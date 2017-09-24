Ray Bollinger takes AMS Modified win at Peoria Speedway



Ray Bollinger Bags Summit Racing Equipment AMS Fall Classic Win at Peoria Speedway

Peoria, IL – September 23, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would be at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, IL for the second and final night of 3rd Annual Fall Classic and Ray Bollinger of Kewanee, IL would pick up his first-career series victory as he would see the checkered flag first in the 60 lap, $5,000 to win main event.

Danny Schwartz would take the lead at the start of the contest and maintain the top position for the first three circuits of the event until Ray Bollinger would take command of the race by taking the lead on lap four. Bollinger’s charge would be put on hold when the caution appeared on lap six when Wiley Holtz would spin his machine in turn four. Back underway, Bollinger maintained the race lead, with Mike Harrison dogging him from the runner-up position. As the race neared the halfway mark, Bollinger and Harrison would continue to battle for the race lead, with Harrison officially grabbing the top spot on lap thirty-one. The action would slow on lap thirty-eight when Mike Chasteen, Jr. and Steven Brooks would tangle in turn three, with both drivers able to continue on in the event after the caution. The restart would see Bollinger mount a charge on Harrison and Bollinger would retake the lead on the lap thirty-eight restart. The next caution of the race would wave on lap forty-four when Allen Weisser and Mike McKinney would make contact in turn two, with McKinney looping his mount. The restart would see Harrison continue to challenge Bollinger for the race lead, but Harrison would not be able to find a way past Bollinger as the final caution of the race waved on lap forty-nine when Dan Dozard spun in turn two. This restart would set up a short-race to the finish, with Harrison attempting to pass Bollinger high and low, but could never muster enough momentum to drive past Bollinger, as Bollinger would see the checkered flag wave first, with Harrison settling for the second position, while Weisser would race home to a third-place finish. Brent Mullins would finish fourth, while Tait Davenport would complete the top five in fifth position.

The remainder of the top ten finishers at the completion of the 3rd Annual Fall Classic A-Main would be Josh Harris, Mike Chasteen, Jr., Josh Allen, Donovan Lodge, and Nick Neville.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Saturday October 28 at Florence Speedway in Union, KY for 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship, paying $5,000 to win and $250 to start.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Race Summary: Peoria Speedway-Peoria, IL-September 23, 2017 (www.americanmodifiedseries.com)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Top Qualifier- Ray Bollinger 12.986

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 (top 4 transfer)- Ray Bollinger, Brent Mullins, Noah Faw, Floyd Jordan, Nick Neville, Roger Rebholz, Shane Mecum, Derek Neville

Fast Shafts Heat #2 (top 4 transfer)- Tait Davenport, Donovan Lodge, Allen Weisser, Wiley Holtz, Russ Coultas, Brian Kidder, Brian Bielong

Hypercoils Heat #3 (top 4 transfer)- Danny Schwartz, Josh Harris, Mike McKinney, Steven Brooks, Derick Doerr, Dan Dozard, Brian Shaw

Frankland Racing Equipment Heat #4 (top 4 transfer)- Mike Harrison, Mike Chasteen, Jr., Josh Allen, Austin Simpson, Matthew Gremminger, Billy Puckett, Gabe Menser

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (top 3 transfer)- Nick Neville, Brian Bielong, Roger Rebholz, Derek Neville, Russ Coultas, Shan Mecum, Brian Kidder

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (top 3 transfer)- Dan Dozard, Matthew Gremminger, Derick Doerr, Billy Puckett, Gabe Menser (DNS-Brian Shaw)

3rd Annual Fall Classic A-Main- Ray Bollinger, Mike Harrison, Allen Weisser, Brent Mullins, Tait Davenport, Josh Harris, Mike Chasteen, Jr., Josh Allen, Donovan Lodge, Nick Neville, Steven Brooks, Noah Faw, Austin Simpson, Brian Bielong, Roger Rebholz, Dan Dozard, Wiley Holtz, Mike McKinney, Derick Doerr, Gabe Menser, Floyd Jordan, Billy Puckett, Matthew Gremminger, Danny Schwartz

Race Statistics

*Entries- 29

*Race Leaders- Danny Schwartz (1-3), Ray Bollinger (4-30), Mike Harrison (31-37)

*Cautions- 4 (lap 6, 38, 44, 49)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters- Gabe Menser, Billy Puckett *Track Provisional Starters- None *Time of Race- 35 minutes, 54 seconds *Margin of Victory- 0.336 seconds *Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Ray Bollinger *ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Roger Rebholz (started 21st-finished 15th- advanced six positions) *FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Brent Mullins

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- Tait Davenport

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Mike Chasteen, Jr.

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Ray Bollinger

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- Tait Davenport

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- Danny Schwartz

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- Mike Harrison

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 gift certificate)- Derek Neville

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 9/23/17)

1. Josh Harris- 3,270

2. Gabe Menser- 2,740

3. Danny Schwartz- 2,735

4. Brian Shaw- 2,705

5. Tait Davenport- 2,690

6. Mike Harrison- 1,870

7. John Clippinger- 1,695

8. Trent Young- 1,565

9. Steven Brooks- 1,320

10. Ray Bollinger- 990

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2017 Schedule of Events October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Official Sponsors *Summit Racing Equipment- “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

*ALLSTAR Performance- “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology- “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series *KBC Graphics- “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series *Maxima Racing Oil- “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor *Quick Car Racing Products- “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *VP Racing Fuels- “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Wilwood- “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Marketing Partners Bad Fast Race Chassis, Bandit Race Cars, Bob Poynter GM, Boknecht Trucking, Dale Meers Race Engines, DASCO Racing Supply, Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”), Fox Shocks, Frankland Racing Equipment (“Sponsor of Heat Race #4”), Hooker Harness, Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”), Impressive Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Maximum Energy Development, Mullins Race Engines, Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor), Print Worx (Official Merchandise Provider for the Series), RACEceiver, Reaper Race Cars, UMP Dirt Car, Wick Oil Company

Sept. 23rd, 2017

Feature:

1. Ray Bollinger

2. Mike Harrison

3. Allen Weisser

4. Brent Mullins

5. Tait Davenport

6. Josh Harris

7. Mike Chasteen, Jr.

8. Josh Allen

9. Donovan Lodge

10. Nick Neville

11. Steven Brooks

12. Noah Faw

13. Austin Simpson

14. Brian Bielong

15. Roger Rebholz

16. Dan Dozard

17. Wiley Holtz

18. Mike McKinney

19. Derick Doerr

20. Gabe Menser

21. Floyd Jordan

22. Billy Puckett

23. Matthew Gremminger

24. Danny Schwartz