce Jr., fourth and Johnson recovered to salvage fifth.

Hafertepe said there’s no doubt who the man to beat will be on Saturday night.

“Sammy’s been the class of the field the last two nights in the features,” Hafertepe said. “He’s got the car to beat right now. We’ll just keep on working on it. Big money’s on the line tomorrow.”

Seavey doubles up in WAR: Logan Seavey turned a close race into a runaway over the final 11 laps to make it two straight Wingless Auto Racing Series wins in two nights.

Asked if his car can possibly get any better as he goes for the sweep on Saturday night, Seavey said he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know if we can get it any better than it was tonight,” Seavey said. “Last night we thought we could maybe improve it a little bit. We’ll just keep watching the track tomorrow and see what we need to do to get this thing right and win this third feature.”

Clinton Boyles grabbed the lead at the start from his outside front-row starting spot and used the high groove to complete lap one as the leader. But Seavey, utilizing a slide job in turns three and four, passed him one lap later.

Seavey opened up an eight-car-length lead by lap eight, but Boyles began to close in and was on Seavey’s bumper when a caution flag flew on lap 14.

After the restart it was all Seavey. The Sutter, Calif., driver pulled away and won by nearly a straightaway’s margin to make it 2-for-2 this week – and two wins in two starts in the car as a sub for injured car owner Zach Daum.

“I just have to thank (Daum) for letting me race this awesome race car,” Seavey said. “This car is just unreal.”

Wyatt Burks rallied from an 11th starting position to finish second with Danny Smith coming from 15th to third. Boyles slipped late and wound up fourth.

The Hockett/McMillin Memorial brings the elite to Lucas Oil Speedway for an event to honor the memory of open-wheel champion Jesse Hockett, who lost his life in a shop accident in 2010 and his cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, who was killed in an auto accident in 2006.

Action concludes Saturday night with another full program for both divisions, which culminates with a $10,000-to-win feature for the ASCS.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (Sept. 22, 2017)

7th ANNUAL JESSE HOCKETT/DANIEL McMILLIN MEMORIAL

Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprints

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [8]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]; 4. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [5]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [2]; 6. 95-Matt Covington, [10]; 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [17]; 8. 84B-Scott Bogucki, [3]; 9. 94-Jeff Swindell, [14]; 10. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [6]; 11. 81-Jack Dover, [9]; 12. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [7]; 13. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [15]; 14. 22S-Sean McClelland, [13]; 15. 84-Brandon Hanks, [20]; 16. 05-Brad Loyet, [11]; 17. 22-Dustin Barks, [21]; 18. 23-Seth Bergman, [23]; 19. 99-Skylar Gee, [18]; 20. 17W-Harli White, [24]; 21. 0-Ned Powers, [16]; 22. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [22]; 23. 2-Kyle Sauder, [19]; 24. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel, [12]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 2. 84-Brandon Hanks, [2]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [6]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [10]; 6. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [5]; 7. 12S-Carson McCarl, [8]; 8. 93-Dustin Morgan, [9]; 9. 18-Ryan Roberts, [11]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [4]; 11. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]; 12. 49B-Ben Brown, [12]; (DNS) 92J-J.R. Topper.

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee, [1]; 2. 22-Dustin Barks, [3]; 3. 36-Jason Martin, [5]; 4. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 5. 44M-Chris Martin, [4]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill, [9]; 7. 11X-John Carney II, [10]; 8. 27-Danny Thoman, [8]; 9. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [13]; 10. 44-Jared Sewell, [11]; 11. 57-TJ Artz, [12]; 12. (DNF) 17-Josh Baughman, [6]; 13. (DNF) 7M-Chance Morton, [7]

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 2-Kyle Sauder, [1]; 2. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [4]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [7]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, [2]; 5. 11G-Mike Goodman, [9]; 6. 21R-Andrew Deal, [6]; 7. 4-Evan Martin, [3]; 8. 3Z-Zach Davis, [8]; 9. 3V-Nate VanHaaften, [11]; 10. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [5]; 11. (DNF) 9M-Tyler Blank, [10]; (DNS) 81A-Chris Morgan.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 2. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [7]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, [6]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill, [4]; 7. 36-Jason Martin, [8]; 8. 3V-Nate VanHaaften, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee, [4]; 3. 27-Danny Thoman, [2]; 4. 0-Ned Powers, [8]; 5. 12S-Carson McCarl, [6]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [3]; 8. 49B-Ben Brown, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Dustin Barks, [2]; 2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [1]; 3. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [5]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton, [3]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [4]; 6. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [6]; 7. 93-Dustin Morgan, [8]; 8. 57-TJ Artz, [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 2. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [3]; 3. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [7]; 4. 81-Jack Dover, [6]; 5. 21R-Andrew Deal, [1]; 6. 44M-Chris Martin, [8]; 7. 18-Ryan Roberts, [5]; 8. 92J-J.R. Topper, [4]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [2]; 2. 2-Kyle Sauder, [5]; 3. 81A-Chris Morgan, [1]; 4. 22S-Sean McClelland, [6]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks, [4]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell, [3]; 7. 11X-John Carney II, [7]; (DNS) 24C-Lanny Carpenter,

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [6]; 3. 94-Jeff Swindell, [5]; 4. 17W-Harli White, [3]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [1]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]; 7. (DNF) 9M-Tyler Blank, [7]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [1]; 2. 84B-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 3. 4-Evan Martin, [2]; 4. 05-Brad Loyet, [6]; 5. 3Z-Zach Davis, [5]; 6. 17-Josh Baughman, [7]; 7. 11G-Mike Goodman, [3]

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [6]; 2. 22S-Sean McClelland, [1]; 3. 94-Jeff Swindell, [2]; 4. 1-Giovanni Scelzi, [3]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee, [4]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, [8]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [9]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [10]; 9. 22-Dustin Barks, [5]; 10. (DNF) 81A-Chris Morgan, [7]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 05-Brad Loyet, [1]; 2. 84B-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [5]; 4. 0-Ned Powers, [3]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks, [9]; 6. 2-Kyle Sauder, [6]; 7. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [10]; 8. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [2]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]; 10. 12S-Carson McCarl, [8]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, [4]; 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [3]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [6]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [10]; 7. 44M-Chris Martin, [8]; 8. 17-Josh Baughman, [9]; 9. 7M-Chance Morton, [7]; 10. 27-Danny Thoman, [1]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]; 2. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [3]; 3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [5]; 4. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [7]; 6. 4-Evan Martin, [1]; 7. 36-Jason Martin, [10]; 8. 21R-Andrew Deal, [9]; 9. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 10. 3Z-Zach Davis, [8]

POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Series

Lucas Oil A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5D-Logan Seavey, [3]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [12]; 3. 15$-Danny Smith, [15]; 4. 77-Clinton Boyles, [2]; 5. 93M-Dustin Morgan, [6]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal, [7]; 7. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [17]; 8. 24C-Craig Carroll, [22]; 9. 6-Mario Clouser, [5]; 10. 77K-Katlynn Leer, [10]; 11. 7S-Wade Seiler, [18]; 12. 90-Riley Kreisel, [21]; 13. 99-Korey Weyant, [19]; 14. 31-Dylan Kadous, [11]; 15. 70-Wesley Smith, [1]; 16. 8D-Terry Babb, [13]; 17. 2-Zach Clark, [14]; 18. 22S-Slater Helt, [9]; 19. 21-Ryan Kitchen, [8]; 20. 22X-David Stephenson, [4]; 21. 34-RJ Miller, [20]; 22. 18-Terry Richards, [16]

Mesilla Valley Transportation B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [1]; 2. 34-RJ Miller, [3]; 3. 93X-Taylor Walton, [5]; 4. 15B-Quinton Benson, [6]; 5. 51-Mitchell Moore, [2]; 6. 56-Mitchell Davis, [4]; 7. 4-Joshua Tyre, [10]; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt, [8]; 9. 20-Steve Thomas, [7]; 10. 6M-Christian Moore, [11]; 11. 34N-Corey Nelson, [12]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner, [9]; 13. 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward, [13]; 14. 93-Steve Mahannah, [14]; 15. 21C-Brian Beebe, [15]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 7S-Wade Seiler, [2]; 2. 90-Riley Kreisel, [4]; 3. 65-Chris Parkinson, [1]; 4. 31B-Joe B. Miller, [5]; 5. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [6]; 6. 31X-Casey Wills, [7]; 7. 22-Jeff Pellersels, [11]; 8. 9-Casey Baker, [8]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings, [10]; 10. 4F-Morgan Frewaldt, [12]; 11. 11M-Michael Tyre II, [3]; 12. 28-Brandon Mattox, [9]; 13. 13W-Grant Wresche, [13]; 14. 78-Rob Caho Jr, [14]; 15. 926-Chad Frewaldt, [15]

Weyant Custom Paint B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 99-Korey Weyant, [2]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll, [1]; 3. 6P-Chris Phillips, [3]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass, [5]; 5. 5$-Kyle Clark, [12]; 6. 77H-Rob Hockett, [10]; 7. 7JR-JD Black, [4]; 8. 77J-Jack Wagner, [7]; 9. 8-Jeff Wingate, [9]; 10. 42-Warren Johnson, [14]; 11. 24-Landon Simon, [11]; 12. 11-Frank Rodgers, [8]; 13. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, [6]; 14. 27J-Mike Schouten, [13]

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93M-Dustin Morgan, [7]; 2. 8D-Terry Babb, [3]; 3. 22X-David Stephenson, [10]; 4. 90-Riley Kreisel, [4]; 5. 7S-Wade Seiler, [9]; 6. 20-Steve Thomas, [6]; 7. 8-Jeff Wingate, [2]; 8. 97-Kevin Cummings, [5]; 9. 22-Jeff Pellersels, [8]; 10. 93-Steve Mahannah, [1]

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Logan Seavey, [4]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll, [2]; 3. 77K-Katlynn Leer, [6]; 4. 6P-Chris Phillips, [5]; 5. 56-Mitchell Davis, [7]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt, [3]; 7. 93X-Taylor Walton, [10]; 8. 4F-Morgan Frewaldt, [1]; 9. 24-Landon Simon, [8]; 10. 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward, [9]

Bell Helmets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal, [2]; 2. 2-Zach Clark, [3]; 3. 70-Wesley Smith, [8]; 4. 65-Chris Parkinson, [7]; 5. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, [1]; 6. 77J-Jack Wagner, [5]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, [6]; 8. 6M-Christian Moore, [4]; 9. 42-Warren Johnson, [9]; 10. 21C-Brian Beebe, [10]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Dylan Kadous, [1]; 2. 22S-Slater Helt, [4]; 3. 18-Terry Richards, [5]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [8]; 5. 99-Korey Weyant, [9]; 6. 9-Casey Baker, [3]; 7. 11-Frank Rodgers, [7]; 8. 4-Joshua Tyre, [6]; 9. 13W-Grant Wresche, [2]; 10. 5$-Kyle Clark, [10]

Eagle Motorsports Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ryan Kitchen, [2]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser, [8]; 3. 34-RJ Miller, [4]; 4. 7JR-JD Black, [3]; 5. 15$-Danny Smith, [10]; 6. 31X-Casey Wills, [6]; 7. 15B-Quinton Benson, [9]; 8. 77H-Rob Hockett, [5]; 9. 34N-Corey Nelson, [7]; 10. 78-Rob Caho Jr, [1]

Rod End Supply Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Clinton Boyles, [4]; 2. 51-Mitchell Moore, [2]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [5]; 4. 11M-Michael Tyre II, [6]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass, [3]; 6. 31B-Joe B. Miller, [7]; 7. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [9]; 8. 28-Brandon Mattox, [8]; 9. 27J-Mike Schouten, [1]; 10. 926-Chad Frewaldt, [10]

