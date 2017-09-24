Bloomquist Best in Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100

BROWNSTOWN, IN (September 23, 2017) When Scott Bloomquist entered his first race at Brownstown Speedway in the late 1980’s, he took an immediate liking to the quarter-mile oval. Saturday night, for the thirteenth time in his career he went to Victory Lane at the Southern Indiana venue, capturing a record-extending seventh Jackson 100 event.
Jason Jameson made a late-race charge to close the gap on Bloomquist, but could never get close enough to challenge for the win in the final laps. Hudson O’Neal; the leading rookie driver on the LOLMDS tour; started on the outside of the front row and finished in third. Completing the top five were Jimmy Owens and Gregg Satterlee.
“I don’t know why they boo me so much here, I guess it’s because they have had so many good drivers from this area. I must give it up for Hudson [O’Neal], he has really impressed me this year. What can you say about Don [O’Neal], he has always been a great competitor and he has been racing a long time. They have had a lot of good cars from this area as well. We respect everybody out here.”
“After the track crew went out and re-worked the track, I wasn’t worried about changing anything. We never considered it. The track had more traction than I thought it would. We bottomed out a few times during the race. The car was perfect and I could keep turning it and throttling it through the corners. There was plenty room to pass. You don’t have eyes in the back of your head, so you just try to do the best you can.”
Jameson put himself in contention to try and steal the win away from Bloomquist but was unable to get to within striking distance. “I want to thank the fans for coming out. I hope they enjoyed the races this weekend. I want to thank James Rattliff for giving me a chance to drive his car. Thanks to Jeff Gullett and Tim Tungate and everybody else on the crew for their help. ”
“He [Bloomquist] was so good on the bottom. When I got to second, I thought I had a shot at him. If we would have had another caution I think we had a good shot at him. The car was firing off well on restarts. I couldn’t steer the car early on because the track was so fast. We weren’t set-up for it early on.”
Hudson O’Neal made his first Jackson 100 just one year ago, and ran second for most this race, before coming home in third place. “We are happy with this finish after last night’s run. I can’t thank everybody enough on the crew for getting this car up front tonight. The crew spent most of last night going through notes to make the car better for tonight and sure enough they did it.”
Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Bobby Pierce, Don O’Neal, and Earl Pearson, Jr.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, September 23rd, 2017
38th Annual Jackson 100
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Scott Bloomquist / 14.346 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.721 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Don O’Neal, Darrell Lanigan, Tanner English, Nick Hoffman, Jeff Wilson, Austyn Mills, Shannon Babb
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Earl Pearson, Jr., Brian Shirley, Michael Chilton, Dennis Erb, Jr., Adam Bowman, Chad Stapleton
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jason Jameson, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Cody Mahoney, Matt Bex, Boom Briggs
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Gilpin, Jimmy Owens, Bobby Pierce, RJ Conley, Steve Francis, Kent Robinson, Jared Bailey
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Nick Hoffman, Cody Mahoney, Dennis Erb, Jr., Adam Bowman, Steve Francis, Jeff Wilson, Kent Robinson, Boom Briggs, Austyn Mills, Jared Bailey, Matt Bex, Shannon Babb-DNS, Chad Stapleton-DNS
Feature Finish (100 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|1
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$16,200
|2
|6
|12J
|Jason Jameson
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$6,500
|3
|2
|71
|Hudson O’Neal ®
|Martinsville, IN
|$5,300
|4
|8
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$4,300
|5
|3
|22
|Gregg Satterlee ®
|Rochester Mills, PA
|$3,200
|6
|10
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$2,700
|7
|9
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$2,600
|8
|12
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$1,700
|9
|5
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$2,300
|10
|7
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$2,150
|11
|14
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,075
|12
|17
|2h
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|$1,250
|13
|13
|96
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$1,225
|14
|21
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|$1,900
|15
|18
|4
|Cody Mahoney
|Hanover, IN
|$1,175
|16
|19
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,850
|17
|16
|71c
|RJ Conley
|Wheelersburg, OH
|$1,125
|18
|20
|77
|Adam Bowman
|Seymour, IN
|$1,100
|19
|24
|32S
|Chad Stapleton
|Edinburgh, IN
|$1,075
|20
|15
|97
|Michael Chilton
|Salvisa, KY
|$1,050
|21
|22
|55
|Jeff Wilson
|Butlersville, IN
|$1,025
|22
|11
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|$1,000
|23
|23
|99B
|Boom Briggs ®
|Bear Lake, PA
|$1,700
|24
|25
|24
|Jared Bailey
|Bedford, IN
|$1,000
|25
|4
|1G
|Devin Gilpin
|Columbus, IN
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 29
Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 100)
Cautions: Devin Gilpin (Lap 3); Dennis Erb Jr. (Lap 14); Boom Briggs (Lap 25); Chad Stapleton (Lap 73)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Boom Briggs
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Chad Stapleton
Brownstown Speedway Provisional: Jared Bailey
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Steve Francis (Started: 21st; Finished: 14th; Advanced 7 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Josh Richards
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Zach Frields (Hudson O’Neal)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #2 – 14.2027 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (100 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist
Time of Race: 37 minutes 08 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|7585
|$210,075
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|7540
|$274,325
|3
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|7500
|$255,925
|4
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|7005
|$157,575
|5
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|6815
|$129,375
|6
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|6730
|$128,665
|7
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|6695
|$112,150
|8
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|6375
|$99,725
|9
|71
|Hudson O’Neal ®
|Martinsville, IN
|6240
|$95,710
|10
|22
|Gregg Satterlee ®
|Rochester Mills, PA
|6195
|$118,010
|11
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|6005
|$80,255
|12
|99B
|Boom Briggs ®
|Bear Lake, PA
|5360
|$61,200
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*