Gustin puts gold star on near-perfect Featherlite Fall Jamboree weekend

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 23)–Coming into the final night of the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree Saturday, Ryan Gustin was on top of the Modified racing world.

Nothing changed by the end of the night, except for Gustin’s bank account which expanded by $13,000 after winning the main event at the Deer Creek Speedway for the second night in a row.

“I was just trying to ride there, man” Gustin said. “Stormy (Scott) was giving me all I wanted. I didn’t want to set any faster pace than that but I didn’t want to lose the lead either.”

The only time Gustin officially lost the lead was at the start of the 50-lap feature race. From the outside of the three-wide front row, Joe Duvall took control out of the gate while Gustin and polesitter Chris Henigan chased him around the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval.

Duvall and Gustin raced door-to-door for five laps before Gustin edged in front to lead the sixth lap, and then Scott pulled even with Duvall two laps later to battle for second.

After a brief caution on lap 11, Scott used the short way around the race track to pull even with Gustin, who was churning the thin strip of dark dirt at the highest point of the racing surface.

While Dozens of drivers in the 31-car starting field swapped positions lap after lap, Gustin and Scott continued using their preferred lines in the turns and winding up right next to each other with every passing lap while Duvall waited in the wings.

With the top three checked out from the rest of the pack, the yellow flag waved for a second time on lap 24-just shy of the halfway mark-when USRA Modified national points leader Jason Cummins tagged the wall at the top of turn four.

Following another caution three laps later, the lead trio took off from the field again, but Zack VanderBeek was now up to sixth after starting 21st on the grid. He advanced to fifth on lap 29 and stole fourth away from 19-year-old Dustin Sorensen one lap later.

After turning the lead group into a four-car affair, VanderBeek slipped past Duvall for third but Gustin began to open up his lead over Scott, who began to put a cushion between himself and VanderBeek as well.

With eight laps to go, Gustin found the back of the field and a massive wall of traffic allowed Scott to catch and challenge him.

Gustin tried to squeeze between two back-markers on lap 44, but contact with his right rear side caused him to slow. Scott jumped on the opportunity, shot underneath the leader and pulled ahead down the back-stretch.

But as they raced wheel-to-wheel through the third turn, another caution slowed the action and gave everybody a chance to catch their breath. It also kept Gustin in front of Scott with a clear track ahead of him for the final five-lap dash to the checkred flag.

Before the cars could get up to speed on the restart, several cars checked up and resulted in Sorensen being smacked from behind and sending him into a spin.

Back under green, VanderBeek was able to sneak by Scott on his outside before returning to the low side of the track to challenge Gustin for the lead.

As he had most of the night, Gustin continued to zip around the high side with somebody peeking into his line of sight each lap. VanderBeek pulled next to Gustin on each of the final two circuits but Gustin was able to power to the finish line first with just three-tenths of a second to spare.

Gustin’s 94th career USMTS win paid $13,000 to expand his 2017 winnings to more than $170,000. It was his first-ever Saturday championship night win at the Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

“As long as I could see (Scott) and knew he wasn’t going to get up enough to clear me, we just rode and rode and rode,” Gustin recalled. “Then on like lap 39 the driver tried to give it away there and hit the concrete, but it all worked out.

“Zack was coming at the end, no doubt. We didn’t want no more laps.”

Only a runner-up finish to Cade Dillard on Thursday kept ‘The Reaper’ from matching Jason Hughes’ effort in 2015 when he swept all three nights of the biggest dirt Modified event on the planet.

For VanderBeek, it was another of his patented charges from deep in the field. He passed 11 cars Friday night to record a fifth-place finish and roared from the 21st starting spot to earn the runner-up honors Saturday.

“We gave her all we had, and we’ll take what we have,” VanderBeek said after the race. “We really put ourselves behind the eight-ball tonight and I though there’s no way I’m going to pass this caliber of cars, so we’re really happy with how we did.”

Scott was a close third and Hughes came to life late in the race to register a fourth-place finish. Duvall recorded the final spot in the top five.

Dereck Ramirez was sixth, Lucas Schott passed a dozen drivers en route to a seventh-place finish, Bobby Malchus earned an eighth-place paycheck, 23rd-starting Jake Timm was ninth and Brad Waits, who claimed the final transfer spot into the main event when the third- and fourth-place cars tangled in the final corner, clawed his way to tenth.

In the annual Non-Qualifiers Race, Jon Mitchell of Texarkana, Texas, bested a field of 30 drivers to claim the $2000 top prize. Jacob Bleess was closing fast, but ran out of laps and had to settle for the runner-up finish. Brandon Aggen, Manuel Williams Jr. and Keith Tourville completed the top five.

Claim those vacation days and make plans to attend the 20th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-22, 2018.

One more event remains on the 2017 calendar for the USMTS as the series wraps up the seaslon on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-4, at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.

For USRA Modifieds, several tracks are still hosting top-notch weekly events while other big events are on the horizon, not the least of which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-14, at the I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo., for the 4th Annual Summit USRA Nationals.

One week later, Oct. 20-22, the Southern New Mexico Speedway in Las Cruces, N.M., hosts the 18th Annual Rancho Milagro USRA Fall Nationals with USRA Modifieds racing for $20,000 to win.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 3 of 3

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 15 in heat race passing points advance to the Featherlite “A” Main with the top 9 redrawing for starting position and the remainder lining up heads-up by psssing points.

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (12) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (5) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

3. (6) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

4. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

5. (7) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (8) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

7. (13) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

8. (11) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn.

9. (14) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

10. (9) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn.

11. (3) 8 Cale Slawson, Chatfield, Minn.

12. (2) 2r Rickie Roche, International Falls, Minn.

13. (1) 1L Brad Loveday, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada.

14. (10) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (6) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

3. (8) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (14) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

5. (10) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

6. (4) 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

7. (13) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (11) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn.

9. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

10. (12) 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo.

11. (1) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

12. (3) #1 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn.

13. (7) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn.

14. (5) 9 John Carpenter, Hibbing, Minn.

WEHR’S MACHING & RACING PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (1) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

2. (7) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

3. (4) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis.

4. (5) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark.

5. (12) 1s Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (2) 91 Shawn Ryan, Waterloo, Iowa.

7. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (6) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

9. (14) 45 Levi Nielsen, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

10. (11) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn.

11. (8) 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

12. (10) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

13. (9) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn.

14. (3) 44 Alan Wagner, Orchard, Iowa.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (1) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

2. (8) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

3. (3) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

4. (5) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

5. (13) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (12) 18 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

7. (4) 61T Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn.

8. (7) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa.

9. (10) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

10. (11) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada.

11. (9) 23b Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa.

12. (2) 20jr David Wytaske, Grand Meadow, Minn.

13. (14) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

14. (6) 28 Bill Clemens, Chatfield, Minn.

JEROVETZ MOTORSPORTS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (5) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

2. (6) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (13) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn.

5. (2) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

6. (3) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

7. (7) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

8. (8) 96 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn.

9. (4) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

10. (1) 40 David Schuster, Waterville, Minn.

11. (12) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa.

12. (11) 24 Mike Simons II, Genoa City, Wis.

13. (9) 54 Terry Bendel, Madison, Minn.

14. (14) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

OUT-PACE RACING PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #6 (12 laps):

1. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (6) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (2) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

5. (3) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

6. (11) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

7. (13) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

8. (9) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla.

9. (12) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn.

10. (7) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn.

11. (14) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn.

12. (5) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa.

13. (10) 00 Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn.

14. (8) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

AMERICAN RACER RACING TIRES HEAT RACE #7 (12 laps):

1. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

3. (11) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

4. (8) 111jr. Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

5. (7) 23k Darwyn Karau, Kasson, Minn.

6. (2) 55 Jeff Wood, Chisholm, Minn.

7. (3) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

8. (5) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn.

9. (13) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

10. (12) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

11. (14) 35b David Baxter, Eau Clare, Wis.

12. (9) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

13. (10) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

14. (6) 91 Phil Braun, Danube, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (1) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

4. (3) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

5. (6) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

6. (12) 40 David Schuster, Waterville, Minn.

7. (9) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn.

8. (10) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

9. (11) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn.

10. (16) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn., Ramirez/Majerus, $100.

11. (5) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., DirtDueler/Premier, $100.

12. (7) 55 Jeff Wood, Chisholm, Minn., Shaw/Sput’s, $100.

13. (13) 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn., Skyrocket/KSE, $100.

14. (8) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn., Hillson/KSE, $100.

15. (14) 20jr David Wytaske, Grand Meadow, Minn., GRT/Wytaske, $100.

16. (15) 1L Brad Loveday, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada., GRT/Mullins, $100.

17. (17) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, $100.

MEYERHOFER CRANE “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (4) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

3. (16) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

4. (13) 23b Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa.

5. (6) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

6. (9) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

7. (3) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

8. (12) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn.

9. (15) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn.

10. (5) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

11. (11) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Frances, ON., Taylor/PerfAuto, $100.

12. (7) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn., Sidebiter/Wagamon, $100.

13. (17) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Best, $100.

14. (2) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $100.

15. (8) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn., LG2/Baier’s, $100.

16. (14) 24 Mike Simons, Genoa City, Wis., Miss./TNT, $100.

17. (10) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

HUSQVARNA “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 1s Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (1) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

3. (4) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

4. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (3) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark.

6. (13) 2r Rickie Roche, International Falls, Minn.

7. (11) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn.

8. (10) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn.

9. (9) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa.

10. (15) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn., Harris/KSE, $100.

11. (12) 30 Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa, Skyrocket/KSE, $100.

12. (7) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $100.

13. (16) 9 John Carpenter, Hibbing, Minn., Rocket/Tesar, $100.

14. (17) 91 Phil Braun, Danube, Minn., GRT/Victory, $100.

15. (8) 45 Levi Nielsen, Cedar Falls, Iowa, MBCustoms/KSE, $100.

16. (6) 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $100.

17. (14) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa, Skyrocket/HarryHeads, $100.

RED TAIL TACKLE “B” MAIN #4 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (1) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

4. (8) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

5. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (2) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

7. (11) 35b David Baxter, Eau Clare, Wis.

8. (6) 91 Shawn Ryan, Waterloo, Iowa.

9. (9) 96 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn.

10. (14) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., GRT/Sput’s, $100.

11. (13) #1 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $100.

12. (7) 61t Tammy Clark, Rochester, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $100.

13. (10) 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo., VictoryCircle/RoushYates, $100.

14. (12) 8 Cale Slawson, Chatfield, Minn., IROC/Slawson, $100.

15. (15) 54 Terry Bendel, Madison, Minn., B&B/Sturdy, $100.

16. (16) 44 Alan Wagner, Orchard, Iowa, Hughes/Sput’s, $100.

MORE GOLF & UTILITY “B” MAIN #5 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (2) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis.

3. (9) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn.

4. (5) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

5. (6) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

6. (7) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

7. (3) 18 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

8. (8) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla.

9. (15) 00 Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn.

10. (13) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $100.

11. (11) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn., GRT/Allard, $100.

12. (12) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, $100.

13. (10) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., MasterSbilt/Gunslinger, $100.

14. (4) 23k Darwyn Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, $100.

15. (14) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn., GRT/Fast, $100.

16. (16) 28 Bill Clemens, Chatfield, Minn., GRT/Clemens, $100.

The top 30 finishers in the “B” Mains that did not advance to the “A” Main are eligible to compete in the Non-Qualifiers Race (complete redraw for starting position).

MINER’S OUTDOOR & REC NON-QUALIFIERS RACE (25 laps):

1. (2) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas, MBCustoms/CB, 25, $2000.

2. (14) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 25, $1500.

3. (13) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, 25, $1000.

4. (4) 24m Manuel Williams Jr., Forke, Ark., Bandit/Best, 25, $800.

5. (1) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player/MAS, 25, $700.

6. (22) 38 Rick Cannata, Hibbing, Minn., Shaw/Miller, 25, $600.

7. (10) 2r Rickie Roche, International Falls, Minn., BeakBuilt/Tim’s, 25, $500.

8. (15) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan., MBCustoms/Mullins, 25, $475.

9. (18) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, 25, $450.

10. (6) 11v Alex Hanson, Kensett, Iowa, BMS/KSE, 25, $425.

11. (9) 96 Jay Ihrke, Dover, Minn., Rocket/Sput’s, 25, $400.

12. (16) 18 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Rage/Adams, 25, $375.

13. (19) 35b David Baxter, Eau Clare, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, 25, $350.

14. (24) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., Rocket/Sput’s, 25, $325.

15. (17) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, 25, $300.

16. (28) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, 25, $290.

17. (11) 6t7 Brian Albrecht, Winona, Minn., Shaw/Adams, 25, $280.

18. (5) 40 David Schuster, Waterville, Minn., GRT/Grawmondbeck’s, 25, $275.

19. (26) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, 25, $270.

20. (25) 91 Shawn Ryan, Waterloo, Iowa, DirtHustler/King, 25, $265.

21. (23) 18 Mick Glenn, Minnesota City, Minn., Skyrocket/JRM, 25, $260.

22. (20) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, Victory/Karl, 25, $255.

23. (21) 00 Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn., Sidebiter/Sput’s, 25, $250.

24. (8) 23b Brett Bumgardner, Hawkeye, Iowa, SSR/Midnight, 25, $250.

25. (30) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis., Rocket/Niznik, 8, $250.

26. (29) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, 4, $250.

27. (3) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s, 1, $250.

28. (12) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Action, 1, $250.

29. (27) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn., MasterSbilt/Sput’s, 1, $250.

30. (7) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, 0, $250.

FEATHERLITE “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (2) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 50, $13,000.

2. (21) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 50, $5000.

3. (6) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 50, $4000.

4. (16) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $3300.

5. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 50, $2700.

6. (11) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 50, $2200.

7. (19) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 50, $2000.

8. (15) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells, 50, $1700.

9. (23) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 50, $1500.

10. (26) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., Hughes/Sput’s, 50, $1300.

11. (1) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, IRP/Sput’s, 50, $1200.

12. (31) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 50, $1100.

13. (7) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 50, $1000.

14. (20) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 50, $900.

15. (22) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., DirtDueler/Grove, 50, $850.

16. (10) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 50, $800.

17. (24) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis., GRT/TriStar, 50, $775.

18. (5) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 50, $750.

19. (8) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 50, $725.

20. (27) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn., SSR/C&S, 50, $700.

21. (13) 4d Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn., LG2/Cornett, 50, $675.

22. (17) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 49, $650.

23. (25) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., MBCustoms/Butch’s, 49, $650.

24. (12) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 45, $650.

25. (4) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., Longhorn/Foss, 45, $650.

26. (28) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis., Hughes/Tim’s, 28, $650.

27. (14) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 24, $650.

28. (30) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 24, $650.

29. (9) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., LG2/Sput’s, 23, $650.

30. (29) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn., Rocket/Action, 12, $650.

31. (18) 1s Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 11, $650.

DNS – 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 0, $650.

Lap Leaders: Duvall 1-5, Gustin 6-50.

Total Laps Led: Gustin 45, Duvall 5.

Margin of Victory: 0.308 second.

Time of Race: 27 minutes, 20.290 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Phillips, Wolff.

Entries: 98.

Next Race: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 2-4, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

