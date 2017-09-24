Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Results

(Macon, IL) Jeremy Reed has been a National Hornet Champion and a Macon Speedway track champion. Saturday night, Reed grabbed a five-foot trophy and the World Hornet Championship race. Leading from the pole position, Reed dashed away from the top drivers behind him and made short work of the 15-lap feature race.

Dennis Vandermeersch had a smooth ride in the Sportsman division as he claimed back-to-back feature wins. This week’s race was less adventuresome than the previous week’s race as he dashed away from the group of cars.

Rudy Zaragoza has figured it out in the Street Stock division. Zaragoza, a hearing-impared driver from Jacksonville, tasted victory lane once this season in the Pro Late Model class and Saturday night, he made a late-race pass to get ahead of points leader Brian Dasenbrock to secure the top spot and hold on for his first checkered flag in the Street Stocks. The full crowd went wild for Zaragoza with applause as he exited the racecar.

Curt Rhodes made things interesting at the finish of the Billingsley Elite Wash Modified A-Main attraction. Rhodes had a strong hold on the lead and looked like a sure-lock for the win until he made a few miscues in the corners allowing Tim Hancock and his son Zach Rhodes to close the gap. Curt Rhodes would be behind Hancock with the final lap looming but the horsepower of the A-Modified was too much for the Hancock B-Modified down the back stretch and pulled away.

Tim Hancock would, however, taste victory lane again in the B-Modified feature. Hancock, using the same car to race in both A-Modified and B-Modified divisions, did claim his heat race in the A-Modified event.

Jeremy Camp charged from the second row to win the Beach House Micro Sprint feature in the Micro Sprints final appearance at Macon Speedway in the 2017 season.

Only one week remains in the 2017 Macon Speedway schedule. The season finale on the final night of September will close the 72nd year of consecutive stock car racing at Macon Speedway and the 11th under the ownership regime of local promoter Bob Sargent, NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader and Tony Stewart. The night will feature six racing classes–Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, B-Modifieds and Hornets–and the track champions will be figured out by the night’s end.

Macon Speedway wishes to thank those who packed the stands and took advantage of the $5 admission on Five Buck Night sponsored by Sun Drop and Melling Performance.

600cc Winged Micros

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 23-Jeremy Camp, [4]; 2. 84-Tyler Day, [3]; 3. 37-Aiden Purdue, [7]; 4. 72-Drake Turner, [1]; 5. 44-Trevin Littleton, [2]; 6. 1X-J.B. Gilbert, [15]; 7. 83-Jeff Beasley, [6]; 8. 18-Michael Brummitt, [8]; 9. 5-Zach Boden, [17]; 10. 23C-Tony Clifton, [9]; 11. 59-Luke Vaughn, [5]; 12. 1-Cailin Hunt, [13]; 13. 2-Ryan Shorthose, [10]; 14. 5J-Jaret Duff, [18]; 15. 10-Jacob Tipton, [12]; 16. 56-Brianna Mahon, [11]; 17. 27-Colby Sheppard, [19]; 18. 44M-Jeff Matta, [20]; 19. 007-Brady Barker, [21]; 20. 11C-Mason Campbell, [16]; 21. 5B-Chad Baldwin, [14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Trevin Littleton, [2]; 2. 59-Luke Vaughn, [1]; 3. 37-Aiden Purdue, [5]; 4. 10-Jacob Tipton, [3]; 5. 1X-J.B. Gilbert, [4]; 6. 11C-Mason Campbell, [6]; 7. 44M-Jeff Matta, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Jeremy Camp, [1]; 2. 83-Jeff Beasley, [2]; 3. 18-Michael Brummitt, [4]; 4. 2-Ryan Shorthose, [5]; 5. 1-Cailin Hunt, [7]; 6. 5-Zach Boden, [6]; 7. 27-Colby Sheppard, [3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Drake Turner, [3]; 2. 84-Tyler Day, [5]; 3. 23C-Tony Clifton, [4]; 4. 56-Brianna Mahon, [1]; 5. 5B-Chad Baldwin, [2]; 6. 5J-Jaret Duff, [6]; 7. 007-Brady Barker, [7]

B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [2]; 2. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [4]; 3. 18-Jerry Thompson, [3]; 4. 63G-Richie Gabriel, [6]; 5. 55-Tim Riech, [5]; 6. 23-Ryan Timmons, [10]; 7. 89-Joey Lee, [8]; 8. 15L-Jim Farley III, [11]; 9. (DNF) 15C-Kevin Crowder, [7]; 10. (DNF) 11-Amanda Adams, [12]; 11. (DNF) 5-Rob Timmons, [1]; (DNS) 13-Dante Brown,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Rob Timmons, [1]; 2. 18-Jerry Thompson, [4]; 3. 55-Tim Riech, [5]; 4. 89-Joey Lee, [2]; 5. (DNF) 13-Dante Brown, [6]; 6. (DNF) 11-Amanda Adams, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [1]; 2. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [3]; 3. 63G-Richie Gabriel, [4]; 4. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [5]; 5. 23-Ryan Timmons, [6]; 6. 15L-Jim Farley III, [2]

Hornets

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [1]; 2. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [2]; 3. 0-Fred Reed, [3]; 4. G3-John Bright, Jr., [5]; 5. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [12]; 6. 4-Matt Reed, [11]; 7. D7-Carter Dart, [4]; 8. 63-Paul Peters, [10]; 9. 44-John Lewis, [13]; 10. 55-Tristin Quinlan, [14]; 11. 1R-Dustin Reed, [6]; 12. 71-Todd Rush, [9]; 13. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [7]; 14. 900-Ryan Cantrell, [8]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [2]; 2. 1R-Dustin Reed, [1]; 3. D7-Carter Dart, [7]; 4. 900-Ryan Cantrell, [3]; 5. 71-Todd Rush, [6]; 6. (DNF) 4-Matt Reed, [5]; (DNS) 55-Tristin Quinlan,

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [2]; 2. 0-Fred Reed, [4]; 3. G3-John Bright, Jr., [7]; 4. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [1]; 5. 63-Paul Peters, [3]; 6. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [6]; 7. 44-John Lewis, [5]

Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [2]; 2. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [4]; 3. 22-Darrell Dick, [7]; 4. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [1]; 5. 24-Justin Crowell, [6]; 6. 11-Cecil Tippit, [8]; 7. 58-Jerit Murphy, [11]; 8. 15-Greg Roberts, [10]; 9. 31-Roy Beal, [9]; 10. 41-Fredie Thomas, [5]; 11. (DNF) 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [3]; (DNS) X7-Larry Russell,, ; (DNS) 36-Nick Justice,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [3]; 2. 41-Fredie Thomas, [1]; 3. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [7]; 4. 11-Cecil Tippit, [4]; 5. 31-Roy Beal, [2]; (DNS) X7-Larry Russell,, ; (DNS) 36-Nick Justice,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [1]; 2. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [6]; 3. 24-Justin Crowell, [5]; 4. 22-Darrell Dick, [3]; 5. 15-Greg Roberts, [2]; 6. 58-Jerit Murphy, [4]

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 10-Curt Rhodes, [4]; 2. 11-Zach Rhodes, [1]; 3. 0-Tim Hancock, [2]; 4. 98-Danny Smith, [3]; 5. 71-Jeff Graham, [5]; 6. 55-Tom Riech, [9]; 7. (DNF) 00-Cody Stillwell, [8]; 8. (DNF) 72A-Austin Lynn, [6]; 9. (DNF) 14C-Alan Crowder, [7]; 10. (DNF) 11A-Amanda Adams, [10]; 11. (DNF) 10R-Rick Standridge, [11]; (DNS) 15C-Kevin Crowder,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [1]; 2. 98-Danny Smith, [2]; 3. 71-Jeff Graham, [3]; 4. 14C-Alan Crowder, [4]; 5. 55-Tom Riech, [5]; 6. 10R-Rick Standridge, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Zach Rhodes, [1]; 2. 10-Curt Rhodes, [2]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn, [3]; 4. 00-Cody Stillwell, [4]; 5. 11A-Amanda Adams, [6]; (DNS) 15C-Kevin Crowder,

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [1]; 2. 98-Danny Smith, [2]; 3. 71-Jeff Graham, [4]; 4. 14C-Alan Crowder, [3]; 5. 55-Tom Riech, [5]; 6. 10R-Rick Standridge,

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 11-Zach Rhodes, [5]; 2. 10-Curt Rhodes, [3]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn, [2]; 4. 00-Cody Stillwell, [4]; 5. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [1]; 6. 11A-Amanda Adams, [6]

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 10-4-Dennis Vander Meersch, [2]; 2. 87-Wes O’Dell, [1]; 3. 22-Timmy Dick, [3]; 4. 56-Brandon Pralle, [6]; 5. 7-Steven Mattingly, [7]; 6. 98-Danny Smith, [5]; 7. 41-Scott Landers, [4]; 8. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [12]; 9. 07-Phillip Moreland, [10]; 10. (DNF) 12M-Terry Myers, [11]; 11. (DNF) 21-Brad Bedinger, [8]; 12. (DNF) 44-Bill Berghaus, [9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-4-Dennis Vander Meersch, [1]; 2. 87-Wes O’Dell, [6]; 3. 56-Brandon Pralle, [2]; 4. 21-Brad Bedinger, [4]; 5. 44-Bill Berghaus, [3]; 6. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Timmy Dick, [1]; 2. 41-Scott Landers, [2]; 3. 98-Danny Smith, [5]; 4. 7-Steven Mattingly, [6]; 5. 07-Phillip Moreland, [3]; 6. 12M-Terry Myers, [4]