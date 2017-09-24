Bloomquist Best in Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 23, 2017) When Scott Bloomquist entered his first race at Brownstown Speedway in the late 1980’s, he took an immediate liking to the quarter-mile oval. Saturday night, for the thirteenth time in his career he went to Victory Lane at the Southern Indiana venue, capturing a record-extending seventh Jackson 100 event.

Jason Jameson made a late-race charge to close the gap on Bloomquist, but could never get close enough to challenge for the win in the final laps. Hudson O’Neal; the leading rookie driver on the LOLMDS tour; started on the outside of the front row and finished in third. Completing the top five were Jimmy Owens and Gregg Satterlee.

“I don’t know why they boo me so much here, I guess it’s because they have had so many good drivers from this area. I must give it up for Hudson [O’Neal], he has really impressed me this year. What can you say about Don [O’Neal], he has always been a great competitor and he has been racing a long time. They have had a lot of good cars from this area as well. We respect everybody out here.”

“After the track crew went out and re-worked the track, I wasn’t worried about changing anything. We never considered it. The track had more traction than I thought it would. We bottomed out a few times during the race. The car was perfect and I could keep turning it and throttling it through the corners. There was plenty room to pass. You don’t have eyes in the back of your head, so you just try to do the best you can.”

Jameson put himself in contention to try and steal the win away from Bloomquist but was unable to get to within striking distance. “I want to thank the fans for coming out. I hope they enjoyed the races this weekend. I want to thank James Rattliff for giving me a chance to drive his car. Thanks to Jeff Gullett and Tim Tungate and everybody else on the crew for their help. ”

“He [Bloomquist] was so good on the bottom. When I got to second, I thought I had a shot at him. If we would have had another caution I think we had a good shot at him. The car was firing off well on restarts. I couldn’t steer the car early on because the track was so fast. We weren’t set-up for it early on.”

Hudson O’Neal made his first Jackson 100 just one year ago, and ran second for most this race, before coming home in third place. “We are happy with this finish after last night’s run. I can’t thank everybody enough on the crew for getting this car up front tonight. The crew spent most of last night going through notes to make the car better for tonight and sure enough they did it.”

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Bobby Pierce, Don O’Neal, and Earl Pearson, Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017

38th Annual Jackson 100

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Scott Bloomquist / 14.346 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.721 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Don O’Neal, Darrell Lanigan, Tanner English, Nick Hoffman, Jeff Wilson, Austyn Mills, Shannon Babb

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Earl Pearson, Jr., Brian Shirley, Michael Chilton, Dennis Erb, Jr., Adam Bowman, Chad Stapleton

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jason Jameson, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Cody Mahoney, Matt Bex, Boom Briggs

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Gilpin, Jimmy Owens, Bobby Pierce, RJ Conley, Steve Francis, Kent Robinson, Jared Bailey

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Nick Hoffman, Cody Mahoney, Dennis Erb, Jr., Adam Bowman, Steve Francis, Jeff Wilson, Kent Robinson, Boom Briggs, Austyn Mills, Jared Bailey, Matt Bex, Shannon Babb-DNS, Chad Stapleton-DNS

Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $16,200 2 6 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $6,500 3 2 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $5,300 4 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,300 5 3 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $3,200 6 10 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,700 7 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,600 8 12 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,700 9 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,300 10 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,150 11 14 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,075 12 17 2h Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC $1,250 13 13 96 Tanner English Benton, KY $1,225 14 21 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,900 15 18 4 Cody Mahoney Hanover, IN $1,175 16 19 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,850 17 16 71c RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,125 18 20 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN $1,100 19 24 32S Chad Stapleton Edinburgh, IN $1,075 20 15 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,050 21 22 55 Jeff Wilson Butlersville, IN $1,025 22 11 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,000 23 23 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $1,700 24 25 24 Jared Bailey Bedford, IN $1,000 25 4 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 29

Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 100)

Cautions: Devin Gilpin (Lap 3); Dennis Erb Jr. (Lap 14); Boom Briggs (Lap 25); Chad Stapleton (Lap 73)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Boom Briggs

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Chad Stapleton

Brownstown Speedway Provisional: Jared Bailey

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Steve Francis (Started: 21st; Finished: 14th; Advanced 7 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Josh Richards

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Zach Frields (Hudson O’Neal)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #2 – 14.2027 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (100 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist

Time of Race: 37 minutes 08 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7585 $210,075 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7540 $274,325 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 7500 $255,925 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7005 $157,575 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6815 $129,375 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6730 $128,665 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 6695 $112,150 8 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 6375 $99,725 9 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 6240 $95,710 10 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 6195 $118,010 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 6005 $80,255 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 5360 $61,200

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*