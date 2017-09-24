LOGAN SEAVEY SWEEPS THE HOCKETT/MCMILLIN MEMORIAL

Wheatland, MO (September 23, 2017) – Holding the broom high as he climbed atop the cage of his Daum Motorsports No. 5d, Logan Seavey made it a perfect weekend with the POWRi Lucas Oil War Sprints to win the 7th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

Taking off from the right of the front row, Seavey jumped to the lead at the wave of the green flag. Crowding to the bottom line, the opening laps yielded several cautions with the race finally at pace for slower traffic to come into play.

With a comfortable straightaway advantage as the No. 5d picked through the backmarkers, the race throughout the top-five came to life as the high line of the Lucas Oil Speedway began to clean off; clearing the way for Dustin Morgan.

Up to second with wheel standing bite off the turns, Morgan’s run came to a violent end as R.J. Miller’s front end collapsed, putting him in the path of Morgan as traffic scattered. Hard contact sent Miller flipping without injury, but also included Clinton Boyles and David Stephenson.

Underway for the final nine lap stretch, Seavey was unchallenged for the win as Quinton Benson maneuvered to second from ninth with Mario Clouser making Saturday’s podium. Kansas shoe Andrew Deal was fourth with Missouri’s Riley Kreisel fifth.

Chris Phillips sixth was trailed by Joe B. Miller, who capped off his night as the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger with 12 positions gained. Wyatt Burks, Taylor Walton, and Anthony Nicholson completed the top-ten.

Korey Weyant was crowned the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League Champion with a 66 point lead over Wyatt Burks (2), Chris Parkinson (3), Quinton Benson (4), Slater Helt (5), Warren Johnson (6), Vinny Ward (7), Steve Mahannah (8), Clinton Boyles (9), and Katlynn Leer (10).

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprints are in action next at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois October 6-7 for SPRINT MANIA.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

9/23/17

Lucas Oil Speedway – 60 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 90-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO (3); 2. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (9); 3. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (1); 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (8); 5. 7S-Wade Seiler, Alton, IL (7); 6. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, Clinton, IL (6); 7. 13W-Grant Wresche, Kellyville, OK (4); 8. 8D-Terry Babb, Decatur, IL (2)-DNF; 9. 34-RJ Miller, Edgewood, TX (5)-DNF

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 6P-Chris Phillips, Plainfield, IN (9) 2. 20-Steve Thomas, Ludlow, IL (4); 3. 50- Mike Sosebee, Lenexa, KS (6); 4. 77J-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (8); 5. 22-Jeff Pellersels, Woodbury, MN (3); 6. 11M-Michael Tyre, Kiefer, OK (1); 7. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (7); 8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, KS (5)-DNF; 9 7JR-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (2)-DNS

Bell Helmets Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 28-Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, IN (1); 2. 31-Dylan Kadous, Topeka, KS (2); 3. 21-Ryan Kitchen, Lincoln, NE (9); 4. 31B-Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO (7); 5.34N-Corey Nelson, Eugene, MO (5); 6. 37-Brian Beebe, Oak Grove, MO (3); 7. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (8); 8. 9-Casey Baker, Lone Jack, MO (6); 9. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (4)

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 4 – 8 laps

1. 31X-Casey Wills, Sperry, OK (1); 2. 24-Landon Simon, Brownsburg, IN (6); 3. 77H-Rob Hockett, Lone Jack, MO (3); 4. 20G-Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (2); 5. 2-Zach Clark, Lenexa, KS (8); 6. 27-Danny Thoman, Lexington, MO (4); 7. 6M-Christian Moore, Tyler, TX (5); 8. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (9); 9. 27J-Mike Schouten, La Monte, MO (7)

Eagle Motorsports Heat 5 – 8 laps

1. 15$-Danny Smith, Sand Springs, OK (8); 2. 22X-David Stepheson, Porter, OK (1); 3. 93X-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg, MO (7); 4. 97-Kevin Cummings, Tulsa, OK (3); 5. 4-Joshua Tyre, Kiefer, OK (6); 6. 8-Jeff Wingate, Centertown, MO (4); 7. 21C-Chris Desselle, Richmond, MO (2); 8. 5$-Kyle Clark, Sapulpa, OK (5)-DNF; 9. 18-Terry Richards, Denton, NE (9)-DNS

Rod End Supply Heat 6 – 8 laps

1. 41X- Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (3);2. 56-Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL (1); 3. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (6); 4. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (2); 5. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (7); 6. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (4); 7. 51-Mitchell Moore, Edgerton, KS (5); 8. 70-Pete Palazzolo, Pacific, MO (8); 9. 78-Rob Caho Jr, Wyoming, MN (9)-DNS

B-Main #1- 12 laps

1. 31B-Joe B. Miller (1); 2. 22X-David Stephenson (2); 3. 24C-Craig Carroll (4); 4. 77J-Jack Wagner (3); 5. 4F-Chad Frewaldt (12); 6. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker (7); 7. 8-Jeff Wingate (8); 8. 70-Pete Palazzolo (11); 9. 6M-Christian Moore (10); 10. 82-Vinny Ward (9); 11. 27J-Mike Schouten (13); 12. 65-Chris Parkinson (6)-DNF; 13. 97-Kevin Cummings (5)-DNF; DNS: 7JR-JD Black

B-Main #2 – 12 laps

1. 34-RJ Miller (12); 2. 56-Mitchell Davis (2); 3. 2-Zach Clark (3); 4. 4-Joshua Tyre (5); 5. 11M-Michael Tyre (9); 6. 24H-Ty Hulsey (8); 7. 20-Steve Thomas (1); 8. 41-Brad Wyatt (7); 9. 34N-Corey Nelson (6); 10. 51-Mitchell Moore (10); 11. 21C-Chris Desselle (11); 12. 7S-Wade Seiler (4)-DNF; DNS: 5$-Kyle Clark & 18-Terry Richards

B-Main #3 – 12 laps

1. 20G-Noah Gass (5); 2. 77K-Katlynn Leer (4); 3. 31-Dylan Kadous (1); 4. 22-Jeff Pellersels (6); 5. 77H-Rob Hockett (3); 6. 42-Warren Johnson (7); 7. 37-Brian Beebe (8); 8. 9-Casey Baker (9); 9. 13W-Grant Wresche (10); 10. 50-Mike Sosebee (2); DNS: 27-Danny Thoman, 73-Samuel Wagner, 8D-Terry Babb, & 78-Rob Caho Jr.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 30 laps

1. 5D-Logan Seavey (2); 2. 15B-Quinton Benson (9); 3. 6-Mario Clouser (3); 4. 15D-Andrew Deal (1); 5. 90-Riley Kreisel (12); 6. 6P-Chris Phillips (7); 7. 31B-Joe B. Miller (19); 8. 11W-Wyatt Burks (18); 9. 93X-Taylor Walton (14); 10. 16-Anthony Nicholson (6); 11. 15$-Danny Smith (8); 12. 99-Korey Weyant (15); 13. 21-Ryan Kitchen (10); 14. 41X-Slater Helt (13); 15. 56-Mitchell Davis (23); 16. 28-Brandon Mattox (16); 17. 31X-Casey Wills (17); 18. 93M-Dustin Morgan (5)-DNF; 19. 77-Clinton Boyles (4)-DNF; 20. 34-RJ Miller (20)-DNF; 21. 20G-Noah Gass (21)-DNF; 22. 22X-David Stephenson (22)-DNF; 23. 24-Landon Simon (11)-DNF; 24. 77K-Katlynn Leer (24)-DNF

Photo Credit: TeeJay Crawford & Redlined Photography

Article Credit: Bryan Hulbert