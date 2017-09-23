What they’re saying about the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park

September 22, 2017, St. Louis Region — The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will launch its annual invasion of the St. Louis area on September 29-October 1 as Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, presents the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals. The race weekend weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s all three days — perfect for record-breaking runs.

SHAWN LANGDON, Top Fuel Dragster: 2016 winner, 10th in 2017 Countdown to the Championship points

“Coming off of the win last year, it is good to be headed back with my Global Electronic Technology team. It is a great track and with the weather conditions looking pretty cool, it will be a great race. As the defending event champion, you always have a little more confidence rolling into the weekend.”

TERRY McMILLEN, Top Fuel Dragster: 8th in 2017 Countdown to the Championship points

“The Amalie Motor Oil team always looks forward the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals. We are fortunate to have this great facility as part of the countdown. The business-to-business aspect is fabulous. However, the one thing that impresses me the most is the incredible fans. They know more about me than I do. That’s scary on one hand, but really shows the loyalty the fans have.”

CRUZ PEDREGON, Funny Car: 10th in 2017 Countdown to the Championship points

“Gateway Motorsports Park is one of the best tracks in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. It really determines who the champions of the sport are going to be. The fan base is amazing and the stands are always packed.”

ALEX LAUGHLIN, Pro Stock: 2016 winner

“We ran well enough to win it last year. After not expecting to make it back for 2017, we’ve aligned with the right team and partners to make it happen. We’ll be back to give it our best shot at taking that Wally home two years in a row.”

RICHIE CRAMPTON, Top Fuel Dragster

“Racing in St. Louis is one of my favorite parts of the Countdown. It is getting down to the wire, and the points are getting tighter. I am not in Countdown, but it is still cool to race with my SealMaster team in the middle of the Midwest at such a cool event in a historic city like St. Louis.”

EDDIE KRAWIEC, Pro Stock Motorcycle: 1st in Countdown to the Championship points

“With this year’s weather looking to be so different from the past Gateway events you never know what can happen. One thing is for sure and that’s the fans will see some fast racing. Gateway is a very important race for the Countdown racers. With it being the halfway point it’s really the do-or-die race that will make it clear on who will be in contention for the championship.”

JIM CAMPBELL, Funny Car

“I’m ready to bring the Jim Dunn Racing 7-Eleven/Oberto Beef Jerky 10,000-horsepower, heart-pounding nitro Funny Car to beautiful Gateway! Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

Spectator gates will open at 7:30 a.m. each day and kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Every ticket is a pit pass.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

8:30 a.m. — Sportsman class racing begins.

Noon — Midway opens.

3:30 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying session.

4:15 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

5 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

6 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying session.

6:30 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

7:15 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

8:15 p.m. — Jet Dragsters and fireworks.

8:20 p.m. — Track closed.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

8:30 a.m. — Sportsman class racing begins.

9:30 a.m. — Midway opens.

Noon — Pro Mod qualifying session.

1:15 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

2 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

3 p.m. — First round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3:30 p.m. — First round of Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

3:45 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

4:30 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

7 p.m. — Track closed.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

9 a.m. — Midway opens.

10 a.m. — Pre-race ceremonies.

11 a.m. — First round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

Noon — First round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

12:20 p.m. — Second round of Pro Mod eliminations.

12:45 p.m. — Second round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

1:15 p.m. — Second round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

1:30 p.m. — Semi-final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

2 p.m. — Second round of Factory Stock Showdown.

2:15 p.m. — Semi-final round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

2:33 p.m. — Semi-final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

2:40 p.m. — Final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3 p.m. — Final round of Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

3:30 p.m. — Final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

3:37 p.m. — Final round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

3:45 p.m. — Track closed.

Schedule subject to change. Revised Sept. 17.

To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.